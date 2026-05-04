Hyundai Exter Facelift HX 8 Vs HX 10: Does The Top-spec HX 10 Justify The Premium?

Hyundai recently launched the 2026 Exter facelift with minor design tweaks, some new features, and an updated variant lineup. The micro SUV is available in seven trims: HX 2, HX 3, HX 4, HX 4+, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10.

Out of these, the HX 8 already feels like a near top-spec offering with premium design touches, convenience features, and strong value for money. Sitting above it is the fully loaded HX 10, which brings a few exclusive features, more premium touches, and a better infotainment experience.

So, should you stick with the well-equipped HX 8, or stretch your budget further for the top-spec HX 10? Here’s a closer look:

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Vs HX 10: Price

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT Hyundai Exter HX 8 Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 9.41 lakh Hyundai Exter HX 10 - Rs 9.42 lakh -

As seen above, the Exter HX 10 is available in a single petrol AMT powertrain. The HX 8 also comes with petrol MT and CNG MT options.

The price increment for the HX 10 petrol AMT over the HX 8 variant is Rs 34,000.

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Vs HX 10: Exterior

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

In terms of exterior design, both the HX 8 and HX 10 variants look identical.

Both get projector bi-function headlights with H-shaped LED DRLs, a refreshed black grille, and silver skid plates for a rugged look.

In profile, both variants ride on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which give the Exter a premium look. Both HX 8 and HX 10 also come with chunky black body cladding and roof rails to accentuate their SUV stance.

At the rear, both also get a wing-shaped spoiler, a silver skid plate, and LED tail lamps. Moreover, they come with a shark-fin antenna for a premium look.

Want to check out the HX 8 variant in more detail? Head over to this story.

No exterior gains: If you were expecting some new design elements with the HX 10, then you would be disappointed. However, read on, as the HX10 offers a few advantages in other key areas.

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Vs HX 10: Interior

Both variants get the same dual-tone navy and grey cabin theme. Across both variants, you get semi-fabric upholstery.

They also share premium touches like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob, and footwell lighting, which make the cabin feel upmarket.

However, the HX 10 adds one exclusive feature: metal pedals. While this may sound like a small addition, it gives the cabin a slightly sportier edge and adds a bit of aesthetic appeal.

Apart from that, both variants get comfort-oriented bits like folding driver armrests, adjustable rear headrests, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a parcel tray.

You also get a single-pane electric sunroof, which makes the cabin feel airy.

Let’s move on to the features section, where the HX 10 adds some niceties.

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Vs HX 10: Features

The HX 8 already comes loaded with a comprehensive feature set, making it feel like a near top-spec offering. It comes with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and front and rear speakers. You also get convenience features like a wireless phone charger, sunroof, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlamps, and a cooled glovebox. Moreover, you also get rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, and Type-C charging ports, ensuring a well-rounded package at the price.

The HX 10 builds on this by adding a more premium 8-inch HD audio-video navigation infotainment system, which feels more advanced than the standard unit. It also gets connected car technology, OTA updates for the infotainment and maps, along with a wired-to-wireless adapter for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These updates might seem small, but they make the overall experience slightly better.

90 percent of buyers would be satisfied with the package that is offered with the HX 8. However, the remaining 10 percent would want those extra niceties to get a more complete experience.

Hyundai Exter HX 8 Vs HX 10: Safety

Both variants come with the same list of safety features.

These include six airbags, hill-hold control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a driver rear-view monitor. In addition, both variants also get practical safety and convenience features like a dashcam, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper and washer, and a rear defogger, which improve everyday usability.

Peace of mind is standard: Interestingly, the Exter offers many safety features as standard fitment, which makes even the lower variants feel well-equipped in terms of safety. Want to check out the variant-wise features? Head over to this report.

Hyundai Exter HX 8 vs HX 10: Powertrain

The HX 8 and HX 10 are both powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. With this engine, you get both manual and AMT options, as well as a CNG option. Do note that the HX 10 is available only with the petrol-AMT combination. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

CarDekho Says

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The HX 8 variant of the 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift already feels like the sweet spot for most buyers. It gets almost everything you would want in a premium micro SUV. It looks premium, feels well-equipped, comes with multiple powertrain options, and offers excellent value for money without stretching the budget too much.

The HX 10, on the other hand, is meant for buyers who want the complete top-spec experience and do not want to miss out on any feature. For an additional Rs 34,000, you mainly get a more premium infotainment system and a few connectivity features. Most of these amenities are not necessarily must-have features for everyone.

If you prioritise value and want the best balance between price and features, the HX 8 makes more sense and feels like the smarter buy. However, if you are someone who prefers owning the fully loaded variant and values those extra tech-focused upgrades, then the HX 10 is worth considering. You can take a closer look at the HX 10 variant in this report. On the other hand, if you are on a tighter budget, then you can also check out our detailed comparison between the HX 6 and HX 8 variants.