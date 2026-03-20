2026 Hyundai Exter Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

After being spotted on tests a few times, the facelifted Hyundai Exter has been launched in our market with prices starting at Rs 5.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Customers can book the new Exter via Hyundai’s official website or at the nearest dealership, for a token amount of Rs 11,000. If you are planning to bring the updated micro SUV home, here’s what you need to know:

How To Book The 2026 Hyundai Exter?

There are two ways to book the facelifted Exter:

Booking via Hyundai’s official website

The new Exter can be booked directly via Hyundai’s Indian website. There, you will be required to select the following details before paying the booking amount:

Engine and transmission preference

Variant

Exterior colour

It will then ask you to choose a dealer who is the closest to your location. The booking amount for the new Hyundai Exter is Rs 11,000. To make the payment, log in using your mobile number and enter the OTP. Complete the payment, and your booking is done.

Dealership

If you are someone who is not comfortable with online booking, you can head to a Hyundai dealership nearest to your location to book the facelifted SUV.

Showrooms usually charge between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to book a car.

We request that you kindly check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your new vehicle with the sales representative without fail.

Expected Delivery Timelines

Given that the 2026 Hyundai Exter has just gone on sale, chances of getting immediate delivery are quite high. We would still request all the buyers looking to opt for the new Exter to go and book it as soon as possible, as its waiting period could go up soon, given the SUV’s popularity in its segment.

2026 Hyundai Exter: An Overview

The Hyundai Exter was launched in mid-2023 in India as a direct rival to the Tata Punch. It has just received its first major midlife refresh and is now available with a handful of changes inside and out.

Exterior revisions come in the form of a redesigned grille, a fresh set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a connected taillight setup. That said, the H-shaped LED DRLs and halogen headlights have been retained from the pre-facelift model.

When it comes to the interior, the updated Exter gets a Navy Blue and Grey-tone cabin theme. The dashboard layout and steering wheel have also been updated over the outgoing version.

In terms of features, the 2026 Hyundai Exter is provided with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control and a single-pane sunroof.

Hyundai has equipped the new Exter with safety tech such as six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2026 Hyundai Exter: Powertrain Choices

The facelifted Hyundai Exter comes with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model, the technical details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG Power 84 PS 69 PS (in CNG mode) Torque 113 Nm 95 Nm (in CNG mode) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

2026 Hyundai Exter: Price And Competition

*AMT - automated manual transmission

Hyundai has priced the updated Exter in the range of Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). You can check out our launch story for the detailed pricelist.

It rekindles its rivalry with the Tata Punch as well as the Citroen C3, while also serving as an alternative to more premium sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Sonet.