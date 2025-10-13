All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Hyundai Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To To Rs 95,000 Offered On Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Alcazar And Tucson

    Modified On Oct 13, 2025 06:03 PM By Shreyash

    601 Views
    • Write a comment

    The highest perks are being offered with Hyundai Tucson, followed by the Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Diwali Offers 2025

    If you’re planning to drive home a Hyundai car this Diwali, now’s the ideal time, as buyers can save up to Rs 95,000, in addition to the GST benefits across the entire range. All Hyundai models are eligible for discounts, save for the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offer details:

    Model-wise Offers

    Model

    Amount

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000

    Hyundai Aura

    Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000

    Hyundai Exter

    Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000

    Hyundai i20

    Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000

    Hyundai Venue

    Up to Rs 50,000

    Hyundai Verna

    Up to Rs 55,000

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Up to Rs 60,000

    Hyundai Tucson

    Up to Rs 95,000

    You can also check out GST benefits and model-wise price reductions on Hyundai cars here.

    Disclaimer: Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the variant/powertrain and city or state. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for exact details.

    Why Does It Make Sense To Buy A Hyundai This Diwali? 

    Hyundai i20

    This festive season has been extra special for car buyers because the revision of GST rates has made all ICE cars more affordable. To know how much savings different types of cars offer, check out this report. Combine this with festive season benefits, it makes a no brainer to bring home your favourite Hyundai. 

    Meanwhile, prices of the Hyundai Creta have dropped by a significant margin after the implementation of GST 2.0. 

    Model-wise Prices

    Hyundai Verna

    The prices for all discounted Hyundai cars have been detailed below in the table: 

    Model

    Price Range

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh

    Hyundai Aura

    Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh

    Hyundai Exter

    Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh

    Hyundai i20

    Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh

    Hyundai Venue

    Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.46 lakh

    Hyundai Verna

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.98 lakh

    Hyundai Alcazar

    Rs 14.47 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh

    Hyundai Tucson

    Rs 27.32 lakh to Rs 33.64 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

    With so many offers and GST benefits, which Hyundai car are you planning to buy this festive season? Let us know in the comments below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Tucson

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To To Rs 95,000 Offered On Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Alcazar And Tucson
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience