2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: New Accessories Spice Up Personalisation

Hyundai has launched a new lineup of accessories for the Exter for both the interiors and exteriors. The list of accessories spices up the unique personalisation of your Exter if you choose to buy and install them on your car with the benefit of company-approved quality of parts. These accessories aim to uplift the visual appeal of the Exter as a micro-SUV on the Indian roads.

Hyundai Exter: Exterior Accessories

Here is a list of exterior accessories for the Hyundai Exter:

Accessory Price Tail lamp garnish - black Rs 855 Rear windshield garnish - chrome Rs 1,390 Window beading - chrome Rs 2,994 Door handle - chrome Rs 1,457 ORVM garnish - black Rs 1,581 C pillar badge - black Rs 1,399 Side fender fin - black Rs 999 Body side moulding - chrome Rs 2,799 Twin hood scoop - black Rs 1,054 Door cladding - black Rs 3,259 Door edge guard - black Rs 421 Door window visor Rs 1,700 Premium body cover Rs 3,099 Mud guard Rs 499 Key Cover Rs 472

These are the accessories for the exterior of the Exter. These can help upgrade the looks of your Exter according to your tastes.

Hyundai Exter: Interior Accessories

Here is the list of interior accessories for the Hyundai Exter:

Accessory Price Window sunshades Rs 2,951 Boot sill guard Rs 1,999 Rear window sunshade Rs 1,732 Door sill scuff plates Rs 1,189 Headrest cushions Rs 1,227 Neck rest & pillows Rs 2,550 Sporty pedal covers Rs 1,558 Premium dual-layer mat Rs 7,367 All-weather designer mat Rs 2,699 3D cabin mat Rs 2,953 3D boot mat Rs 1,649 Deep Black Premium PU Seat Cover Rs 9,199 High Quality PU Seat Cover with Scattered pattern Rs 8,199 Premium PU seat cover in Jet Black Rs 9,199 Black Premium PU Seat Cover with Box type pattern Rs 7,299 Black Premium PU Seat Cover with Checkered pattern Rs 8,299

Apart from this extensive list of personalisation unique for the Exter, there is a long list of official accessories from Hyundai, which includes a dash cam, god idols, interior perfumes, keychains, cleaning kit. You can contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more information on the same.

Hyundai Exter: Features & Safety

The Hyundai Exter gets a host of useful features, including an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter) with Alexa voice support, semi-digital driver’s cluster, single-pane sunroof, footwell lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and paddle shifters.

The Exter also gets safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist (HSA), electronic stability control (ESC), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Exter also includes ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed-sensing auto door locks, and automatic headlamps.

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. You also have the option to get a factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG kit as well. Here are the detailed specifications of these engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 5.86 lakhs and Rs 9.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). It competes with the sub-compact SUVs like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.