Hyundai Exter HX 6 Variant Explained: Know Here If It Is The Most Value-for-Money Trim?

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift brings minor design tweaks and a reshuffled variant lineup. Positioned somewhere in the middle of the range, the HX 6 variant stands out as a well-rounded option that offers a strong mix of features without stretching into top-spec pricing.

So if you are interested in the Exter facelift and want a value-for-money variant, here’s a closer look at the HX 6 variant to understand what makes it one of the most interesting trims in the lineup.

Hyundai Exter HX 6: Exterior

The HX 6 variant offers a lot more in styling compared to the lower trims. By the way, we have explained the lower-spec HX 2 as well as the HX 3 variant of the new Exter. Do check them out.

The fascia features bi-function projector headlights, instead of the halogen ones offered in the lower variants. You also get LED DRLs to complement the headlamps. You get a black radiator grille, which is standard across all variants of the SUV. The Exter HX 6 also comes with a prominent silver skid plate and Hyundai lettering up front.

From the side, the HX 6 rides on 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels, which look more appealing than the smaller steel rims on lower variants (HX2 and HX3). However, you miss out on dual-tone alloy wheels, which Hyundai offers from the HX8 variant onwards. You get wheel arch cladding, roof rails, and LED turn indicators on ORVMs, all of which enhance its SUV-like appeal.

At the rear, you get LED tail lamps (standard across variants) and the HX6 introduces a rear spoiler (on petrol variants), adding a sporty touch. From the HX6 variant onwards, you also get a shark fin antenna for a more premium look.

Overall, the HX 6 looks significantly more premium and rugged than the base trims, making it a more visually complete package.

All colour options available: The Exter HX 6, along with the HX 10, are the only two variants to come with all the colour options of the SUV. Want to know what these colour options are? Check out this story.

Hyundai Exter HX 6: Interior

The HX 6 is similar to the HX 4 variants in terms of experience, but adds some more features that make the cabin feel more upmarket.

You continue to get a dual-tone navy and grey cabin theme with semi-fabric upholstery. The cabin comes with adjustable headrests and driver seat height adjustment. The HX 6 adds a folding driver armrest for added convenience.

You also get a parcel tray (petrol variants) and front and rear charging ports, which add to everyday usability.

While it still misses out on premium touches like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob (reserved for higher variants), footwell lighting, and metal pedals, the overall cabin feels well-equipped for its price point.

Let’s move on to the features section, where the HX6 variant starts to justify its premium:

Hyundai Exter HX 6: Features

This is where the HX 6 variant really stands out and offers most of the features that you would need. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with front and rear speakers and steering-mounted controls.

In addition, it offers a strong set of convenience features such as push-button start, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Practicality is also well covered with front and rear power windows, Type-C charging ports for both rows, cruise control (petrol only), and paddle shifters with the AMT option.

However, it does miss out on a few premium features like a wireless phone charger, cooled glovebox, and automatic headlights, which are reserved for the higher HX 8 and HX 10 variants.

An upgrade for the driver: If you intend to be in the driver's seat more, then the HX6 variant introduces necessary features like push-button start, cruise control and even paddle shifters.

Hyundai Exter HX 6: Safety

You get a good list of safety features right from the base variant, and the HX 6 builds on an already solid foundation. It comes well-equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and hill hold control. You also get a rear parking camera, a dashcam, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear defogger, making it a well-rounded package in terms of safety and convenience.

However, it still misses out on a rear wiper and washer, which are offered only from the HX 8 variant onwards.

You can check out the Exter's variant-wise features in this report.

Hyundai Exter HX 6: Powertrain

The HX 6 is one of the few variants in Exter’s lineup to come with all the available powertrain options. These include:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission Options 5-speed Manual / 5-speed Automated-manual transmission 5-speed Manual

CarDekho Says

The HX 6 variant of the Hyundai Exter is easily one of the most well-balanced options in the lineup, offering the right mix of essential features, comfort, and safety kit without pushing the price too high. It addresses most of the gaps seen in the lower variants by adding key amenities, especially for the driver.

While it does miss out on a few feel-good features, they are not deal-breakers for most buyers at this price point. The inclusion of a strong safety package and all major convenience features makes it a practical and sensible choice. Moreover, you also get all the powertrain options to choose from.

If you are looking for a variant that delivers maximum value without stretching to the top-end trims, the HX 6 makes a very strong case for itself and is likely the sweet spot in the Exter lineup. While the HX6 variant is priced from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh, here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of all its other variants.