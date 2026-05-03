2026 Hyundai Exter: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

Hyundai India recently launched the facelifted Exter, and the micro SUV continues to be one of the most compelling options in the entry-level SUV space, offering SUV-like styling, a feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain choices at an accessible price point. Positioned as Hyundai’s entry-level SUV, the Exter caters to buyers who want the practicality of a hatchback along with the presence and appeal of an SUV. With the facelift, it received minor exterior tweaks and some interior upgrades.

The Exter has become a popular choice among first-time car buyers and small families, and chances are that you might have shortlisted this SUV under Rs 10 lakh. However, before making a purchase decision, it’s important to understand everything about the micro SUV. So, to help you with your research and decision-making process, here’s a comprehensive buying guide after compiling various reports.

Hyundai Exter Launch Report

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift was recently launched in India at Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing subtle styling revisions, new colour options, updated features, and a revised variant lineup. Hyundai’s entry-level micro SUV now gets refreshed exterior styling, a new theme for the interior and some new features.

Hyundai has also revised the variant nomenclature, and the Exter is now available in seven trims: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4 Plus, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10. If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, variants, and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Hyundai Exter Booking Details

Interested in bringing the Exter home? Hyundai has opened bookings for the 2026 Exter facelift across India. Customers can reserve the micro SUV either online through Hyundai’s official website or by visiting their nearest authorised dealership. The online booking amount is set at Rs 11,000, where buyers can select their preferred engine and transmission option, and every other detail of the SUV.

For those preferring the offline route, bookings can also be made directly at Hyundai dealerships. To learn more about the booking amount, process, and expected delivery timeline, check out the full report below:

Hyundai Exter On-road Prices Detailed

Chances are that by now you have liked what the Exter has to offer, and want to get to the main part, which is pricing.

So if you want to know the exact on-road price of the Exter across popular cities, then head over to the link below, as we have provided a detailed pricing of the Exter’s base and top variants, helping you understand how it has been priced and the exact on-road price in your city:

Hyundai Exter: Which Variant Offers Which Powertrain Option?

The 2026 Hyundai Exter continues with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift model, offering buyers a choice between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol+CNG setup. The petrol engine comes with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT option, while the CNG version is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The availability of these gearboxes and fuel options differs depending on the variant, so understanding the variant-wise powertrain options can help you choose the right configuration.

Our detailed guide below explains everything in detail:

Hyundai Exter: Variant-wise Colour Options

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift is available in multiple exterior shades, including new additions like Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte, while some older shades, such as red and blue, have been discontinued. Buyers can choose from a mix of monotone and dual-tone colour options, but not every shade is offered across all variants.

If you’re wondering which colours are available with your preferred trim, our report below provides a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise paint options:

Hyundai Exter Variant-wise Features

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift is offered in seven variants: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4 Plus, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10, with each trim offering a different mix of comfort, convenience, and safety features. From the base-spec HX 2 to the fully loaded HX 10, the equipment list expands significantly. Higher-spec variants add plenty of premium touches over lower variants, while some mid-spec variants offer the sweet spot.

To see what each variant offers and which variant could be perfect for you, check out the detailed feature breakdown in the report below:

Hyundai Exter Image Gallery

If you want a closer and more detailed look at the 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift before seeing it in person, our in-depth image gallery showcases the micro SUV from multiple angles. The facelift brings subtle design revisions rather than a complete makeover.

Even the interior gets a new colour theme and some important new features.

Hyundai Exter EMI Buying Guide

Planning to buy the 2026 Hyundai Exter and wondering how much it will cost on a monthly basis? Our detailed EMI buying guide helps you understand the estimated monthly costs for the top-spec HX 10 Petrol AMT variant.

For this calculation, we have considered its New Delhi on-road price for reference, providing you with an idea of the total cost, down payment, loan amount and interest rate.

Watch this space as we'll be constantly updating this report with newer details to help your car-buying journey. Stay tuned and follow CarDekho for more such insightful content.