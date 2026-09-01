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    Maruti Swift Bluish Black Colour Discontinued! It Still Gets These Sporty Colour Options.

    The old Bluish Black colour made the Swift look stealthy, but the Sizzling Red retains the Swift’s spice.

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 01, 2026 19:31 IST
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    Published OnSep 01, 2026 19:31 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 01, 2026 19:31 IST
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    Maruti Swift Bluish Black Discontinue

    The Maruti Swift is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, making it a popular first-car purchase for many. It provides features such as a large infotainment screen, multiple powertrain options, and even attractive colour options as well. 

    Recently, Maruti has revised the colours being offered with the Swift. Let’s gave a look:

    Maruti Swift Bluish Black Discontinued!

    The Maruti Swift is one of the favourite hatchbacks among first-time Indian car buyers, offering a sporty look and multiple colour options. Some of the colours are also available with a dual-tone option as well, which includes a black roof. This makes the Swift stand out from the crowd.

    Recently, Maruti has officially confirmed the discontinuation of its Bluish Black shade. Hence, the current colours offered with this hatchback are Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, Novel Orange, and Pearl Arctic White.

    Maruti Swift Bluish Black FrontMaruti Swift Bluish Black Rear

    Features & Safety

    The Swift, being a sporty hatchback, offers plenty of features such as a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Type-C USB charging port, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, driver seat height adjustment, and cruise control. 

    Maruti Swift

    In terms of safety, the Swift features 6 airbags, electronic stability control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, hill-hold control (HHC), hill-start assist (HSA), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Swift does package the required safety equipment for this generation. 

    Powertrain Options

    The Maruti Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, and a 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG option, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

    Here are the detailed powertrain specifications: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated Petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated Petrol + CNG

    Power

    82 PS 

    69.7 PS 

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Maruti Swift

    Price & Rivals

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Its primary rivals are the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Baleno, and the Tata Altroz.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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