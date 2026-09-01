2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Top-End Essence Variant Explained! Do You Have To Spend The Extra Rs 4 Lakh?

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV was launched recently, with a price of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and is the first SUV to offer the vehicle-to-home (V2H) feature.

It also includes a ton of features to go up against the tech-packed Indian rivals. However, do you need to spend the extra money for the top-end Essence variant over the lower Excite and Exclusive variants? Let’s find out!

Price

Here are the prices for the Essence Trim:

Variant Essence MG Hector Tomahawk EV Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Design

The Hector Tomahawk EV in the Essence variant has bold LED headlamps with integrated H-shaped LED DRLs, a blacked-out faux grille, and a sculpted front bumper with a lower air intake that has a dotted chrome design pattern.

In profile, the Essence trim has a crossover SUV look with a black roofline, body-coloured door handles, wheel-arch cladding, stylish 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the silver inserts on the rear quarter panel.

At the rear, it is very similar to the Exclusive variant. The sleek LED tail lights sit just below the window line. The rear glass includes a rear wiper and washer, while the MG badge sits in the middle of the tailgate. It even has a set of LED rear fog lamps.

The name and drivetrain badging can be found on either side of the number plate.

Interior

The Interior of this variant looks quite minimal, with a tan-brown cabin theme and a leatherette finish on the seats, dashboard, door pads, and also the steering wheel as well. This interior does feel refreshingly different from the competition since triple-screen layouts have grown in popularity in this price segment. The Hector Tomahawk EV has a single large infotainment unit which sits at the centre of the simplistic dashboard.

In the back seat, the experience is quite airy, and the panoramic sunroof extends all the way to the back, adding to the sense of space.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Essence trim is equipped with all the bells and whistles, such as a massive 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This touchscreen unit also includes buttons for automatic climate control and for the ventilated front seats. It also has a wireless phone charger, multiple interior modes such as camp mode, valet mode, nap mode, and even pet mode, which alters the AC temperature accordingly, and powered driver and co-driver seats. This variant adds a seat memory function over the lower Exclusive variant.

In terms of safety, the Essence variant is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with multiple views, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), vehicle-to-load (V2L), first in the segment vehicle-to-home (V2H), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Drivetrain Offered

The Hector Tomahawk EV is offered with a single 69.2 kWh battery pack option, which provides a claimed range of 517 km. Here are the detailed drivetrain specifications:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

The battery pack option with the claimed range is comparable to its rivals from the Indian manufacturers. But the option of more battery packs could’ve made the Hector Tomahawk EV more appealing for prospective eSUV buyers.

Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk EV will rival the Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

Cardekho Says….

The Hector Tomahawk EV in the Essence variant offers tons of features and safety equipment as well, with even some more premium touch features such as driver seat memory function with welcome retract, rear window sunshade and the first in segment Vehicle-to-home (V2H), Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and the Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionalities, resereved for this variant.

Coming to the value for money aspect, as the lower variants also offer most of the features like the top-end trim, if these added features do make sense for your daily needs, then pay the added amount and get the Essence trim.