Hyundai India Announces Future Plans Till FY2030: 2025 Hyundai Venue Launch On November 4, 8 Hybrids Incoming, An Accessible EV For India And Genesis Launch Confirmed!

The Korean carmaker will also be foraying into new segments and has confirmed that a MPV and an off-roader are also on the cards

Hyundai India has announced its future plans for the Indian market till FY2030 at its Investor Meet. And there’s a lot to be excited about! The Korean carmaker’s future chart includes the launch of the 2025 Venue on November 4, foraying into new segments, introduction of the much-awaited Genesis luxury brand and introduction of 8 hybrid models.

Without further ado, let’s get cracking on what’s in store:

Future Launches Include A MPV And Off-roader

Hyundai has confirmed that by FY2030, it plans to introduce 26 models on our shores. This includes the introduction of new nameplates, generational updates, product derivatives and facelifts.

Parameters FY25 - 26 FY27 - 28 FY29 - 30 Total Never Seen Before Models In India 0 2 5 7 New Generation Of Existing Models In India 1 3 2 6 Electric Version and/or N-Line Models 1 2 3 6 Design/Feature Updates Of Existing Cars 2 1 4 7 Total 4 8 14 26 Launches

The carmaker has also confirmed that it will be foraying into new segments in India. And this includes the launch of a MPV as well as an off-roader. What these two models are is something only time can answer.

8 Hybrids Incoming!

There is a lot of potential for Hybrid cars in India as they bridge the gap between ICE-powered and fully electric vehicles. It’s a segment that’s currently not tapped into much and Hyundai is set to make maximum capitalisation as it has confirmed to introduce 8 hybrids in India by FY2030.

The carmaker has also confirmed that the hybrids will be available in different types of vehicles right from compact-sized cars to premium models.

An Accessible EV For The Indian Market

The electric vehicle space is a segment where Hyundai India has been lagging behind against well established competitors such as Tata. The Korean marque has just two models present in India: the Creta Electric and the Ioniq 5. And while the Creta Electric is solely tackling the mass market vehicle segment, the Ioniq 5 is catering to premium buyers.

To capitalize in this segment and rake in more sales numbers, the Korean carmaker is set to launch a dedicated localized EV for India. It will get two battery packs (Standard Range and Long Range), an advanced infotainment system and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Lineup By FY2030 Announced

With all this said, the Korean carmaker has said that its entire range will be available with a multitude of powertrain options to cater to different types of buyers. To give you some perspective, check out this table below:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Electric Vehicles (EV) Hybrids CNG 13 5 8 6

But there's more big news to get you excited. Keep scrolling!

Genesis Luxury Brand Confirmed

Soon, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW will have a new competitor in the form of Genesis, which will make its India debut in 2027. For the unknown, Genesis is the luxury arm of Hyundai - something similar to what Lexus is for Toyota. And to make its entry even sweeter, Hyundai said that Genesis will be “Made In India”, which clearly hints at CKD (completely knocked down) kits production. That means a tempting sticker price to lure luxury buyers.

In fact, at the Investor Meet, the carmaker had given a teaser of the GV80, which could probably be the first model for the Indian market.

Production Has Commenced At Hyundai’s Talegaon Facility

To support all of this expansion and growth, Hyundai’s third Talegaon plant after its existing two Chennai plants will be instrumental. Production has commenced from the new facility today i.e October 15, 2025. With this plant, the Korean carmaker says it will be able to produce up to 1.1 million cars from India in 2028, which the carmaker says will be the highest production capacity when compared to its other global facilities.

Parameters Chennai Plant 1 +2 Talegaon Plant Total Existing Output 824,000 units 170,000 units 994,000 units Expansion ----- 80,000 units 80,000 units Total 824,000 units 250,000 units 1,074,000 units

But What’s Immediately Next?

That’s the introduction of the 2025 Hyundai Venue, which has been leaked ahead of its launch on November 4. The Korean carmaker has also revealed some top features in the Venue 2025 such as dual 12.3-inch screens, level-2 ADAS and an advanced infotainment system with over-the-air updates.

Clearly, times ahead for Hyundai car customers are exciting with all these plans in place. Which one of these plans caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below.