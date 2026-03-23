2026 Hyundai Exter Variant-wise Engine And Gearbox Options Explained

Hyundai updated the facelifted Exter variant lineup and cosmetics. However, the Exter chose to continue with the same set of powertrain options as the older version. In this story, let’s go through the exact variant-wise engine and gearbox choices on offer with the new Exter:

2026 Hyundai Exter: Engine And Gearbox Options

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT - automated manual transmission

The updated Exter continues with the dual-cylinder tank setup for the CNG variants as was prevalent on the older model. That said, the CNG powertrain is still available with a manual gearbox only.

2026 Hyundai Exter Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol MT 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol AMT 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol + CNG MT HX 2 ✅ ❌ ✅ HX 3 ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 4 ✅ ❌ ✅ HX 4 Plus ❌ ✅ ❌ HX 6 ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 8 ✅ ✅ ✅ HX 10 ❌ ✅ ❌

The new ‘HX’ variant lineup of the Exter is in accordance with Hyundai’s latest nomenclature pattern seen with the second-gen Venue and the recently launched facelifted Verna.

Its base-spec HX 2 comes with both the standard and CNG powertrain choices, although only with the manual gearbox. The 1-above-base HX 3 is hence the entry-level variant for people seeking the new Exter with an automatic (AMT) transmission.

Only three variants, namely the HX 3, HX 6 and HX 8, are available with all three powertrain options.

That said, the mid-spec HX 4 Plus and the top-spec HX 10 come with the petrol-AMT combo only.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Features And Safety

Not much has changed in the equipment set of the Hyundai Exter compared to that of the pre-facelift version. Top features on board include cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (now with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and auto climate control. It also comes with a height-adjustable driver seat, a dashcam, and push-button start/stop.

Hyundai has provided the updated micro SUV with safety features such as six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist control, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear parking camera.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Bookings, Deliveries And Prices

Bookings for the updated Hyundai SUV are already open on the carmaker’s official Indian website or at its pan-India dealerships.

The 2026 Hyundai Exter is priced in the range of Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It serves as a rival to the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, while also being an alternative to more premium sub-4m SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.