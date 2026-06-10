2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: New Accessories Spice Up Personalisation
Check out the new accessories for the Hyundai Exter to boost the premium feel of the interior and exterior
Published On Jun 10, 2026 04:03 PM By Adarsh
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Hyundai has launched a new lineup of accessories for the Exter for both the interiors and exteriors. The list of accessories spices up the unique personalisation of your Exter if you choose to buy and install them on your car with the benefit of company-approved quality of parts. These accessories aim to uplift the visual appeal of the Exter as a micro-SUV on the Indian roads.
Hyundai Exter: Exterior Accessories
Here is a list of exterior accessories for the Hyundai Exter:
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Accessory
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Price
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Tail lamp garnish - black
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Rs 855
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Rear windshield garnish - chrome
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Rs 1,390
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Window beading - chrome
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Rs 2,994
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Door handle - chrome
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Rs 1,457
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ORVM garnish - black
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Rs 1,581
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C pillar badge - black
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Rs 1,399
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Side fender fin - black
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Rs 999
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Body side moulding - chrome
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Rs 2,799
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Twin hood scoop - black
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Rs 1,054
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Door cladding - black
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Rs 3,259
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Door edge guard - black
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Rs 421
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Door window visor
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Rs 1,700
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Premium body cover
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Rs 3,099
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Mud guard
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Rs 499
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Key Cover
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Rs 472
These are the accessories for the exterior of the Exter. These can help upgrade the looks of your Exter according to your tastes.
Hyundai Exter: Interior Accessories
Here is the list of interior accessories for the Hyundai Exter:
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Accessory
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Price
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Window sunshades
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Rs 2,951
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Boot sill guard
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Rs 1,999
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Rear window sunshade
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Rs 1,732
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Door sill scuff plates
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Rs 1,189
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Headrest cushions
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Rs 1,227
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Neck rest & pillows
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Rs 2,550
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Sporty pedal covers
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Rs 1,558
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Premium dual-layer mat
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Rs 7,367
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All-weather designer mat
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Rs 2,699
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3D cabin mat
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Rs 2,953
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3D boot mat
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Rs 1,649
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Deep Black Premium PU Seat Cover
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Rs 9,199
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High Quality PU Seat Cover with Scattered pattern
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Rs 8,199
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Premium PU seat cover in Jet Black
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Rs 9,199
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Black Premium PU Seat Cover with Box type pattern
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Rs 7,299
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Black Premium PU Seat Cover with Checkered pattern
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Rs 8,299
Apart from this extensive list of personalisation unique for the Exter, there is a long list of official accessories from Hyundai, which includes a dash cam, god idols, interior perfumes, keychains, cleaning kit. You can contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more information on the same.
Hyundai Exter: Features & Safety
The Hyundai Exter gets a host of useful features, including an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter) with Alexa voice support, semi-digital driver’s cluster, single-pane sunroof, footwell lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and paddle shifters.
The Exter also gets safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist (HSA), electronic stability control (ESC), and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Exter also includes ISOFIX child seat anchors, speed-sensing auto door locks, and automatic headlamps.
Hyundai Exter: Powertrain
The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. You also have the option to get a factory-fit dual-cylinder CNG kit as well. Here are the detailed specifications of these engine options:
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Engine
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG
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Power
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83 PS
|
69 PS
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Torque
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114 Nm
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95 Nm
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Transmission
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5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT
MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission
Price & Rivals
The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 5.86 lakhs and Rs 9.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). It competes with the sub-compact SUVs like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.