Modified On Apr 24, 2024 04:41 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will get the same 10.25-inch touchscreen system and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display as seen on the XUV400 EV

The XUV 3XO is set to be unveiled on April 29.

Over the XUV300, the XUV 3XO gets a redesigned dashboard, including new centre console, central AC vents, and displays.

Gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

New features confirmed include segment first panoramic sunroof, along with 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Likely to use the same turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain options as outgoing XUV300.

The AMT transmission options are likely to be replaced by torque converter automatic.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is all set to make its debut on April 29. Ahead of that, Mahindra has dropped yet another teaser for the XUV 3XO, this time revealing the complete interior of the new subcompact SUV. The teaser clearly shows the updated centre console, a bigger touchscreen, and a fully digital driver’s display on the SUV.

XUV3XO Interior Details

As shown in the teaser video, the XUV 3XO comes with the same dashboard as seen in the XUV400 EV. Compared to the outgoing XUV300, this facelifted version features an updated centre console and redesigned central AC vents, while the steering wheel remains the same as before. To add a sportier appeal, the XUV 3XO will also come with metallic pedals, as seen in the video.

In terms of equipment, the XUV 3XO will get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, which are also directly borrowed from the XUV400 EV. The Mahindra XUV 3XO will also get a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone AC, rear AC vents, cruise control, and connected car technology with remote AC control feature.

Also Check Out: Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Variant Explained In 10 Images

Other Expected Features

Mahindra could also equip the XUV 3XO with amenities like wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, it is expected to come with six airbags, electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera, and maybe even some advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like autonomous emergency braking and blind spot detection.

Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO will likely continue using the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options offered with the XUV300 which have been detailed below.

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (direct injection) 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Based on the latest teaser, AMT transmission options are likely to be replaced by the torque converter automatic. However, Mahindra is yet to confirm which engine options will be paired with the torque converter.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variants will likely carry a heavy premium over the outgoing XUV300. It will re-energise Mahindra’s rivalry against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite. The XUV 3XO will also take on the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV for India.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT