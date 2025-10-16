2025 Tata Nexon Now Updated With ADAS, New Red Dark Edition Launched From Rs 12.44 Lakh

This safety tech is offered with the top-spec Fearless Plus PS variant and can be had with only one powertrain option

2025 Tata Nexon is now available with level-1 ADAS.

Updated Fearless Plus PS variant with ADAS now costs Rs 26,000 more than before.

New Red Dark Edition introduced, based on the top-spec variant with a premium of up to Rs 28,000.

Gets an all-black exterior and a red/black cabin that gives it a sporty look.

The Tata Nexon has now been updated with level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are offered with the top-spec Fearless Plus PS variant. In addition to that, Tata Motors has also introduced the Red Dark edition, which gets bespoke cosmetic tweaks and design elements.

Without further ado, let’s get cracking to see what's new.

2025 Tata Nexon: Now Available With ADAS

Tata is now offering the Nexon with level-1 ADAS, but there is a catch. It’s offered only in the Fearless Plus PS and Red Dark Edition variants, and that too only with the turbo-petrol DCT powertrain. Here’s the price of this updated variant:

Fearless Plus PS (Without ADAS) Fearless Plus PS With ADAS Difference Ex-showroom Price Rs 13.27 lakh Rs 13.53 lakh Rs 26,000

The ADAS suite in the Nexon consists of features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front collision warning, high beam assist, traffic signal recognition and autonomous emergency braking.

2025 Tata Nexon: New Red Dark Edition Launched

The Nexon is now offered with the sporty-looking Red Dark edition, which was earlier available only in the Nexon EV. This edition is based on the top-spec Fearless Plus PS variant and is offered with all the powertrain options. You can check out its prices here:

Fearless Plus PS Red Dark Edition Difference Turbo-petrol MT Rs 12.17 lakh Rs 12.44 lakh Rs 27,000 Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 13.53 lakh Rs 13.81 lakh Rs 28,000 CNG Rs 13.08 lakh Rs 13.36 lakh Rs 28,000 Diesel MT Rs 13.24 lakh Rs 13.52 lakh Rs 28,000 Diesel AMT Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 14.15 lakh Rs 28,000

The Red Dark Edition commands a premium of up to Rs 28,000 over the regular Fearless Plus PS variant.

Like its electric sibling, the Nexon Red Dark is finished in a dapper-looking Atlas Black hue. You also get darkened-out wheels and badges to gel along with the overall theme. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice the Red Dark badge on the fender.

Inside, the Nexon Red Dark gets an all-black dashboard, while the seats are finished in a lovely red hue, giving it a nice contrasting look. Tata Motors also says the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment systems get bespoke themed graphics to align with the cabin theme.

2025 Tata Nexon: Features Onboard

Tata is now offering the top-spec Nexon with rear sunshades (earlier introduced on the Nexon EV). The rest of the features list remains unchanged and includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL sound system, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry with push button start.

In addition to ADAS, passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control (ESC).

2025 Tata Nexon: Engine Options Explained

The Tata Nexon is available with a choice of diesel, turbo-petrol and CNG powertrains. You can check out its specifications in the table below:

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.2-litre CNG Power (PS) 120 PS 118 PS 100 PS Torque (Nm) 170 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm Transmission Option 5-speed MT / 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT

2025 Tata Nexon: Price And Rivals

The 2025 Tata Nexon’s full prices range from Rs 7.32 lakh and go up to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The recent price slash after GST 2.0 has made the 2025 Tata Nexon more affordable by up to Rs 1.55 lakh.

The Tata Nexon locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Nissan Magnite. If you’re considering buying the Tata Nexon, our first drive review will help you make an informed decision.