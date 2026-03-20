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    2026 Hyundai Exter Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

    The new Exter is available in seven variants and can be booked both online and at Hyundai’s pan-India dealerships

    Published On Mar 20, 2026 06:32 PM By Rohit

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    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    After being spotted on tests a few times, the facelifted Hyundai Exter has been launched in our market with prices starting at Rs 5.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Customers can book the new Exter via Hyundai’s official website or at the nearest dealership, for a token amount of Rs 11,000. If you are planning to bring the updated micro SUV home, here’s what you need to know:

    How To Book The 2026 Hyundai Exter?

    There are two ways to book the facelifted Exter:

    Booking via Hyundai’s official website

    The new Exter can be booked directly via Hyundai’s Indian website. There, you will be required to select the following details before paying the booking amount:

    • Engine and transmission preference

    • Variant

    • Exterior colour

    It will then ask you to choose a dealer who is the closest to your location. The booking amount for the new Hyundai Exter is Rs 11,000. To make the payment, log in using your mobile number and enter the OTP. Complete the payment, and your booking is done.

    Dealership

    If you are someone who is not comfortable with online booking, you can head to a Hyundai dealership nearest to your location to book the facelifted SUV.

    • Showrooms usually charge between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 to book a car. 

    • We request that you kindly check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your new vehicle with the sales representative without fail.

    Expected Delivery Timelines

    Given that the 2026 Hyundai Exter has just gone on sale, chances of getting immediate delivery are quite high. We would still request all the buyers looking to opt for the new Exter to go and book it as soon as possible, as its waiting period could go up soon, given the SUV’s popularity in its segment.

    2026 Hyundai Exter: An Overview

    The Hyundai Exter was launched in mid-2023 in India as a direct rival to the Tata Punch. It has just received its first major midlife refresh and is now available with a handful of changes inside and out.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift 

    Exterior revisions come in the form of a redesigned grille, a fresh set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a connected taillight setup. That said, the H-shaped LED DRLs and halogen headlights have been retained from the pre-facelift model.

    When it comes to the interior, the updated Exter gets a Navy Blue and Grey-tone cabin theme. The dashboard layout and steering wheel have also been updated over the outgoing version.

     Hyundai Exter Facelift

    In terms of features, the 2026 Hyundai Exter is provided with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control and a single-pane sunroof.

    Hyundai has equipped the new Exter with safety tech such as six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    2026 Hyundai Exter: Powertrain Choices

    The facelifted Hyundai Exter comes with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model, the technical details of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG

    Power

    84 PS

    69 PS (in CNG mode)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    95 Nm (in CNG mode)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT
    *AMT - automated manual transmission

    2026 Hyundai Exter: Price And Competition

    Hyundai has priced the updated Exter in the range of Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). You can check out our launch story for the detailed pricelist.

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    It rekindles its rivalry with the Tata Punch as well as the Citroen C3, while also serving as an alternative to more premium sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Sonet.

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    2026 Hyundai Exter Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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