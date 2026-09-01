Maruti Swift Bluish Black Colour Discontinued! It Still Gets These Sporty Colour Options.

The Maruti Swift is one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, making it a popular first-car purchase for many. It provides features such as a large infotainment screen, multiple powertrain options, and even attractive colour options as well.

Recently, Maruti has revised the colours being offered with the Swift. Let’s gave a look:

Maruti Swift Bluish Black Discontinued!

The Maruti Swift is one of the favourite hatchbacks among first-time Indian car buyers, offering a sporty look and multiple colour options. Some of the colours are also available with a dual-tone option as well, which includes a black roof. This makes the Swift stand out from the crowd.

Recently, Maruti has officially confirmed the discontinuation of its Bluish Black shade. Hence, the current colours offered with this hatchback are Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Sizzling Red, Luster Blue, Novel Orange, and Pearl Arctic White.

Features & Safety

The Swift, being a sporty hatchback, offers plenty of features such as a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Type-C USB charging port, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, driver seat height adjustment, and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the Swift features 6 airbags, electronic stability control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, hill-hold control (HHC), hill-start assist (HSA), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Swift does package the required safety equipment for this generation.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, and a 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG option, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Here are the detailed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Petrol + CNG Power 82 PS 69.7 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Its primary rivals are the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Baleno, and the Tata Altroz.