2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hector Tomahawk PHEV Compared

JSW MG Motor India wants to be a leader in the NEV (New Energy Vehicles) segment, and it has launched not one, but two products called the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV. While both SUVs remain based on the same ADAPT platform, it might be worth seeing how each of them compares, and which one is the better pick for you. So let’s take a look:

Price

Model MG Hector Tomahawk EV MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Price (with BaaS) Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km to Rs 17.49 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km to Rs 23.89 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km Price (without BaaS) Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh Rs 25.70 lakh to Rs 27.80 lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

The Hector Tomahawk EV undercuts its PHEV sibling by Rs 6.2 lakh, which is a huge difference.

This increases to Rs 7.8 lakh when talking about BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) prices. However, given that the EV has a much larger battery pack, it also has a higher running cost by Rs 1.7 per km.

Bookings for both SUVs are open via the authorised dealership network or the brand’s official website. You can check out more details here.

Dimensions

Parameter MG Hector Tomahawk EV MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Difference Length 4745 mm 4745 mm No difference Width 1850 mm 1850 mm No difference Height 1770 mm 1770 mm No difference Wheelbase 2810 mm 2810 mm No difference Boot space* 192 litres (7-seater) / 610 litres (5-seater) 192 litres No difference

*With all rows up

Both SUVs remain identical when it comes to dimensions.

However, boot space with all rows up varies as the EV comes with an optional 5-seater layout that removes the third row and creates more space.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes with a 7-seater as standard.

Colour Options

MG Hector Tomahawk EV MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Pearl White Pearl White Aurora Silver Aurora Silver Starry Black Starry Black Celadon Blue^ Celadon Blue^ Shadow Gold Shadow Gold Khakhi Green^ Turquoise Green^

^Available with optional dual-tone paint schemes

The Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV both share a colour palette, except the Green shade, which differs.

Notably, dual-tone versions of the EV come with a black roof, while the dual-tone versions of the PHEV are offered with a white roof.

Our Pick: For both the SUVs, we would pick the Celadon Blue shade with its dual-tone paint scheme. It gives the cars a classy, elegant and rich look and feel and contrasts well with the red brake calipers.

Features

Feature MG Hector Tomahawk EV MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV LED Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front Illuminated Logo ✅ ✅ Chrome-studded grille ❌ ✅ Chrome-studded lower air dam ✅ ❌ Alloy Wheels 18-inch dual-tone 18-inch dual-tone Red Brake Calipers ✅ ✅ ORVMs with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Chrome garnish on door handles ✅ ✅ Chrome windowline accents ✅ ✅ Side cladding ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ LED Rear fog lamp ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Sequential turn indicators ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ✅ Brown and black colour scheme ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ (256 colours) ✅ (256 colours) Leatherette Seat Upholstery ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ 60:40 split folding second row seats ✅ ✅ Second row seat recline ✅ ✅ Second row sliding ✅(7-seater only) ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ✅ Drive modes ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom) ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom) 6-way power-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Driver seat with memory function and auto retract ✅ ✅ Rear window sunshade ✅ ✅ Auto headlamps ✅ ✅ PM 2.5 cabin air filter ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Acoustic and UV cut windows ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVM ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) 12V power outlet ✅ ✅ 50W wireless phone charger with cooling ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) ✅ ✅ V2H (Vehicle-to-home) ✅ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅(Level 2) ✅(Level 2) Parking Camera ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear)

Feature-wise the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV remain identical except for the grille up front, which is present on the PHEV, while the EV does with a chrome-studded lower air dam.

Safety is also well taken care of with common equipment like 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

MG Hector Tomahawk EV MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Battery Pack 69.2 kWh Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated ‘Atkinson cycle’ petrol No. of electric motor(s) 1 Battery Pack 20.5 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS Torque 310 Nm Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm - Transmission DHT Claimed Range 1100 km (Combined)/115 km (EV only)

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

The primary differentiator for the two comes in the form of their powertrains.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack, mated to an electric motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. It has a claimed range of 517 km on a full charge.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV on the other hand, uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid system with a 20.5 kWh battery pack. This gives it a combined range of more than 1100 km with a full charge and a full tank of fuel.

Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk EV rivals electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S, Tata Harrier EV and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass market plug-in hybrid and has no direct rivals as such. However, it can be an alternative to diesel SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian and even the aforementioned EVs.

CarDekho Says…

As we said earlier, the difference between both SUVs comes down largely to their powertrain options. The Hector Tomahawk EV offers a solid package with a reasonably long range figure, a spacious and versatile 7-seater layout and plenty of features. It is also quite a lot more affordable in this comparison and may end up giving other SUVs a run for their money, especially with the attractive BaaS plans.

On the other hand, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a unique proposition by becoming the first ever mass-market plug-in hybrid car in India. There’s nothing quite like it, and it retains the spaciousness, practicality and well-loaded cabin of its EV sibling, while adding flexibility between powertrains like nothing else on the market. Ultimately, your choice will come down to which powertrain technology suits you the best, and if you’re willing to shell out the premium for the engine.

Which one of the two SUVs would you pick? Comment down below!