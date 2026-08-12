Hyundai Exter Knight Launched At Rs 8.13 Lakh

Hyundai India has announced the launch of the new Exter Knight at a price of Rs 8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Exter was available in the Knight guise previously, its recently-facelifted version has now been added to the Knight range and carries a bunch of styling upgrades like a blacked-out exterior and interior with brass-coloured accents and red brake calipers. Let’s take a look at the Exter Knight in detail:

Variants And Price

The brand has confirmed the Exter Knight is offered in the higher spec HX 6 and HX 10 variants, with multiple powertrain options. Here is the detailed pricelist of the Exter Knight:

Variant Petrol Petrol with CNG MT AMT MT HX 6 Knight Rs 8.13 lakh Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh HX 10 Knight - Rs 9.60 lakh -

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Now let’s take a look at what the Exter Knight gets over the standard Exter:

Exterior

The Exter Knight features exclusive blacked-out exterior styling to give it a bold and distinct road presence, while retaining the familiar chunky personality and boxy silhouette of the SUV. Up front, you get to see a blacked-out grille, bumper and logos. The silver insert at the bottom is also now finished in black.

In profile you now get 15-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake calipers to fill the arches, it also features black roof rails to round-off the look. The rear-end also carries similar blacked-out treatment to the bumper insert, skid plate and the Hyundai logo, with an added ‘Knight’ badge on the tailgate.

Hyundai is offering the Exter Knight in five colour options: Titanium Black, Golden Bronze, Atlas White, Starry Night and Titan Grey.

Interior

Inside, it gets an all-black cabin theme for a sporty feel, as compared to the navy blue and white dual-tone scheme of the standard car. You also have brass-coloured inserts on the AC vent surrounds, centre console and seat stitching. Its interior ambience is further uplifted with Amber-coloured footwell lighting giving a sinister feel at night.

*Image of standard Hyundai Exter for representation

Features & Safety

Hyundai highlights several exclusive features for the Knight edition, including sporty alloy wheels and unique ambient lighting. Cosmetic update it may be, but the Exter Knight builds on higher-spec variants of the standard model. That base brings a solid feature list. Buyers get a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a digital driver's display, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted controls.

Knight-specific: R15 black alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, and amber ambient lighting. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts come standard across the Exter range. Higher variants, which the Knight is likely based on, also include a rear-view camera and ESC.

Powertrains

The Exter Knight is available with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearbox options as the standard SUV. This can also be had with an optional dual-cylinder CNG setup on the lower HX 6 Knight version. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The launch of this special edition builds on the success of Hyundai's Knight range, which has sold over 1,00,000 units since 2022.

The Hyundai Exter competes in the micro-SUV segment alongside the Tata Punch and Citroen C3X. The Knight edition gives the Exter an all-black exterior with sporty red calipers. Younger buyers have gravitated toward dark-treatment variants on the Creta and Venue, where Knight editions have sold well. None of the Exter's current rivals in that segment offer a comparable package.

CarDekho Says...

The Hyundai Exter Knight is a bold, black-themed variant designed to enhance the compact SUV's visual appeal with sporty and premium touches.

Hyundai's Exter Knight edition is a purely aesthetic package, adding aggression and sophistication to the micro-SUV. All black. Brass accents and red brake calipers sharpen the look. Petrol manual, petrol AMT, and CNG powertrains are all available, so the Knight edition covers a wide buyer base. Against rivals like the Tata Punch. The factory-finished dark theme is a point of difference a custom wrap cannot replicate. Higher-spec Exter buyers will find the premium relatively small for what the package adds.