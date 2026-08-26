2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV LAUNCHED At Rs 21.79 Lakh With Over 1100 Km Range On A Single Tank!

JSW MG Motor India, along with the Hector Tomahawk EV, has revealed its plug-in hybrid version, called the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. Offering a combined range of up to 1100 km, the SUV becomes the first mass-market car in India to offer this technology, blending it with the practicality of a three-row layout. Let’s take a look at what we know so far:

Variants & Price

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is being offered in just two variants called Exclusive and Essence. Here is how they stack up in terms of their pricing:

Variant Price (with BaaS) Price (without BaaS) Exclusive Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km Rs 25.70 lakh Essence - Rs 27.80 lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

MG is offering the Hector Tomahawk PHEV’s base Exclusive variant with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) rental programme, with a running cost of Rs 3.2 per km.

Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the brand’s dealership network and through its official website.

Deliveries and test drives are slated to begin in November 2026.

Design

In terms of its design, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV stays close to its fully-electric sibling with a boxy silhouette and conventional design cues.

Up front, it differentiates itself with a large black grille, while keeping the rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs and illuminated logo intact.

In profile, it gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a boxy silhouette, large windows, black roof rails and thick wheel arch cladding for better road presence.

The rear-end is characterised by wraparound LED taillamps dominating the look.

You also have a busy-looking rear bumper with a silver skid plate here.

Dimensions: Length: 4745 mm, Width: 2130 mm, Height: 1770 mm, Wheelbase: 2810 mm

Colour Options

The SUV is being offered in 6 distinct colour options:

Pearl White

Starry Black

Aurora Silver

Celadon Blue

Turquoise Green

Shadow Gold

Out of these, the Green and Blue shades also get an optional dual-tone paint scheme with a white roof.

Our Pick: In our opinion, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks the best in its Celadon Blue shade, which complements its green credentials and contemporary styling very well.

Interior

Inside, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV remains near-identical to the Hector Tomahawk EV, with a massive touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage.

However, it does get a few changes such as a black and burgundy colour scheme, with physical AC controls that are absent on the EV.

The PHEV is offered with a 7-seater layout that enhances its practicality quotient.

The centre console looks clean, with two cupholders and a large sliding armrest with storage. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column.

Rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and window sunshades for added privacy and comfort.

Boot Space

With all rows up, the SUV offers a cargo capacity of 192 litres. With the third row folded, this expands to 528 litres.

Features & Safety

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker Infinity sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also features 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, drive modes, connected car technology and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrains

Under the hood, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a plug-in hybrid setup, which consists of a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Battery Pack 20.5 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm Transmission DHT Claimed Range (EV only)^ 115 km Claimed Range (Combined)^ 1100 km

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

According to MG, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV can travel 115 km on pure EV mode, and features a 25 kW DC fast charging capability too.

Rivals

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass market plug-in hybrid SUV, and hence has no direct rivals. On one hand, you can consider fully-electric rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S and its sibling, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV.

However, it can also be an alternative to ICE-powered SUVs like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.

CarDekho Says…

The launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks a major milestone, not just for MG, but for the Indian Automotive Industry as it becomes the first product to offer plug-in hybrid technology in the mass market. MG has always placed a strong focus on NEV (New Electric Vehicle) technologies, and while its EV portfolio has been performing well, the brand has correctly recognised the need for a smoother transition for conservative buyers. However, we do feel that this SUV could have benefitted from a slightly lower price and a wider lineup, which would help give it a stronger fight against ICE-powered rivals.

What do you think of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Let us know in the comments below!