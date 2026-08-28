2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV: What Variant Gets Which Feature?

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Hector Tomahawk EV at a price of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in a choice of three variants called Excite, Exclusive and Essence. With all the three trims on offer, there is a wide range of options for buyers, but which variant gets what features, and which one should you pick? Let’s take a look:

Exterior

Feature Excite Exclusive Essence LED Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ Front Illuminated Logo ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome-studded lower air dam ❌ ✅ ✅ Alloy Wheels 18-inch dual-tone 18-inch dual-tone 18-inch dual-tone Red Brake Calipers ❌ ❌ ✅ ORVMs with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome garnish on door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome windowline accents ❌ ✅ ✅ Side cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ LED Rear fog lamp ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ Sequential turn indicators ❌ ❌ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ✅ ✅

From the outside, even the base Excite variant looks high-end with LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, side cladding and even the illuminated logo remains standard across the range.

There’s not much to separate the base and top variants, with the major differences being red brake calipers, sequential turn indicators and chrome accents.

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is offered with six colour options, which you can check out in detail here.

Interior

Feature Excite Exclusive Essence Brown and black colour scheme ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ✅(Blue) ✅(256-colour) Leatherette Seat Upholstery ✅ ✅ ✅ Leatherette Doorpads, steering wheel and dashboard ✅ ✅ ✅ B-pillar coat hooks ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and rear cabin lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split folding second row seats ✅ ✅ ✅ Second row seat recline ✅ ✅ ✅ Second row sliding ✅ ✅ ✅(7 seater only) Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable headrests ✅ ✅ ✅ Front seatback pockets ✅ ✅ ✅

There are minimal changes in the interior of all three variants, and most people would not notice the difference.

It is commendable that even the base Excite variant gets all sorts of niceties, usually reserved for top-spec variants, like a tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, and even a slide and recline function for the second row.

Note: While a three-row 7-seater layout remains standard with the eSUV, the top-spec Essence trim also gets an optional two-row 5-seater layout.

Comfort & Convenience

Feature Excite Exclusive Essence Panoramic sunroof ❌ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ ✅ ✅ Drive modes ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom) ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom) ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom) 6-way power-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ Driver seat with memory function and auto retract ❌ ❌ ✅ 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear window sunshade ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto headlamps ❌ ✅ ✅ PM 2.5 cabin air filter ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ✅ Acoustic and UV cut windows ❌ ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVM ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ ✅(Adaptive) 12V power outlet ✅ ✅ ✅ 50W wireless phone charger with cooling ❌ ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) ❌ ❌ ✅ V2H (Vehicle-to-home) ❌ ❌ ✅

Right from the base variant, you get a lot of comforts and conveniences in the Hector Tomahawk EV.

The crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats are available from the mid-spec Exclusive variant onwards.

The Exclusive variant comes across as a great value-for-money proposition, and there’s little reason to upgrade to the top-spec Essence variant.

Infotainment & Instrumentation

Feature Excite Exclusive Essence Touchscreen Infotainment system ✅(12.8-inch) ✅(12.8-inch) ✅(15.6-inch) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(8.8-inch) ✅(8.8-inch) ✅(8.8-inch) Sound system ✅(6-speaker) ✅(6-speaker) ✅(10-speaker Infinity) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio controls ✅ ✅ ✅ AI Voice assistant ✅ ✅ ✅ Gesture controls ✅ ✅ ✅ Pet Mode ✅ ✅ ✅ Nap Mode ✅ ✅ ✅ Camp Mode ✅ ✅ ✅ Smoking Mode ✅ ✅ ✅ Energizing Mode ✅ ✅ ✅ In-built Karaoke ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital key ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ ✅

When it comes to infotainment and instrumentation, most features are standard across all variants.

The only differentiation factor here is the larger infotainment touchscreen and a better audio system in the top Essence trim.

Safety

Feature Excite Exclusive Essence 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ADAS ❌ ❌ ✅(Level 2) Parking Camera ✅(Rear view) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) Parking Sensors ✅(Rear only) ✅(Rear only) ✅(Front and rear) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake (EPB) ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper, washer and defogger ✅ ✅ ✅

The Hector Tomahawk gets a long list of safety features as standard.

Compared to the base variant, the mid-spec Exclusive trim only adds a 360-degree camera as a noteworthy feature.

Besides front parking sensors and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), the top Essence variant remains identical to lower variants in terms of safety.

Powertrain

Underneath, the Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a single-motor setup and a 69.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 517 km. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm

Furthermore, the eSUV also gets 90 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent in 35 minutes. If you want to know more details about this powertrain, here is an explainer.

Price & Rivals

MG has priced the Hector Tomahawk EV between Rs 19.50 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out this story for the detailed price list.

It rivals the Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can also be an alternative to electric 7-seater MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and VinFast VF MPV 7.

CarDekho Says…

The Hector Tomahawk EV can be described as well-loaded not just for the top variant, but even for the base variant, which offers a lot of features compared to entry-level trims of rival SUVs. If you want a good value-for-money EV at a sub Rs 20 lakh price, the base Excite makes an excellent case for itself, with no real ‘misses’ in the package.

On the other hand, the mid-spec Exclusive variant adds a few features, but with a Rs 2.5 lakh premium, we suggest either sticking to the Excite trim, or upgrading to the top-end Essence variant for all the equipment on offer including ADAS, a larger screen, better audio setup and some smaller features too.

Which variant of the Hector Tomahawk EV would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!