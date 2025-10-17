2025 Skoda Octavia RS Launched, Priced At Rs 49.99 Lakh

Just days after pre-bookings opened on October 6, all 100 units of the Skoda Octavia RS allocated for India have already been sold out

Skoda’s speed machine has landed in India! The 2025 Octavia RS performance sedan has been launched at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Limited to just 100 units, the 2025 Octavia RS was an instant sellout, all of them being spoken for within days of Skoda opening pre-bookings on October 6. Deliveries for this performance sedan are scheduled to begin from November 6, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Octavia RS.

Aggressive Design

The 2025 Skoda Octavia gets some RS-specific design cues that make it clear that this isn’t your standard Octavia. At the front, it gets a Skoda’s signature gloss black butterfly with an ‘RS’ badge, along with dual-pod Matrix LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs which makes it looks aggressive. The cuts on the front bumper further enhances the sporty credentials of the sedan.

It boasts a clean and streamlined sedan silhouette and what enhances its overall looks is the fact that it sits lower than the regular Octavia. Its 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels perfectly complement the red-painted brake calipers. At the rear, wraparound LED tail lamps and a sleek gloss-black lip spoiler add a touch of aggression, while all the badges on the tailgate have been blacked-out.

The India-spec Octavia RS comes in 5 interesting exterior shades: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Candy White, Race Blue, and Velvet Red.

All-Black Cabin

Although the overall dashboard layout is similar to the regular Octavia, this RS version of the sedan has an all-black cabin theme, along with some red accents on the dashboard and seats. What else makes the cabin feel sportier are elements like the RS steering wheel, metallic pedals, and sport seats that are upholstered with a combination of Suedia and leatherette.

Features And Safety

It comes with amenities like a 13-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, 3-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, powered front seats with heating, memory, and massage functions, heated ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), a 15W wireless smartphone charger with cooling pad, and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate.

The Octavia RS gets 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hydraulic brake assist, auto park assist, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot detection.

Under The Hood

Skoda is offering the Octavia RS with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph (limited)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Skoda has also made some mechanical upgrades to make the Octavia RS more fun to drive. This includes a recalibrated suspension and steering for better agility and response. Its brisk acceleration is matched by upgraded brakes, ensuring stopping power keeps pace with performance. It also comes with an electronic differential lock which ensures that power is directed to the wheel with maximum grip for better exit speeds around corners.

Rivals

The Skoda Octavia RS can be regarded as a sportier alternative to the Mercedes-Benz A Class Limousine, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the Audi A4.

