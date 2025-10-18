Exciting Car News From Past Week That Led Up To Diwali 2025: Skoda Octavia RS Makes Comeback, Special Edition Tata And Toyota SUV And Big Future Plans Announced By Hyundai

It's Diwali, and carmakers have made sure there’s enough exciting stuff for the petrolheads: a diesel G-Class, new Octavia RS, special editions from Tata & Toyota and more

We at CarDekho wish all our readers a prosperous and Happy Diwali! The past week leading up to this auspicious occasion has been nothing but exciting. We got to see some cool new machines on our shores – be it the iconic Skoda Octavia nameplate’s comeback, the introduction of a performance Mini SUV, special editions from Tata and Toyota or the OG G-Wagen diesel. Besides, there are plenty of official updates from Hyundai and one from Nissan, too.

Here’s everything that you should keep a note of:

2025 Skoda Octavia RS Launched

We’ve all been waiting for the Octavia RS’s comeback in India, and Skoda has finally launched the iconic performance sedan this week. It carries an attractive price tag, which is definitely more affordable than its hatchback sibling, the Golf GTI. Do note that the 100 CBU Octavia RS allocated has already been sold out. So if you’ve booked one, Congrats! If you didn’t here’s what you really missed out.

Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition Launched

Tata Nexon was updated with a Red Dark Edition this week, with its price starting from Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Similar to its EV sibling, the Nexon ICE has also been equipped with a Level-1 ADAS suite. The Nexon has garnered great sales in September 2025, and it has indeed made its case stronger with this update now.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets Back Diesel

Mercedes-Benz launched the G 450d earlier this week as the most affordable G-Wagen in the country. It comes equipped with a diesel engine option that is now more powerful than before. This makes the G-Class available with all three options: petrol, EV and diesel. That said, the diesel G 450d is limited to 50 units for the first batch.

Mini Countryman JCW Launched

The Mini Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) has been launched in India. The performance crossover is powered by a 312 PS 2-litre turbo petrol engine, and it boasts a lot of sporty design elements all throughout its body. It brings several other mechanical upgrades as well to enhance its drive experience and handling dynamics.

Hyundai India Revealed Key Future Roadmap

Hyundai India has announced a major future roadmap until 2030 at their recently held Investor Meet. The carmaker has confirmed 26 new launches as well as their luxury arm Genesis’ debut timeline. They will also foray into two new segments, bring hybrid models and a lot more. They have also given away two key features of the upcoming new-gen 2025 Hyundai Venue.

Nissan Magnite Gets CNG For AMT Variants

Nissan has previously introduced the dealership fitted CNG choice for the Magnite, but it was available only with its NA petrol manual variants. Now the carmaker has extended that to its AMT (automated manual transmission variants). This retrofitment has been made available across 13 states at the moment.

Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition Launched

Toyota has introduced a special Aero Edition for the Hyryder on occasion of the festive season. It comes with an accessory package for a price of Rs 31,999. The Aero Edition is offered with all the five variants of the SUV and is available in four colours: Red, White, Silver and Black.

A Quick Look At Diwali Offers

If you are planning to bring a new car home, there is no better time than now. Most of the major carmakers have rolled out Diwali offers, all of which we have covered in the past week. You can check that in the following stories:

For more exciting updates in the automotive industry, stay tuned to the CarDekho website.