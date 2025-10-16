All
    Nissan Magnite AMT Now Launched With Dealer-fit CNG kit For Rs 71,999

    Published On Oct 16, 2025 04:57 PM By Ved

    6.5K Views
    Buyers will be able to opt for CNG retrofitment on any AMT (EZ-Shift) variant

    Nissan Magnite

    • Dealer-fit CNG kit to be available across 13 states at the moment

    • Fuel-filling system now integrated with the fuel lid for all new Nissan Magnite CNGs

    • Customers can opt for the factory-approved conversion for a price of Rs 71,999 over the corresponding petrol variants

    Nissan India has launched a retrofit CNG fuel option for their subcompact SUV, called the Magnite, for a price of Rs 71,999. Now available in all MT and EZ-Shift AMT variants equipped with the 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, it blends the convenience of an automatic transmission with the frugality of a CNG setup. Here is all you need to know about the Magnite EZ-Shift CNG:

    Price

    Nissan has launched the retrofit CNG kit for a price of Rs 71,999 over and above the corresponding petrol-only variants. This is how the pricing of the Magnite AMT EZ-Shift CNG now stacks up compared to its petrol-powered variants:

    Variants

    Price (without CNG)

    Price (with CNG)

    Difference

    Visia EZ-Shift

    Rs 6.17 lakh

    Rs 6.89 lakh

    Rs 71,999

    Acenta EZ-Shift

    Rs 7.17 lakh

    Rs 7.89 lakh

    Rs 71,999

    N-Connecta EZ-Shift

    Rs 7.79 lakh

    Rs 8.51 lakh

    Rs 71,999

    Tekna EZ-Shift

    Rs 8.67 lakh

    Rs 9.39 lakh

    Rs 71,999

    Tekna+ EZ-Shift

    Rs 8.98 lakh

    Rs 9.70lakh

    Rs 71,999

    EZ-Shift = Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    What’s New?

    Nissan Magnite

    Up until now, the Magnite’s 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine was available with the CNG option in manual variants only; however, Nissan has now extended it to the EZ-Shift AMT variants as well. Notably, these factory-approved kits will be fit at the dealer level and can be opted for with any variants equipped with this engine.

    Furthermore, for better safety, all new Magnites equipped with the CNG bi-fuel option will also have the fuel inlet placed inside the fuel lid for a safer and cleaner integration. Nissan is offering a warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000km(whichever comes first) on these CNG kits. 

    Besides this, Nissan has not made any other changes under the hood. While the carmaker has not declared the performance figures of the CNG-equipped version, the naturally aspirated petrol version makes 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque and comes paired to 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT automatic transmissions. It also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to 5-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options. Here are detailed specifications of both engines:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Transmission

    5-speed manual/5-speed AMT

    5-speed manual/CVT

    Power (PS)

    72 PS

    100 PS

    Torque (PS

    96 Nm

    160 Nm(MT)/152Nm(CVT)

    Fuel Efficiency(ARAI claimed)

    19.4kpl(MT)/19.7kpl(AMT)

    19.9kpl(MT)/17.9kpl(CVT)

    About Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    The Magnite is Nissan’s entry-level product for India. It gets a sharp design with a massive grille and slim headlamps at the front. Towards the sides, it has 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with wraparound taillamps at the rear. 

    Inside, the Magnite gets a squared-off design for the dashboard with hexagonal AC vents. It also gets a brown-and-black dual-tone theme for a premium cabin experience. In terms of features, it is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charger, 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system and USB Type-C charging ports.

    Nissan Magnite

    In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dashcam and reverse parking sensors.

    Rivals

    The Nissan Magnite AMT EZ-Shift CNG rivals other compact SUVs like the Maruti Fronx S-CNG, Tata Punch i-CNG and Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo.

    Are you in the market for an AMT CNG combination? Will you consider the Magnite AMT CNG? Let us know in the comments.

