Hyundai Exter HX 4 Plus Variant Explained: The Perfect Upgrade From The Lower-spec Variants?

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift comes with an updated design and a slightly refreshed interior with some new features. The Korean marque also updated the variant lineup, and the HX 4 Plus sits somewhere in the middle as a practical upgrade over the lower trims. It adds essential features and improves the overall experience without pushing the price too high.

So if you’re considering the Exter facelift and want something more feature-rich than the base variants without stretching your budget too much, here’s a detailed look at the HX 4 Plus variant.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Plus: Exterior

The HX 4+ is where the Exter starts to look a bit more muscular and premium.

At the front, it continues with halogen headlights but gets LED DRLs (same as the HX 4), which enhance its modern appeal. The black radiator grille remains standard across the lineup. You get a silver skid plate and Exter lettering right in the middle.

From the side, this variant adds wheel arch cladding and LED turn indicators on ORVMs, which were missing in the HX 4. These elements significantly improve the SUV's premium and rugged appeal. It rides on 15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels.

At the rear, you continue to get LED tail lamps, but miss out on a rear spoiler, which is available from the HX 6 variant. It also misses out on roof rails and a shark fin antenna, which are introduced from the HX 6 variant onwards.

Overall, the HX 4 Plus looks more rugged and complete than the HX 4, thanks to added cladding and styling elements.

Also read: Hyundai Exter HX 2 Variant Explained: Is The Base Variant Good Enough?

Another lower-spec variant for budget-conscious buyers is the HX 3 trim, details of which can be found in this report.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Plus: Interior

Inside, the HX 4 Plus carries forward the same dual-tone navy and grey cabin theme with semi-fabric upholstery as seen in the HX 4.

The driver's seat gets a height adjustment feature, and you also get adjustable rear headrests that add to the comfort. The HX 4 Plus adds a parcel tray (petrol variants) over the HX 4. The main attraction inside the cabin is the single-pane sunroof, which you get from the HX 4 Plus variant onwards. Charging ports are offered for both front and rear occupants.

While the cabin feels reasonably premium for the price, it still misses out on high-end touches like a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, footwell lighting, and sports pedals, which are reserved for higher variants.

The crowd-favourite addition: One of the biggest reasons most buyers would consider upgrading to the HX 4 Plus is the sunroof, which instantly makes the cabin feel airier and more premium.

If you don’t want the sunroof, then you can also check out the HX 4 variant, which might be the one for you.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Plus: Features

This is where the HX 4 Plus and HX 4 are very much similar, as there aren’t any major additions over the HX 4. The HX 4 Plus continues with the same 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a digital instrument cluster, front and rear speakers, and steering-mounted controls, ensuring a modern in-cabin experience.

As mentioned above, the HX 4 Plus adds an electric sunroof, which adds a more premium touch. Along with this, you also get electrically foldable ORVMs, making it more practical for everyday use.

That said, the HX 4 Plus still misses out on some premium convenience features, such as push-button start, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger, which are offered in higher variants like the HX 6 and above. If you are interested in checking out the variant-wise features, head over to this story.

Hyundai Exter HX 4+: Safety

The HX 4 Plus comes equipped with a comprehensive set of features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. You also get rear parking sensors along with a camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). With most of these features being standard across variants, the HX 4 Plus stands out as a well-rounded and reassuring option in terms of safety.

However, you miss out on three safety features: a dashcam, a rear wiper with a washer, and a rear defogger.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Plus: Powertrain

The HX 4 Plus variant gets a sole petrol-AMT powertrain, missing out on the petrol-manual and CNG options available with other variants. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS Torque 114 Nm Transmission 5-speed Automated-manual transmission

CarDekho Says

The HX 4 Plus variant of the Hyundai Exter is for buyers who want a bit more style and a key feel-good feature (sunroof) without stretching their budget too much. It adds meaningful upgrades like wheel arch cladding, LED turn indicators on ORVMs, and most importantly, a sunroof, which significantly enhances its appeal amongst most buyers.

However, beyond these additions, the overall feature list remains quite similar to the HX 4, and it still misses out on several important convenience features like push-button start, automatic climate control, and cruise control. The biggest limitation, though, is the restricted powertrain choice, as it is only available with the petrol-AMT option.

If your priority is an affordable variant with a sunroof and the convenience of an AMT, the HX 4 Plus makes a strong case. But if you’re looking for more features, flexibility in powertrain options, or a more complete package, stretching your budget to the HX 6 would be a more well-rounded choice.

The HX 4 Plus is priced at Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom), and here’s a detailed look at the variant-wise prices of all variants of the Exter.

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