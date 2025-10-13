Hyundai Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Discounts Of Up To To Rs 95,000 Offered On Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Alcazar And Tucson

The highest perks are being offered with Hyundai Tucson, followed by the Hyundai Alcazar

If you’re planning to drive home a Hyundai car this Diwali, now’s the ideal time, as buyers can save up to Rs 95,000, in addition to the GST benefits across the entire range. All Hyundai models are eligible for discounts, save for the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offer details:

Model-wise Offers

Model Amount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 Hyundai Aura Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 Hyundai Exter Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 Hyundai i20 Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 Hyundai Venue Up to Rs 50,000 Hyundai Verna Up to Rs 55,000 Hyundai Alcazar Up to Rs 60,000 Hyundai Tucson Up to Rs 95,000

The Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Alcazar are being offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 95,000 and up to Rs 60,000, respectively.

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on models like Hyundai Exter, Hyundai i20, and Hyundai Venue.

Both Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Hyundai Verna get benefits of up to Rs 55,000 this October.

All offers are valid till the end of October 2025.

You can also check out GST benefits and model-wise price reductions on Hyundai cars here.

Disclaimer: Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the variant/powertrain and city or state. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for exact details.

Why Does It Make Sense To Buy A Hyundai This Diwali?

This festive season has been extra special for car buyers because the revision of GST rates has made all ICE cars more affordable. To know how much savings different types of cars offer, check out this report. Combine this with festive season benefits, it makes a no brainer to bring home your favourite Hyundai.

Meanwhile, prices of the Hyundai Creta have dropped by a significant margin after the implementation of GST 2.0.

Model-wise Prices

The prices for all discounted Hyundai cars have been detailed below in the table:

Model Price Range Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs 5.47 lakh to Rs 7.92 lakh Hyundai Aura Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh Hyundai Exter Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh Hyundai i20 Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.46 lakh Hyundai Verna Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 16.98 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs 14.47 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh Hyundai Tucson Rs 27.32 lakh to Rs 33.64 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

With so many offers and GST benefits, which Hyundai car are you planning to buy this festive season? Let us know in the comments below.