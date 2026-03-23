2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Variant-wise Features Detailed: How Well Equipped Is Each Variant And Which One Should You Buy?

Hyundai has launched the first mid-life facelift of its micro-SUV, the Exter, in India, with prices starting from Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model might not bring in a lot of changes, but Hyundai has given the Exter a slightly revised exterior design with an updated front and rear end. What’s also new are the jiggled variants and a moderately updated interior and feature list.

The Hyundai Exter facelift is offered in a total of seven variants: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4 Plus, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Exterior

Feature HX 2 HX 3 HX 4 HX 4+ HX 6 HX 8 HX 10 Black Radiator Grille ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Headlights Halogen Halogen Halogen Halogen Projector (bi-function) Projector (bi-function) Projector (bi-function) LED DRL’s ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED turn indicator on ORVM ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 14-inch Steel rims 14-inch Steel rims 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Roof rails ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark fin Antenna ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED taillights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (petrol only) ✅ (petrol only) ✅

The base two variant of the new Exter misses out on a lot of style by getting just the bare minimum equipment. But the good thing is that LED taillights are standard across all variants.

The top 3 variants carry the same level of exterior swag, including the new rear spoiler. Buyers can enjoy the top-end look without having to stretch their budget.

Hyundai is offering a total of 6 colours with the new Exter, of which two are new additions. But the dual-tone paint scheme is only available with 1 of them.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Interior

Feature HX 2 HX 3 HX 4 HX 4+ HX 6 HX 8 HX 10 Cabin theme Black Dual-tone Navy and Grey Dual-tone Navy and Grey Dual-tone Navy and Grey Dual-tone Navy and Grey Dual-tone Navy and Grey Dual-tone Navy and Grey Seat upholstery Fabric Semi fabric Semi fabric Semi fabric Semi fabric Semi fabric Semi fabric Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Footwell lighting ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Metal pedals ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Parcel tray ❌ ❌ ✅ (petrol only) ✅ (petrol only) ✅ (petrol only) ✅ (petrol only) ✅

The base variant of the new Exter sports an all-black cabin theme with fabric seats. This does not look very upmarket, but on the positive side, it is easy to maintain in the long run.

All variants except the base get a dual-tone interior theme with semi-fabric seats, which look attractive. However, the top two variants are the ones with the premium touches, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

The top-of-the-line HX 10 variant exclusively gets metal pedals to provide a sporty feel.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Comfort And Convenience

Feature HX 2 HX 3 HX 4 HX 4+ HX 6 HX 8 HX 10 Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push button start ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electric sunroof ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power windows ✅ (only front) ✅ (only front) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ❌ ❌ ✅ (only adjustment) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control Manual Manual Manual Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic Rear AC vents ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (petrol only) ✅ (petrol only) ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (AMT only) ✅ (AMT only) ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Cooled glove box ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Driver seat height adjustment ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Folding driver armrest ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable rear headrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Type-C USB port ❌ ✅ (only front) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (front and rear)

In terms of comfort and convenience, the new Exter does not disappoint either. It comes well equipped with features like an electric sunroof, automatic headlights, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a cooled glove box, and a wireless phone charger.

The lower variants do miss out on a lot of tech, but moving up the ladder, it is the HX6 variant that feels the most value-for-money out of all.

Features like automatic headlights, a wireless phone charger, and a cooled glove box are limited to the top 2 variants (HX 8 and HX 10).

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Infotainment

Feature HX 2 HX 3 HX 4 HX 4+ HX 6 HX 8 HX 10 Infotainment system ❌ 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen HD audio video navigation system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wired to wireless adapter) OTA updates for map and infotainment ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Connected car tech (Hyundai Bluelink) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Digital instrument cluster with colour TFT MID ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and rear speakers ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering wheel-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

All variants of the new Exter, except the base HX 2, get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, front and rear speakers, and steering-mounted controls, while a digital instrument cluster with colour TFT MID is standard across all variants.

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with HD audio, video and navigation system, along with Connected car tech (Hyundai Bluelink) is exclusively offered in the top-end variant.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Safety

Feature HX 2 HX 3 HX 4 HX 4+ HX 6 HX 8 HX 10 6 Airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dashcam ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Driver rear-view monitor ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Central locking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Speed-sensing auto door lock ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Impact sensing auto door unlock ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burglar alarm ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen above, most of the safety features in the new Exter are standard across all the variants. Even the base variant is very well equipped.

Higher variants of the Exter also come equipped with a dashcam, rear wiper, washer, and defogger.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Powertrain Details

Under the hood, the Exter facelift remains unchanged. It retains the 1.2-litre engine from the outgoing model, which is offered with a choice of petrol and petrol+CNG fuel options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power (PS) 83 PS 83 PS / 69 PS (CNG) Torque (Nm) 114 Nm 114 Nm / 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed AMT

The Exter is the only car in the segment to offer a four-cylinder engine.

To further enhance convenience, the petrol engine on the Exter is also available with a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox, catering to buyers who demand efficient city driving.

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Rivals

The Hyundai Exter continues to be a part of the micro-SUV segment, taking on cars like the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3. The Exter also shares its platform with the Grand i10 Nios, so you can also consider the Exter as a close alternative to it.