Tata Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs 65,000 Offered On Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, And Others

Of the eight internal combustion engine (ICE) models on the list, it’s only two popular SUVs that get an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 this October

Tata is offering the highest savings of up to Rs 65,000 on the pre-facelift Altroz.

The Harrier and Safari SUVs come with total benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

All variants of the Tata Nexon are available with discounts of up to Rs 45,000.

Tata is providing benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on the Punch.

The Tiago and Tigor are offered with savings of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

The biggest festival of the year (read Diwali) is almost upon us and this year the celebrations seem to be even bigger for all buyers thanks to the reduced GST rates. So, if you were planning to buy a new car this October and especially a Tata ICE offering, we have detailed the model-wise discounts that are available:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

All variants of the Tata Tiago, except for the entry level XE, come with the aforementioned discounts.

All variants of the Tata Tiago, except for the entry level XE, come with the aforementioned discounts. Tata is not offering any loyalty or corporate bonus on its most affordable model.

The Tiago, following the GST rate cuts, is priced from Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The Tata Tigor is being offered with savings of up to Rs 30,000 this October.

The Tata Tigor is being offered with savings of up to Rs 30,000 this October. All discounts mentioned above are applicable to all variants of the sub-4m sedan. That said, there’s no loyalty or corporate discount on offer.

Tata retails the Tigor in the range of Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.74 lakh.

Tata Altroz (Pre-facelift)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

All the discounts mentioned in the table above are available on the pre-facelift variants of the Tata Altroz.

All the discounts mentioned in the table above are available on the pre-facelift variants of the Tata Altroz. If you wish to buy the refreshed model, the Indian brand is not offering any benefits. That said, prices of the new Altroz have been reduced by up to Rs 1.1 lakh following the revision in the GST rates.

The 2025 Tata Altroz is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 10.51 lakh.

Tata Punch

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

The Tata Punch is one of the the only two models that are being provided with a loyalty bonus (Rs 20,000 here) in October 2025.

The Tata Punch is one of the the only two models that are being provided with a loyalty bonus (Rs 20,000 here) in October 2025. All variants of the micro SUV get the same range of benefits as given in the table above.

Following the GST rate cuts, prices of the Tata SUV have been revised to fall in the bracket of Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

You can check out our detailed variant-wise prices story of the Tata Punch to understand how the prices compare pre- and post-GST rate cuts.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Along with the Punch, the Tata Nexon is the only other model to get a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 this October.

Along with the Punch, the Tata Nexon is the only other model to get a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 this October. Tata is offering the above savings on all variants of the sub-4m SUV, including CNG.

The Tata Nexon is now priced in the range of Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh.

If you wish to know the exact variant-wise price cuts, you can check out our detailed story on the Tata Nexon’s revised prices.

Tata Curvv

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

All variants of the Tata Curvv can be had with the above mentioned discounts.

All variants of the Tata Curvv can be had with the above mentioned discounts. Unlike the Punch and Nexon, there’s no corporate or loyalty bonus on offer with the SUV-coupe.

Prices of the Tata Curvv range between Rs 9.66 lakh and Rs 18.85 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The above mentioned offers are applicable only to the recently introduced Fearless X Plus variant of the Tata Harrier.

The above mentioned offers are applicable only to the recently introduced Fearless X Plus variant of the Tata Harrier. If you pick any other variant, there’s only the exchange or scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 up for grabs.

Tata recently slashed the prices of the Harrier by up to Rs 1.4 lakh, thereby bringing its price in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25.25 lakh.

Tata Safari

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange or Scrappage Bonus Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

The Tata Safari is being offered with the aforementioned offers only on the recently launched Accomplished X Plus variant.

The Tata Safari is being offered with the aforementioned offers only on the recently launched Accomplished X Plus variant. All other variants of Tata’s 3-row SUV come with either the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

Tata had recently reduced the prices of the Safari by up to Rs 1.45 lakh. You can check out our detailed variant-wise prices story of the Safari to know the exact price corrections.

Which of these Tata cars would you consider buying in October 2025? Let us know your choice in the comments below. We have also done a separate story on cars that you can bring home by Diwali 2025 without any wait times to help you have a more joyous festive season.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India