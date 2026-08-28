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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV: What Variant Gets Which Feature?

    ‘Well-loaded’ is how you can describe not just the top-end, but even the base spec Hector Tomahawk EV

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 28, 2026 12:16 IST
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    Published OnAug 28, 2026 12:00 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 28, 2026 12:16 IST
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    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Hector Tomahawk EV at a price of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in a choice of three variants called Excite, Exclusive and Essence. With all the three trims on offer, there is a wide range of options for buyers, but which variant gets what features, and which one should you pick? Let’s take a look:

    Exterior

    Feature

    Excite

    Exclusive

    Essence

    LED Projector Headlamps

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Front Illuminated Logo

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Chrome-studded lower air dam

    ❌ 

    Alloy Wheels

    18-inch dual-tone

    18-inch dual-tone

    18-inch dual-tone

    Red Brake Calipers

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    Chrome garnish on door handles

    Chrome windowline accents

    Side cladding

    LED Taillamps

    LED Rear fog lamp

    Rear spoiler

    Sequential turn indicators

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Roof rails

    • From the outside, even the base Excite variant looks high-end with LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, side cladding and even the illuminated logo remains standard across the range.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • There’s not much to separate the base and top variants, with the major differences being red brake calipers, sequential turn indicators and chrome accents.

    • The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is offered with six colour options, which you can check out in detail here.

    Interior

    Feature

    Excite

    Exclusive

    Essence

    Brown and black colour scheme

    Ambient lighting

    ✅(Blue)

    ✅(256-colour)

    Leatherette Seat Upholstery

    Leatherette Doorpads, steering wheel and dashboard

    B-pillar coat hooks

    Front and rear cabin lamps

    Rear AC vents

    60:40 split folding second row seats

    Second row seat recline

    Second row sliding

    ✅(7 seater only)

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Height-adjustable headrests

    Front seatback pockets

    • There are minimal changes in the interior of all three variants, and most people would not notice the difference.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • It is commendable that even the base Excite variant gets all sorts of niceties, usually reserved for top-spec variants, like a tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, and even a slide and recline function for the second row.

    Note:

    While a three-row 7-seater layout remains standard with the eSUV, the top-spec Essence trim also gets an optional two-row 5-seater layout.

    Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    Excite

    Exclusive

    Essence

    Panoramic sunroof

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered tailgate

    Automatic climate control

    Drive modes

    ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom)

    ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom)

    ✅(Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom)

    6-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Driver seat with memory function and auto retract

    4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat

    Rear window sunshade

    Auto headlamps

    PM 2.5 cabin air filter

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Acoustic and UV cut windows

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Power-folding and power-adjustable ORVM

    Cruise control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    12V power outlet

    50W wireless phone charger with cooling

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle)

    V2H (Vehicle-to-home)

    • Right from the base variant, you get a lot of comforts and conveniences in the Hector Tomahawk EV.

    • The crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats are available from the mid-spec Exclusive variant onwards.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • The Exclusive variant comes across as a great value-for-money proposition, and there’s little reason to upgrade to the top-spec Essence variant.

    Infotainment & Instrumentation

    Feature

    Excite

    Exclusive

    Essence

    Touchscreen Infotainment system

    ✅(12.8-inch)

    ✅(12.8-inch)

    ✅(15.6-inch)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅(8.8-inch)

    ✅(8.8-inch)

    ✅(8.8-inch)

    Sound system

    ✅(6-speaker)

    ✅(6-speaker)

    ✅(10-speaker Infinity)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Steering-mounted audio controls

    AI Voice assistant

    Gesture controls

    Pet Mode

    Nap Mode

    Camp Mode

    Smoking Mode

    Energizing Mode

    In-built Karaoke

    Digital key

    Connected car tech

    • When it comes to infotainment and instrumentation, most features are standard across all variants.

    • The only differentiation factor here is the larger infotainment touchscreen and a better audio system in the top Essence trim.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Safety

    Feature

    Excite

    Exclusive

    Essence

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    Traction control system (TCS)

    ADAS

    ✅(Level 2)

    Parking Camera

    ✅(Rear view)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Rear only)

    ✅(Rear only)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Electronic parking brake (EPB)

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Rear wiper, washer and defogger

    • The Hector Tomahawk gets a long list of safety features as standard.

    • Compared to the base variant, the mid-spec Exclusive trim only adds a 360-degree camera as a noteworthy feature.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • Besides front parking sensors and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), the top Essence variant remains identical to lower variants in terms of safety.

    Powertrain

    Underneath, the Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a single-motor setup and a 69.2 kWh battery with a claimed range of 517 km. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    517 km

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Furthermore, the eSUV also gets 90 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent in 35 minutes. If you want to know more details about this powertrain, here is an explainer.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Price & Rivals

    MG has priced the Hector Tomahawk EV between Rs 19.50 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out this story for the detailed price list

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    It rivals the Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It can also be an alternative to electric 7-seater MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and VinFast VF MPV 7.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Hector Tomahawk EV can be described as well-loaded not just for the top variant, but even for the base variant, which offers a lot of features compared to entry-level trims of rival SUVs. If you want a good value-for-money EV at a sub Rs 20 lakh price, the base Excite makes an excellent case for itself, with no real ‘misses’ in the package.

    On the other hand, the mid-spec Exclusive variant adds a few features, but with a Rs 2.5 lakh premium, we suggest either sticking to the Excite trim, or upgrading to the top-end Essence variant for all the equipment on offer including ADAS, a larger screen, better audio setup and some smaller features too.

    Which variant of the Hector Tomahawk EV would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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