All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hector Tomahawk PHEV Compared

    The choice between the two comes down to small cosmetic tweaks and their powertrain options.

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 29, 2026 11:00 IST
    info icon
    Published OnAug 29, 2026 11:00 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 29, 2026 11:00 IST
    13.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs PHEV

    JSW MG Motor India wants to be a leader in the NEV (New Energy Vehicles) segment, and it has launched not one, but two products called the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV. While both SUVs remain based on the same ADAPT platform, it might be worth seeing how each of them compares, and which one is the better pick for you. So let’s take a look:

    Price

    Model

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Price (with BaaS)

    Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km to Rs 17.49 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km 

    Rs 21.79 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km to Rs 23.89 lakh + Rs 3.2 per km

    Price (without BaaS)

    Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh

    Rs 25.70 lakh to Rs 27.80 lakh

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV undercuts its PHEV sibling by Rs 6.2 lakh, which is a huge difference.

    • This increases to Rs 7.8 lakh when talking about BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) prices. However, given that the EV has a much larger battery pack, it also has a higher running cost by Rs 1.7 per km.

    • Bookings for both SUVs are open via the authorised dealership network or the brand’s official website. You can check out more details here.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Difference

    Length

    4745 mm

    4745 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1850 mm

    1850 mm

    No difference

    Height

    1770 mm

    1770 mm

    No difference

    Wheelbase

    2810 mm

    2810 mm

    No difference

    Boot space*

    192 litres (7-seater) / 610 litres (5-seater)

    192 litres

    No difference

    *With all rows up

    • Both SUVs remain identical when it comes to dimensions.

    • However, boot space with all rows up varies as the EV comes with an optional 5-seater layout that removes the third row and creates more space.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes with a 7-seater as standard.

    Colour Options

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Pearl White

    Pearl White

    Aurora Silver

    Aurora Silver

    Starry Black

    Starry Black

    Celadon Blue^

    Celadon Blue^

    Shadow Gold

    Shadow Gold

    Khakhi Green^

    Turquoise Green^

    ^Available with optional dual-tone paint schemes

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV both share a colour palette, except the Green shade, which differs.

    • Notably, dual-tone versions of the EV come with a black roof, while the dual-tone versions of the PHEV are offered with a white roof.

    Our Pick:

    For both the SUVs, we would pick the Celadon Blue shade with its dual-tone paint scheme. It gives the cars a classy, elegant and rich look and feel and contrasts well with the red brake calipers.

    Features

    Feature

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    LED Projector Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Front Illuminated Logo

    Chrome-studded grille

    Chrome-studded lower air dam

    Alloy Wheels

    18-inch dual-tone

    18-inch dual-tone

    Red Brake Calipers

    ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    Chrome garnish on door handles

    Chrome windowline accents

    Side cladding

    LED Taillamps

    LED Rear fog lamp

    Rear spoiler

    Sequential turn indicators

    Roof rails

    Brown and black colour scheme

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (256 colours)

    ✅ (256 colours)

    Leatherette Seat Upholstery

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    60:40 split folding second row seats

    Second row seat recline

    Second row sliding

    ✅(7-seater only)

    Panoramic sunroof

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered tailgate

    Drive modes

    ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom)

    ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom)

    6-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Driver seat with memory function and auto retract

    Rear window sunshade

    Auto headlamps

    PM 2.5 cabin air filter

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Acoustic and UV cut windows

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVM

    Cruise control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    12V power outlet

    50W wireless phone charger with cooling

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle)

    V2H (Vehicle-to-home)

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    Traction control system (TCS)

    ADAS

    ✅(Level 2)

    ✅(Level 2)

    Parking Camera

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    • Feature-wise the Hector Tomahawk EV and Hector Tomahawk PHEV remain identical except for the grille up front, which is present on the PHEV, while the EV does with a chrome-studded lower air dam.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    • Safety is also well taken care of with common equipment like 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated ‘Atkinson cycle’ petrol

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Battery Pack

    20.5 kWh

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    517 km

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Power

    204 PS

    Power (Engine + Motor)

    102 PS + 201 PS 

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Torque (Engine + Motor)

    125 Nm + 237 Nm 

    -

    Transmission

    DHT

    Claimed Range

    1100 km (Combined)/115 km (EV only)

    DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    • The primary differentiator for the two comes in the form of their powertrains.

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack, mated to an electric motor producing 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. It has a claimed range of 517 km on a full charge.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    • The Hector Tomahawk PHEV on the other hand, uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid system with a 20.5 kWh battery pack. This gives it a combined range of more than 1100 km with a full charge and a full tank of fuel.

    Rivals

    The Hector Tomahawk EV rivals electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9S, Tata Harrier EV and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

    The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is the first mass market plug-in hybrid and has no direct rivals as such. However, it can be an alternative to diesel SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian and even the aforementioned EVs.

    CarDekho Says…

    As we said earlier, the difference between both SUVs comes down largely to their powertrain options. The Hector Tomahawk EV offers a solid package with a reasonably long range figure, a spacious and versatile 7-seater layout and plenty of features. It is also quite a lot more affordable in this comparison and may end up giving other SUVs a run for their money, especially with the attractive BaaS plans.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    On the other hand, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a unique proposition by becoming the first ever mass-market plug-in hybrid car in India. There’s nothing quite like it, and it retains the spaciousness, practicality and well-loaded cabin of its EV sibling, while adding flexibility between powertrains like nothing else on the market. Ultimately, your choice will come down to which powertrain technology suits you the best, and if you’re willing to shell out the premium for the engine.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

    Which one of the two SUVs would you pick? Comment down below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Hector Tomahawk PHEV Compared
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience