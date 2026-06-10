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    2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: New Accessories Spice Up Personalisation

    Check out the new accessories for the Hyundai Exter to boost the premium feel of the interior and exterior

    Published On Jun 10, 2026 04:03 PM By Adarsh

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    Hyundai Exter 2026 Accessories

    Hyundai has launched a new lineup of accessories for the Exter for both the interiors and exteriors. The list of accessories spices up the unique personalisation of your Exter if you choose to buy and install them on your car with the benefit of company-approved quality of parts. These accessories aim to uplift the visual appeal of the Exter as a micro-SUV on the Indian roads.

    Hyundai Exter: Exterior Accessories

    Here is a list of exterior accessories for the Hyundai Exter:

    Accessory

    Price

    Tail lamp garnish - black

    Rs 855

    Rear windshield garnish - chrome

    Rs 1,390

    Window beading - chrome

    Rs 2,994

    Door handle - chrome

    Rs 1,457

    ORVM garnish - black

    Rs 1,581

    C pillar badge - black

    Rs 1,399

    Side fender fin - black

    Rs 999

    Body side moulding - chrome

    Rs 2,799

    Twin hood scoop - black

    Rs 1,054

    Door cladding - black

    Rs 3,259

    Door edge guard - black

    Rs 421

    Door window visor

    Rs 1,700

    Premium body cover

    Rs 3,099

    Mud guard

    Rs 499

    Key Cover

    Rs 472

    These are the accessories for the exterior of the Exter. These can help upgrade the looks of your Exter according to your tastes.

    Hyundai Exter: Interior Accessories

    Here is the list of interior accessories for the Hyundai Exter:

    Accessory

    Price

    Window sunshades

    Rs 2,951

    Boot sill guard

    Rs 1,999

    Rear window sunshade

    Rs 1,732

    Door sill scuff plates

    Rs 1,189

    Headrest cushions

    Rs 1,227

    Neck rest & pillows

    Rs 2,550

    Sporty pedal covers

    Rs 1,558

    Premium dual-layer mat

    Rs 7,367

    All-weather designer mat

    Rs 2,699

    3D cabin mat

    Rs 2,953

    3D boot mat

    Rs 1,649

    Deep Black Premium PU Seat Cover

    Rs 9,199

    High Quality PU Seat Cover with Scattered pattern

    Rs 8,199

    Premium PU seat cover in Jet Black

    Rs 9,199

    Black Premium PU Seat Cover with Box type pattern

    Rs 7,299

    Black Premium PU Seat Cover with Checkered pattern

    Rs 8,299

    Apart from this extensive list of personalisation unique for the Exter, there is a long list of official accessories from Hyundai, which includes a dash cam, god idols, interior perfumes, keychains, cleaning kit. You can contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more information on the same. 

    Hyundai Exter: Features & Safety

    The Hyundai Exter gets a host of useful features, including an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter) with Alexa voice support, semi-digital driver’s cluster, single-pane sunroof, footwell lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and paddle shifters.

    Hyundai Exter HX 10

    The Exter also gets safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist (HSA), electronic stability control (ESC), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Exter also includes ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed-sensing auto door locks, and automatic headlamps.

    Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

    The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. You also have the option to get a factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG kit as well. Here are the detailed specifications of these engine options:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    69 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    95 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    Hyundai Exter Facelift

    Price & Rivals

    The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 5.86 lakhs and Rs 9.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). It competes with the sub-compact SUVs like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.

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