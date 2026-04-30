2026 Hyundai Exter EMI Buying Guide

Hyundai’s Exter recently received its first major update, which adds updated styling, a new interior theme and a revised variant lineup to make it feel more up to date in front of newer competition. In case you were considering buying the new Exter, we have compiled this detailed EMI buying guide for you, with all the details you need to know about it.

For this story, we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec Exter HX 10 AMT variant in New Delhi for reference along with these parameters:

Variant Hyundai Exter HX 10 AMT On-road Price Rs 10,55,232 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 2,10,000 Loan Amount Rs 8,45,252 Interest Rate 9.5%

We have also compiled the Exter’s on-road pricing for the top 5 cities here. You can also check out this section for a more detailed look at the EMI payments, and this one for the booking details.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

2026 Hyundai Exter: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 27,076

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 11,84,736 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Exter: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 21,235

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 12,29,280 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Exter: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 17,752

Total Cost Over 5 Years: 12,75,120 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Exter: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 13,815

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 11,60,460 (Including Interest)

2026 Hyundai Exter: Overview

Hyundai has launched its new Exter with styling upgrades, a new interior colour scheme and some added features. In terms of design it gets a new gloss black radiator grille upfront, along with a revised bumper with silver appliques.

In profile, it retains the boxy silhouette but adds new 15-inch dual-tone alloys and thicker body cladding to the package. The rear-end becomes sportier with a new roof spoiler, faux diffuser on a new bumper and a large silver applique just like the front.

Inside, the Exter facelift gets a new Navy Blue and Grey theme, an updated flat-bottom steering wheel and a folding armrest for the driver as the major changes. In terms of features, Hyundai has now added USB Type-C charging ports for rear passengers and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter).

It continues with existing tech such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, electric sunroof, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, 4-speaker sound system and automatic climate control.

To take a look at their variant-wise distribution, click here.

It also gets safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, inbuilt dashcam, hill start assist (HSA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control (ESC), rear view camera, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

2026 Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

The new Exter retains the same mechanicals as the outgoing version, with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with manual and automatic gearbox options. There is an optional bi-fuel CNG setup on offer as well. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

You can also take a look at the Exter’s variant-wise powertrain split in detail here.

2026 Hyundai Exter: Price And Rivals

The new Exter retails in the price range of Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Check out its full price list here.

It goes up against the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, besides being an alternative to its hatchback sibling, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.