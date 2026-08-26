2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV LAUNCHED At Rs 21.79 Lakh With Over 1100 Km Range On A Single Tank!
India’s first plug-in hybrid SUV is here, and it has made huge promises!
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JSW MG Motor India, along with the Hector Tomahawk EV, has revealed its plug-in hybrid version, called the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. Offering a combined range of up to 1100 km, the SUV becomes the first mass-market car in India to offer this technology, blending it with the practicality of a three-row layout. Let’s take a look at what we know so far:
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Variants & Price
The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is being offered in just two variants called Exclusive and Essence. Here is how they stack up in terms of their pricing:
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Variant
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Price (with BaaS)
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Price (without BaaS)
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Exclusive
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Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km
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Rs 25.70 lakh
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Essence
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Rs 27.80 lakh
All prices introductory, ex-showroom
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MG is offering the Hector Tomahawk PHEV’s base Exclusive variant with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) rental programme, with a running cost of Rs 3.2 per km.
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Bookings for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV are open via the brand’s dealership network and through its official website.
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Deliveries and test drives are slated to begin in November 2026.
Design
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In terms of its design, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV stays close to its fully-electric sibling with a boxy silhouette and conventional design cues.
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Up front, it differentiates itself with a large black grille, while keeping the rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs and illuminated logo intact.
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In profile, it gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a boxy silhouette, large windows, black roof rails and thick wheel arch cladding for better road presence.
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The rear-end is characterised by wraparound LED taillamps dominating the look.
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You also have a busy-looking rear bumper with a silver skid plate here.
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Dimensions:
Length: 4745 mm, Width: 2130 mm, Height: 1770 mm, Wheelbase: 2810 mm
Colour Options
The SUV is being offered in 6 distinct colour options:
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Pearl White
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Starry Black
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Aurora Silver
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Celadon Blue
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Turquoise Green
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Shadow Gold
Out of these, the Green and Blue shades also get an optional dual-tone paint scheme with a white roof.
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Our Pick:
In our opinion, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks the best in its Celadon Blue shade, which complements its green credentials and contemporary styling very well.
Interior
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Inside, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV remains near-identical to the Hector Tomahawk EV, with a massive touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage.
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However, it does get a few changes such as a black and burgundy colour scheme, with physical AC controls that are absent on the EV.
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The PHEV is offered with a 7-seater layout that enhances its practicality quotient.
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The centre console looks clean, with two cupholders and a large sliding armrest with storage. The gear selector has been moved to the steering column.
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Rear passengers get dedicated AC vents and window sunshades for added privacy and comfort.
Boot Space
With all rows up, the SUV offers a cargo capacity of 192 litres. With the third row folded, this expands to 528 litres.
Features & Safety
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The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker Infinity sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
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It also features 6-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, drive modes, connected car technology and automatic climate control.
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In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV is equipped with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera.
Powertrains
Under the hood, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a plug-in hybrid setup, which consists of a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor. Here are its specifications:
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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Battery Pack
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20.5 kWh
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No. of electric motor(s)
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1
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Power (Engine + Motor)
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102 PS + 201 PS
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Torque (Engine + Motor)
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125 Nm + 237 Nm
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Transmission
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DHT
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Claimed Range (EV only)^
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115 km
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Claimed Range (Combined)^
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1100 km
DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2
According to MG, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV can travel 115 km on pure EV mode, and features a 25 kW DC fast charging capability too.
Rivals
The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass market plug-in hybrid SUV, and hence has no direct rivals. On one hand, you can consider fully-electric rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S and its sibling, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV.
However, it can also be an alternative to ICE-powered SUVs like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.
CarDekho Says…
The launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks a major milestone, not just for MG, but for the Indian Automotive Industry as it becomes the first product to offer plug-in hybrid technology in the mass market. MG has always placed a strong focus on NEV (New Electric Vehicle) technologies, and while its EV portfolio has been performing well, the brand has correctly recognised the need for a smoother transition for conservative buyers. However, we do feel that this SUV could have benefitted from a slightly lower price and a wider lineup, which would help give it a stronger fight against ICE-powered rivals.
What do you think of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Let us know in the comments below!
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