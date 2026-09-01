5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Volvo EX90

When Volvo entered India back in 2007, it did so with its flagship SUV, the XC90. And while its not become a truly mainstream option, the SUV has gone on to win many buyers’ hearts with its ultra-safe, reliable and luxurious reputation over the years. Now, as the brand enters the ‘electric’ era, it wants to expand its lineup beyond just the EC40. And what better way to do that than to launch its latest flagship eSUV, the EX90. But is the eSUV worth its salt, and will it do justice to its ICE sibling? Let’s find out:

Looks Rich

An immediate draw to the EX90 is its simple, yet elegant design that keeps turning heads in the era of enormous, bulky designs that feel a bit over the top. Smooth curves, some sharp elements and an overall minimalist look truly adorn a gracefulness that we rarely get to see these days. This eSUV makes its presence felt by an aura, not exaggeration.

Elements like the flush-fitting door handles, frameless ORVMs, and LED DRLs, which split open to reveal the headlamps, make it stand out even more.

Feels Rich

Climb inside, and the story is similar. There’s no overload of buttons, screens or a gazillion lighting elements. It's clean, with straight lines throughout that keep things classy, even if a bit too familiar for current Volvo owners.

You also have premium materials all over, such as leatherette padding on the doors and dashboard, wooden inserts to even a crystal gearshift dial to amp up the feel in its own unique way.

Sometimes, A Bit Too Simple

All the simplicity and minimalism feel like a breath of fresh air compared to other luxury SUVs. But in some places, we wish Volvo paid a bit more attention to functionality as well.

As an example, all major controls for climate control, steering adjustment, ORVM adjustment, and even headlamp setting are housed in the touchscreen infotainment system, which can be annoying to use on the go.

A Dual Personality

With 462 horses under the hood, a grippy all-wheel drive system and a 0-100 kmph time of just 5.5 seconds, EX90 has a true dual personality.

It is smooth, easy to drive and predictable when pottering around, but you can have some real fun with it when you want to. What helps further is the plush ride quality, with the adaptive dampers ensuring that occupants are happy, and the driver is too.

Could’ve Done With A Better Backseat

As you’d expect, the rear seat of the EX90 is a great place to be. You have supportive captain chairs, extensive bolstering all around and a good amount of space to be comfortable. However, you do miss some niceties like sunblinds, ventilation or a massage function, all of which are readily available in crossovers that cost a third of its price tag. Not to mention, all these features are available for the front seat occupants as well.

So this was what we loved, and what we didn’t, about the EX90. What do you think of the eSUV? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!