Upcoming Cars Launching In September 2026! Kia Sorento, Porsche Cayenne EV And More!

The Indian automotive industry is now shifting towards new technologies alongside petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles, such as EVs, hybrids, and alternative fuels like CNG. This month, we are going to see some exciting new launches and even facelifts of current models as well.

Let’s take a look at the cars that are launching in September 2026:

Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento will be one of the important SUVs for the Korean manufacturer in India, as it will be entering the premium seven-seater SUV space. Recently, Kia has unveiled the India-spec Sorento, which is confirmed to come with a hybrid avatar and a powerful diesel engine option on 4th September this week.

The Sorento will be the first hybrid powertrain offered by Kia in the Indian market, and will be an interesting alternative for mile munchers, like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

Maruti Baleno Facelift

The Baleno hatchback is the premium offering from Maruti and is one of the popular products from the Nexa lineup. With a peppy petrol engine and the option of CNG as well, the Baleno is a good option for first-time car buyers.

Since it has been in the market for a long time, it's been due for an update, and Maruti is now readying the facelift, which is going to launch on 5th September, which is later this week. In the premium hatchback segment, the competition is offering a lot of features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, and a premium sound system. With the facelift of the Baleno, we expect it to include a few of these feature upgrades.

Skoda Slavia Facelift

The Skoda Slavia facelift was unveiled last month, and it arrived with exciting new features and updates to the powertrains as well. It now gets a larger and crisper touchscreen infotainment unit and an upgraded digital driver’s display. With the facelift, it also gets a massaging function for the rear seats for added comfort.

The Slavia facelift is expected to be launched later this month and is expected to be priced Rs 25,000 - Rs 30,000 higher than the outgoing model, depending on the variant you choose. Currently, the Slavia starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, which is great value for money!

Renault Triber Turbo & Turbo CNG

The Renault Triber is one of the most affordable seven-seater offerings in this segment. This brings the convenience of using the seven seats while being under 4 metres long. It offers the flexibility of 5 and 7-seater orientations depending on your usage patterns.

But what it truly lacked was a powerful engine to match its 7-seater convenience. This is why Renault is preparing to introduce a turbo-petrol engine alongside a CNG option. This is expected to be launched in the 3rd week of September and will be an interesting option since the only other option that offers a turbo-petrol with CNG is the Tata Nexon.

Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche is set to officially debut its all-electric Cayenne in India on September 30. The prices and bookings have already begun, with the starting price of Rs 1.77 crore (ex-showroom) and the top variant from Rs 2.28 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Cayenne Electric uses a 113kWh battery pack with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, offering up to 642km of claimed range. This gives an impressive experience with luxury and powerful electric performance.

BMW 7-series & i7 Facelift

The BMW 7 Series and the electric i7 are going to be launched on 11th September, for which bookings have already started. With a luxurious cabin and high-tech features, this German sedan is preparing to be even better than before.

It will get an updated fascia, redesigned bumpers, and an illuminated grille. The interior gets an updated cabin which will feature a massive 17.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 14.9-inch passenger display at the front. Interestingly, the digital driver’s display will be a slim and wide display spanning almost the width of the dashboard. The BMW 7 Series and the electric i7 will rival the class-leading Mercedes-Benz S-Class as well.

Which car are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!