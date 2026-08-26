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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV LAUNCHED At Rs 21.79 Lakh With Over 1100 Km Range On A Single Tank!

    India’s first plug-in hybrid SUV is here, and it has made huge promises!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 26, 2026 14:57 IST
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    Published OnAug 26, 2026 13:44 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 26, 2026 14:57 IST
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    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    JSW MG Motor India, along with the Hector Tomahawk EV, has revealed its plug-in hybrid version, called the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. Offering a combined range of up to 1100 km, the SUV becomes the first mass-market car in India to offer this technology, blending it with the practicality of a three-row layout. Let’s take a look at what we know so far:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Variants & Price

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is being offered in just two variants called Exclusive and Essence. Here is how they stack up in terms of their pricing:

    Variant

    Price (with BaaS)

    Price (without BaaS)

    Exclusive

    Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    Rs 25.70 lakh

    Essence

    -

    Rs 27.80 lakh

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    • MG is offering the Hector Tomahawk PHEV’s base Exclusive variant with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) rental programme, with a running cost of Rs 3.2 per km.

    • Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the brand’s dealership network and through its official website.

    • Deliveries and test drives are slated to begin in November 2026.

    Design

    • In terms of its design, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV stays close to its fully-electric sibling with a boxy silhouette and conventional design cues.

    • Up front, it differentiates itself with a large black grille, while keeping the rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs and illuminated logo intact.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    • In profile, it gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a boxy silhouette, large windows, black roof rails and thick wheel arch cladding for better road presence.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV
    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    • The rear-end is characterised by wraparound LED taillamps dominating the look.

    • You also have a busy-looking rear bumper with a silver skid plate here.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4745 mm, Width: 2130 mm, Height: 1770 mm, Wheelbase: 2810 mm

    Colour Options

    The SUV is being offered in 6 distinct colour options:

    • Pearl White

    • Starry Black

    • Aurora Silver

    • Celadon Blue

    • Turquoise Green

    • Shadow Gold

    Out of these, the Green and Blue shades also get an optional dual-tone paint scheme with a white roof.

    Our Pick:

    In our opinion, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks the best in its Celadon Blue shade, which complements its green credentials and contemporary styling very well.

    Interior

    • Inside, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV remains near-identical to the Hector Tomahawk EV, with a massive touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage.

    • However, it does get a few changes such as a black and burgundy colour scheme, with physical AC controls that are absent on the EV.

    • The PHEV is offered with a 7-seater layout that enhances its practicality quotient.

    • The centre console looks clean, with two cupholders and a large sliding armrest with storage. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column.

    • Rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and window sunshades for added privacy and comfort.

    Boot Space

    With all rows up, the SUV offers a cargo capacity of 192 litres. With the third row folded, this expands to 528 litres. 

    Features & Safety

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker Infinity sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV
    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    • It also features 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, drive modes, connected car technology and automatic climate control.

    • In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera.

    Powertrains

    Under the hood, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a plug-in hybrid setup, which consists of a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Battery Pack

    20.5 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Power (Engine + Motor)

    102 PS + 201 PS

    Torque (Engine + Motor)

    125 Nm + 237 Nm

    Transmission

    DHT

    Claimed Range (EV only)^

    115 km

    Claimed Range (Combined)^

    1100 km

    DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

    According to MG, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV can travel 115 km on pure EV mode, and features a 25 kW DC fast charging capability too.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Rivals

    The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass market plug-in hybrid SUV, and hence has no direct rivals. On one hand, you can consider fully-electric rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S and its sibling, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV.

    However, it can also be an alternative to ICE-powered SUVs like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.

    CarDekho Says…

    The launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks a major milestone, not just for MG, but for the Indian Automotive Industry as it becomes the first product to offer plug-in hybrid technology in the mass market. MG has always placed a strong focus on NEV (New Electric Vehicle) technologies, and while its EV portfolio has been performing well, the brand has correctly recognised the need for a smoother transition for conservative buyers. However, we do feel that this SUV could have benefitted from a slightly lower price and a wider lineup, which would help give it a stronger fight against ICE-powered rivals.

    What do you think of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV LAUNCHED At Rs 21.79 Lakh With Over 1100 Km Range On A Single Tank!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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