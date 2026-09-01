MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Top-End Essence Variant Explained: Does The Long Range Match the Long Feature List?

MG recently launched the all-new Hector Tomahawk PHEV, entering the price range with an all-new transmission. This caters to the 7-seater SUV segment while offering a plug-in hybrid option. This extends the usage flexibility for users driving the car for office commutes and for long-distance driving.

If this suits your lifestyle, MG has launched the Hector Tomahawk PHEV in two variants: Exclusive and Essence. Today, we are exploring the top-end Essence variant. Do you need to go all out? Let’s find out:

Price

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is launched at Rs 25.70 lakh ex-showroom onwards. Pricing details with battery-as-a-service (BaaS) of the Essence variant are as follows:

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence (Without BaaS) Essence (With BaaS) Price Rs 27.80 lakh Rs 23.89 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Exterior

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is a boxy and large-looking SUV which commands good road presence. The design language is unique to the MG in the segment. The fascia carries a butch look unlike the softer design of its EV sibling. One of the highlighted features here is the backlit MG logo, instead of having a connected DRL design. The horizontal twin-LED DRL setup on the headlamps looks distinctive on the Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

Lower down, the air curtains on the corners of the bumper aid better aerodynamics. At the centre, there is a large air dam for the engine sitting inside, and the faux large silver skid plate completes the look of the front end.

Moving on to the side profile, the 7-seater SUV looks substantial. What is good about the design is the low window line which will open up more light for the interior. The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels contribute to the proportional look of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. Looking up top, the roof rails also give it the SUV design credentials.

The rear end of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV carries on some of the design theme from the front. Case in point, the LED tail lamps also have a horizontally stacked design. Meanwhile, unlike the front, the MG logo does not light up on the bootlid. Otherwise, the design of the rear end overall is tastefully executed thanks to the character line running across the width underneath which the number plate housing rests. The rear end is also finished off with the faux silver skid plate on the bottom of the bumper.

Interior

Step inside the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, and you will find yourself in the latest trend of dashboard designs. A simplistic flat dashboard is dominated by a large touchscreen infotainment system, which grabs all the attention. Meanwhile, the driver also gets a floating digital display as well. The two-spoke steering wheel has minimal buttons and follows the simplistic theme of the interior.

The beige and black colour theme is tastefully executed, and the light cabin theme will also make it family-friendly. The overall sense of space in the cabin feels good thanks to the low window line, the large panoramic sunroof and the sliding second row, which makes the interior space flexible.

Third row seats are not the most comfortable. However, an average-sized adult would be able to sit for short journeys.

Features

In typical MG fashion, it has not shied from packing the Hector Tomahawk with a good list of features. It gets a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 10-speaker Infinity-branded sound system. Meanwhile, the driver also gets an 8.8-inch digital information display.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV also includes automatic climate control, connected car technology, built-in AI assistant, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) reverse charging, USB-C fast charging ports, Wireless fast charger, adaptive cruise control, ventilated front seats and powered driver’s seat.

Safety

Safety package in the Hector Tomahawk PHEV includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts and electronic stability program.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV also includes Level-2 ADAS features, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV gets one powertrain option, which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine running on an efficient Atkinson cycle. This is paired with a 20.5 kWh battery, which has a claimed EV range of up to 115 kms. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Battery Pack 20.5 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm Transmission DHT Claimed Range (EV only)* 115 km Claimed Range (Combined)* 1100 km

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, *As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

Rivals

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV sits in a class of its own. There is no other plug-in hybrid car offered in the price range. However, the closest rivals would be from the EV options, which include its sibling, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S.

ICE alternatives include Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Jeep Meridian.

CarDekho Says…

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is a unique proposition at this price. This is the first plug-in hybrid car offered in the Indian mass market. Moreover, it does decent justice to the SUV genre it belongs to. The spaciousness, features, safety and range make it a great choice for family road trips and as a family car in the city, thanks to its 115 km pure EV range.

Does the Hector Tomahawk PHEV suit your preferences? Let us know in the comments.