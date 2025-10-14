Volkswagen Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh Offered On Virtus And Taigun

Both the Virtus and Taigun come with a scrappage bonus of up to Rs 20,000 upon provision of a valid Certificate of Deposit (CD)

With the festive month of Diwali 2025 already underway, carmakers have started rolling out various discounts and benefits for new car buyers. While we recently presented the offers available on Tata’s internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup and on Honda models, in this story, let’s check out how much you can save when purchasing a new Volkswagen car this October.

Before we proceed, do note that Volkswagen has not listed out the exact details of what the total benefits entail, so we would request you to contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Volkswagen Virtus

As part of the limited-run benefits, Volkswagen is offering the Virtus sedan at a reduced starting price of Rs 10.14 lakh, which is down by a massive Rs 1.02 lakh.

Other discounts on the Volkswagen sedan vary depending on the variant you choose. For example, those opting for the mid-spec Highline AT (torque converter automatic transmission) variant with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, it is available with total benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

If you choose the higher-spec GT Line and Topline 1-litre turbo-petrol unit with the AT gearbox, Volkswagen is providing it with total savings of up to Rs 80,000.

The GT Plus variant, with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) setup, is being offered with total discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

For those looking to pick the GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant, Volkswagen is providing it with discounts of up to Rs 1.30 lakh.

There’s also a separate scrappage benefit of up to Rs 20,000, basis the submission of valid Certificate of Deposit (CD). Buyers will also be entitled to avail a rebate on registration tax as applicable from the Government of India (GOI).

After the GST price cuts, Volkswagen now retails the Virtus in the range of Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 18.73 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Like the Virtus, even the Volkswagen Taigun is available for a reduced starting price of Rs 10.58 lakh for a limited period. Following the recent GST rate cuts, the compact SUV’s prices have been slashed by up to Rs 1.63 lakh.

The SUV’s mid-spec Highline Plus, with the 1-litre turbo-petrol AT combo, is available with total discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Volkswagen is offering the higher-spec Topline 1-litre turbo-petrol AT variant with savings of up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

The Taigun GT Plus Chrome – with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT combo – is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

If you want to buy the GT Line variant with the 1-litre turbo-petrol AT combo, it is available with total savings of up to Rs 80,000.

For those looking to pick the GT Plus Sport 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant, it is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

As seen with the Virtus, the Taigun also gets a separate scrappage benefit of up to Rs 20,000, provided a valid Certificate of Deposit (CD) is submitted. Buyers will also be entitled to avail a rebate on registration tax as applicable from the Government of India.

The Volkswagen Taigun is now priced between Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 19.15 lakh.

No Offers On Two Models

While Volkswagen has not listed any discounts on the Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI offerings, the German brand has now priced the Tiguan R-Line at Rs 45.73 lakh (down from Rs 49 lakh) and the fully imported Golf GTI now costs Rs 50.91 lakh (reduced by Rs 2.09 lakh). Speaking of fully imported performance cars, Volkswagen’s sibling brand Skoda recently made headlines with the new Octavia RS, but if you were hoping to get one, tough luck as all 100 units have already been sold out.

Why Does It Make Sense To Buy A New VW This Diwali?

Since festive time is the best period in a year to buy a new car, this year it is all the more special thanks to the reduced prices because of the revised GST rates. We hence suggest you to go for the Volkswagen model now which you have been eyeing since a long time to avail the maximum benefits.

Which of these Volkswagen models would you consider buying in October 2025? Let us know your pick in the comments below. We have also done a separate story on cars that you can bring home by Diwali 2025 without any wait times to add more joy and glamour to your festive season.

Note: The offers mentioned above are variant specific and may vary depending on your location, variant, and the powertrain option chosen. We request you to contact your nearest Volkswagen dealership for finer details.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India