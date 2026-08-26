2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV SUV Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh! It Can Even Give Power To Your Home...

JSW MG Motor India has launched its Hector Tomahawk EV today at a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), In this story, we take a close look into the key details of the three-row eSUV, including its prices, range and performance figures, a conventional design language and lots of technology inside. Let’s take a closer look at what it has to offer below:

Variants & Pricing

The Hector Tomahawk EV is being offered in 3 variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Here is its detailed pricing:

Variant Price (With BaaS) Price (Without BaaS) Excite 7-Seater Rs 13.99 Lakh + Rs 4.9 per km Rs 19.49 Lakh Exclusive 7-Seater TBA Rs 21.99 Lakh Essence 5-Seater TBA Rs 22.99 Lakh Essence 7-Seater TBA Rs 23.49 Lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

The Hector Tomahawk EV’s base Excite trim is available with a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) battery rental scheme, which starts at Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km.

All variants come standard with a 7-seater layout, while the Essence trim also gets an optional 5-seater version.

If you have made up your mind to own a Hector Tomahawk EV, do go through our detailed bookings guide to know the process.

Design

Unlike a lot of its siblings, the Hector Tomahawk EV takes a cleaner and conventional direction for its styling package with classic SUV proportions and a minimalistic design language.

Up front, the large rectangular LED headlamps remain unmistakable, with their signature DRL pattern that adds a lot of drama.

Between the two, you have a slim piano-black grille with textured detailing and an illuminated MG logo.

In profile, it takes a tall stance with black-coloured roof rails, large windows, conventional pull-type door handles and muscular haunches on the fenders.

You also have generous cladding, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and red brake calipers.

The Hector Tomahawk EV has a simple rear-end design as well, with wraparound LED taillamps, a prominent roof spoiler and a layered bumper with a silver skid plate.

Dimensions: Length: 4745 mm, Width: 1850 mm, Height: 1770 mm, Wheelbase: 2810 mm

Colour Options

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is available with the following 9 colours, including 7 monotone and 2 dual-tone options:

Khaki Green

Aurora Silver

Starry Black

Celdon Blue

Pearl White

Shadow Gold

From these, the Gold and Green hues are also offered with an optional dual-tone paint scheme that adds a black roof.

Our Pick: Amongst these colour options, our pick remains the Khaki Green and the Celdon Blue, which give the eSUV a premium feel.

Interior

The simple design language continues inside as well, with most of the controls being integrated into the massive touchscreen infotainment system.

The dashboard and doorpads are wrapped with soft-touch materials that enhance its premium feel.

The centre console looks neat with plenty of storage space in the cupholders and below the armrest, courtesy of the gear shifter which is placed as a stalk on the steering column, like the Windsor EV.

It will be offered with 5-seater and 7-seater layouts for added flexibility.

The eSUV’s cabin is finished in a dual-tone brown and black colour scheme, which, combined with the panoramic sunroof, gives it a bright and airy interior feel.

Boot Space

According to MG, the Hector Tomahawk EV is good for 192 litres of boot space with all rows up for the 7-seater, which expands to 528 litres with the third row folded.

For the 5-seater variant, you get 610 litres of cargo capacity, which increases to 1053 litres with the second row folded down.

Features

In typical MG fashion, the Hector Tomahawk EV is loaded to the gills with technology.

The highlight remains the massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

It also gets equipment such as an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, head-up display and ambient lighting.

The Hector Tomahawk EV will be equipped with safety tech like Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers and hill hold assist (HHA).

Battery Options & Performance

The Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack, with a single-motor setup and a claimed range of up to 517 km. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 8.2 seconds

Furthermore, this eSUV also gets 90 kW DC fast charging capabilities that can top up the battery pack from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes. It also gets a V2H (Vehicle-to-home) function which can power your home during electricity cuts.

Rivals

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV will go up against the Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says...

In a largely untapped market, the Hector Hawk EV comes in promising a lot of technology, smart design and a more conventional personality that will certainly appeal to family buyers over the radical nature of the Mahindra XEV 9S. MG has been careful to the price the eSUV well, and at its price point it may just be able to woo enough buyers to make the jump towards EV ownership. That said, we wish there was a slightly larger battery pack on offer, and a wider range of variants to choose from, which would have played a great role in expanding its appeal.

What are your views on the MG Hector Tomahawk EV? Let us know in the comments below!