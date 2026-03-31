2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift HX3 Variant Explained: Should It Be Your Pick?

Hyundai launched the facelifted Exter that features subtle design changes along with a revised variant lineup. It is available in seven broad variants, including HX2, HX3, HX4, HX4 Plus, HX6, HX8, and HX10. Sitting just above the base variant, the HX3 adds a few extra elements while keeping things fairly straightforward. In this report, we take a closer look at the Exter HX3 variant in terms of its design, interior, feature set, and powertrain options:

Exterior

Front

Up front, the Exter HX3 looks slightly more muscular, thanks to the updates introduced with the facelift. Being one step above the base variant, the HX3 gets halogen headlamps, while missing out on LED headlights and LED DRLs. The silver insert on the lower bumper adds contrast, with the front maintaining an upright stance.

Side

From the side, the Exter HX3 has a boxy and straightforward profile. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels without covers, which keeps the look basic. The ORVMs also miss out on integrated turn indicators. That said, facelift updates such as larger wheel arches and a black insert on the C-pillar add some visual appeal.

Rear

At the rear, the HX3 variant gets LED tail lamps, which give it a more modern appearance. A glossy black insert between the tail lamps adds a slightly more upmarket touch. The updated bumper features a silver insert, while a faux diffuser element adds a hint of sportiness.

In terms of colour options, the HX3 variant is offered with all shades except the dual-tone Khaki-Black option. You can check out our detailed report for a closer look at the Exter’s variant-wise colour options.

Interior

Inside, the Exter HX3 features a dual-tone navy blue and grey cabin theme. The seats get semi-fabric upholstery with a beige finish, which adds contrast to the interior.

The flat-bottom steering wheel and silver accents on the dashboard and centre console add a slight premium touch. You also get an infotainment system along with multiple convenience features, which we will take a closer look at in the next section.

Features and Safety

Hyundai has equipped the Exter HX3 with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, manual AC, power windows for the driver and co-passenger, a Type-C USB port, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, six airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reverse parking camera.

For a detailed breakdown of features across all variants of the 2026 Hyundai Exter, tap here.

Powertrain Options

The HX3 variant of the Exter is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price and Rivals

Prices for the 2026 Hyundai Exter HX3 range between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain option you choose. It rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, and Citroen C3, while being an alternative to the Grand i10 Nios.

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