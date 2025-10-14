Mini Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) Lands On Our Shores, Priced At Rs 64.90 Lakh

The Countryman JCW boasts sportier design elements inside and out, and is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes a whopping 312 PS and 400 Nm

The Mini Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) has been launched in India at Rs 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While the standard Countryman is all-electric, this one has been introduced to keep 'petrolheads' happy. Also, considering that it’s from Mini’s JCW department, it not only features sportier aesthetics but also a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, along with several mechanical upgrades underneath to enhance its handling dynamics. Let’s see how the Countryman JCW looks and what it offers in detail.

Countryman JCW Design

The John Cooper Works adds a lot of character to the design of the Countryman over its regular counterpart. It gets a blacked-out front grille surrounded in gloss black with a checkered flag logo integrated into it. The bumper gets large air intakes and red accents that give it a bolder appearance.

In profile, it sports dual-tone alloy wheels with a sportier design and red-painted brake calipers, while the ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors) are also finished in red. ‘JCW’ badging on the C-pillar further helps distinguish it as the more performance-focused version of the Countryman.

At the rear, the JCW Countryman features an extended rear spoiler, quad exhaust setup with a throaty note, and a blacked-out bumper along with red vertical inserts on both sides. To make things even more interesting, it gets a dual-tone paint scheme featuring a chili red finish on the roof.

Interior And Features

Inside the Countryman JCW, you are greeted by an all-black cabin theme, accentuated with red highlights on the dashboard and seats. The sporty credentials are enhanced by JCW sports steering wheel featuring a red fabric strap on its third-spoke, and aluminum pedals. In a typical Mini fashion, there’s a circular 9.4-inch OLED display in the centre which also features JCW graphics, while some physical controls have also been provided below the screen for important functions.

In terms of features, it gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone AC, powered front seats, wireless phone charging, Harman Kardon sound system, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Its safety kit includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, park assist and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Powers The JCW?

The Countryman JCW uses a powerful 2-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 312 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetype AWD (All-wheel-drive) Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.4 seconds Top-speed 250 kmph (limited)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Mechanical Changes Underneath

To make the Countryman more performance-oriented, Mini hasn’t just focused on aesthetics or a more powerful engine. It comes equipped with a specially tuned JCW suspension setup with increased front-wheel camber angles, which enhance directional control and inspire more confidence through corners. Complementing this setup are upgraded JCW brakes, providing stronger, more consistent stopping power.

Rivals

The Countryman JCW can be regarded as a sportier alternative to SUVs like Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1. You can also check out the detailed drive review of the Mercedes-Benz GLA here.