Top 5 Features Of The MG Hector Tomahawk EV You Should Know About

If you are in the market for a three-row eSUV, your choice just got wider with the introduction of the new MG Hector Tomahawk EV. Available in three variants, and with a 500+ km claimed range figure, the SUV offers a lot of features as well. Out of these, in this story, we take a look at the top 5 pieces of equipment that stand out:

15.6-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Massive would be an understatement to describe the Hector Tomahawk EV’s infotainment size, with its 15.6-inch display that puts it right at the top of its segment. This system comes very well-equipped too, housing wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an AI-based voice assistant, AC controls and multiple preset ‘modes’ such as a ‘pro pet mode’ that sets a comfortable temperature and a ‘return soon’ message.

Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

Another highlight of its equipment list are the front seats, which get power-adjustment (6-way driver, 4-way co-driver) and ventilation. While the former helps with a premium feel inside and the ability to accurately position your seats, the latter has lately become a popular feature and is useful in keeping occupants cool in our hot and tropical conditions.

Powered Tailgate

Next, the eSUV also features a power-operated tailgate. It may not add much in terms of practicality, but this feature sure makes the entire luggage loading-unloading process feel slightly nicer and elegant compared to just slamming down the tailgate manually.

V2H (Vehicle-to-home)

One underrated feature in the Hector Tomahawk EV, is the first-in-segment V2H (Vehicle-to-home) energy transmission functionality. You might have heard of V2L (Vehicle-to-load) or V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) transmission before on rivals like the Mahindra XEV 9S, but the MG can power your entire home for a few hours during power outages. To know more about this technology, you can check out this story.

Panoramic Sunroof

Ending the list is the crowd-favourite Panoramic Sunroof, which is a feature you simply cannot miss! Not particularly convenient or useful per se, it still makes the interior feel good with a bright and airy atmosphere. And when you pair this to the brown and black upholstery, the cabin experience does start to feel quite premium.

CarDekho Says…

MG has always brought segment-first technology to the mass market, and this has proven true once again, for the Hector Tomahawk EV. Moreover, with such a long list of features, and many available as standard from the base variant itself, the eSUV does come out on top when it comes to value-for-money and a complete package that it offers.

Which one of these features are your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!