All 11 Cars That Were Launched In October 2025

While Citroen, Mercedes-Benz, Mini and Skoda had launched one car each, Indian auto-giant Mahindra updated three of its SUVs

October 2025 was indeed a busy month filled with exciting new launches. We saw seven new launches, including six SUVs and one performance sedan. From mass-market models to the one carrying those hefty price tags, here are all the new cars that were launched:

2025 Mahindra Thar

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh

Maybe at a glance, you’d find little to no changes to the new Mahindra Thar that was launched last month. However, the Indian marque did put out some convenience and ergonomic improvements in this new Thar. It also has some cosmetic tweaks, including two new colour options. That said, there have been no mechanical changes as such. It still gets powered by 2-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

2025 Mahindra Bolero

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh

Besides the Thar, Mahindra had also worked on its OG nameplate, the Bolero. The SUV has been given subtle yet notable updates to keep it relevant in the crowded SUV market today. With new top-spec trims, fresh design updates, three new colour options, and some added features, the Bolero now has a breath of fresh air. Under the hood, it has the same 75 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine available only with a manual gearbox.

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo

Price: Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

Another of Mahindra’s workhorses, the Mahindra Bolero Neo, has also found more relevance thanks to the refreshed and youthful design touches, the two new colour options, and two new cabin themes. It comes with an updated 9-inch infotainment screen and new Type-C charging ports now. Alongside this, the same 100 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine continues to power it as before.

Citroen Aircross X

Price: Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 13.49 lakh

Continuing the trend of the new top-of-the-line X variants in Basalt and C3, the Citroen Aircross X was launched as the new top-end trim of the compact SUV. The Aircross X brings a new green colour which it didn’t have before as well as some much-needed feature additions. Inside, the Aircross X got a thorough redesign with a completely new dashboard. The SUV continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and is on sale in three variants.

Mercedes-Benz G 450d

Price: Rs 2.90 crore

Mercedes-Benz has made its iconic G-Wagen now available in all three powertrain options: petrol, EV, and diesel, after the diesel-powered G 450d was launched during the month. The G 450d happens to be the entry-level offering in the G-Class lineup. It carries a similar iconic boxy silhouette with a premium interior. It packs in a more powerful diesel engine this time compared to the erstwhile discontinued G 400d. That helps the SUV gain 37 PS more power and 50 Nm more torque than before.

Mini Countryman JCW

Price: Rs 64.90 lakh

The Mini Countryman JCW (John Cooper Works) was launched in India in October. Unlike the standard Countryman Electric, this version of the SUV is petrol-powered. Coming from the JCW department, it features sportier aesthetics, a more powerful turbo petrol engine, and some other mechanical enhancements for better driving dynamics.

Skoda Octavia RS

Price: Rs 49.99 lakh

The Skoda Octavia RS was launched with some drama last month. The Octavia nameplate, brought back as a CBU, was limited to just 100 units and all were sold out before its launch. The lucky ones who had one to their name can bring home the performance sedan starting from November 6. The Octavia RS shares a 265 PS 2-litre turbo petrol engine with its hatch sibling, the Volkswagen Golf GTI, and is capable of doing 0-100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds.

BONUS - Special Editions!

Lastly, besides the exciting new models, this October has also seen four new Special Edition launches, including the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition, Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition, Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition, and Jeep Compass Track Edition. All three editions bring a bunch of cosmetic elements and accessories over their standard versions. You can check them in detail in the following reports:

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India