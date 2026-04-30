Check Out The New Hyundai Exter Facelift In Real Life Images

The Hyundai Exter micro-SUV has been updated recently with a facelift. Its new prices start from Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom), for which the new Exter offers you some design tweaks, new colour options, and a couple of feature additions. If you’re curious how the new Exter look in the real world, you should check out our detailed image gallery below:

Exterior

Front

The facelifted Hyundai Exter has subtle styling revisions. The fascia gets an updated grille treatment, where Exter lettering now sits within a connected gloss black panel linking the DRL clusters.

The lighting setup remains largely unchanged, continuing with halogen projector headlamps and the signature H-shaped LED DRLs.

Hyundai has revised the bumper design with a newly styled silver applique, adding a slightly unique visual touch.

Side

The side profile of the new Hyundai Exter remains familiar. It's upright and boxy, giving it a proper small SUV stance.

The chunky black cladding around the wheel arches and lower body adds a rugged, outdoorsy character.

The Exter sits on newly designed 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, has black roof rails above and body-coloured door handles and outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

Colour options in the new Exter include Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze, which are new shades, as well as Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Titanium Black and Ranger Khaki.

Rear

At the rear, the Hyundai Exter retains its signature LED taillamps, preserving the familiar lighting signature.

Hyundai has updated the roof spoiler with a new wing-type design, giving the rear profile a sportier and more sculpted appearance.

The rear bumper receives a redesign with silver accents and a faux diffuser, which add to the contrast. The Exter offers a generous boot space that should be practical enough for a couple of cabin bags and handbags for your long journeys.

Interior

The facelifted Hyundai Exter gets a refreshed cabin with a new Navy Blue and Grey interior theme, which makes it look more premium than before. The blue inserts now run across the dashboard and door pads.

The dashboard also has a carbon-fibre textured pattern on it which adds a good layer of contrast to the look.

The seats come finished in semi-fabric upholstery with a greige theme and a textured pattern.

The steering wheel has also been updated with a flat bottom and now comes finished in the same navy blue theme to gel with the dashboard.

The centre console has plentiful physical control buttons and dials, which are convenient to use.

Note: The steering wheel retains the traditional Hyundai ‘H’ logo instead of the newer Morse code design seen in the Hyundai Verna.

A driver’s armrest is now part of the package, adding extra comfort, especially during longer drives, which we really appreciate.

The Exter continues with its upright dashboard layout and dual-screen setup.

The slim central AC vents and silver trim on the passenger side continue to add a neat, modern touch.

The rear seat space remains generous, with good comfort and room for passengers. They get individual adjustable headrests too.

However, a rear centre armrest is missing, which could have been a thoughtful addition to the new model. Although, the good part is rear passengers do get the comfort of rear AC vents and has Type-C charging ports for convenience too.

Features & Safety

The new Hyundai Exter gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via wired-to-wireless adapter) and a USB Type-C charging port for rear passengers as updates.

Other features include auto headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, 4-speaker music system, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The safety features remain the same as its outgoing version except for a dashcam, with highlights like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear view camera, reverse parking sensors, hill start assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

The Exter’s powertrain has seen no updates. The specifications of the Exter are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/95 Nm (CNG)

Price & Rivals

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The prices of the new Hyundai Exter range from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The alternative options to the Exter remain the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.