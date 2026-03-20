Hyundai Introduces Exter Facelift At Rs 5.80 Lakh; Now Gets New Variants, New Exterior And Interior Colours And More

Hyundai has just launched a new facelifted version of its Exter micro-SUV at Rs 5.80 Lakh. Initially introduced in 2023, this new version boasts of multiple styling upgrades, upgraded tech and features and a revised HX variant nomenclature. Here are all the changes explained in detail:

2026 Hyundai Exter: Price & Variants

Variant 1.2-litre NA Petrol MT 1.2-litre NA Petrol AMT 1.2-litre NA Petrol + CNG HX 2 Rs 5.80 lakh — Rs 7 lakh HX 3 Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 6.91 lakh Rs 7.44 lakh HX 4 Rs 7.22 lakh — Rs 8.27 lakh HX 4 Plus — Rs 8.06 lakh — HX 6 Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.94 lakh HX 8 Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 9.41 lakh HX 10 — Rs 9.42 lakh —

Hyundai has revised the variant nomenclature and the new Exter is available in seven trims: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4 Plus, HX 6, HX 8 and HX 10.

Bookings are underway for an amount of Rs 11,000 via your preferred dealership or through Hyundai’s official website. Take a look at the booking details and process in detail here.

Exterior

The facelifted Exter features subtle styling upgrades over the outgoing version, but retains the familiar boxy silhouette.

Upfront, the grille section has an update. The Exter lettering now sits on a connected gloss black panel between the DRL clusters.

As for lighting elements, it carries the same halogen headlamps stacked below. The LED DRL still has the H motif.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

The bumper section has also been updated with a newly designed silver skid plate.

Coming to the sides, Hyundai has beefed up the wheel arches to give a little more muscle to the Exter’s profile. The tall roof rails, turn-indicator integrated ORVMs and a black body cladding remain familiar.

The 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are newly designed.

At the rear, the LED taillamps are retained. The spoiler has now been updated with a wing-type design, which looks cool.

The bumper has also been updated with a slim silver accent on it. Also you get a underbody spare wheel as standard across variants.

Colour Options

Hyundai is offering the Exter in the following colour options

Titanium Black Matte (NEW)

Golden Bronze (NEW)

Starry Night

Atlas White

Titan Grey

Titanium Black

Ranger Khaki

Note: The Abyss Black shade previously offered has been replaced by the Titanium Black. It can also be had in a matte finish. The Ranger Khaki (green) hue is the only colour available in a dual-tone scheme as well (paired with a black roof).

Interior

The Exter facelift’s interior also gets subtle revisions, including a new lighter Navy Blue and Grey cabin theme. Unlike before, the dashboard and door panels have an expanse of the blue colour spread across them.

The steering wheel is updated; however, unlike as seen in the Verna, Hyundai has retained its ‘H’ logo instead of the Morse code design. The steering wheel also has a blue finish.

You still have the upright dashboard layout, with a dual-screen setup, silver trim on the passenger side and slim AC vents in the middle.

The driver's seat gets an individual armrest as part of this update, which is a good feature to have, especially for the driver’s comfort in longer drives.

The rear seat remains a spacious and comfortable place to be in. The seats get semi-fabric upholstery.

Smaller Additions: Rear passengers now also get Type-C charging ports at the rear as part of this update.

Features & Safety

The Hyundai Exter facelift carries over a pretty familiar feature set from the pre-facelift version, like auto headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, semi-digital driver’s display, 4-speaker music system, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charger and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Some new additions to the Exter's feature-list include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support (via wired-to-wireless adapter) and a USB Type-C charging port for rear passengers.

The safety suite onboard retains the existing features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear view camera, reverse parking sensors and hill start assist (HSA).

Powertrain

The new Exter retains its powertrains from the outgoing versions. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG)

Hyundai offers a choice of petrol and petrol+CNG fuel options with the Exter

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Buyers with high in-city running and those wanting convenience can also opt for an AMT transmission.

Note: The CNG versions are also equipped with dual-cylinder technology to maximise boot space.

Rivals

The Exter mainly rivals cars like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Being based on the same platform, you can also consider it as an alternative to the Grand i10 Nios in Hyundai’s lineup.