2025 Skoda Octavia RS: Check Out The Performance Sedan In Our Detailed 7 Image Gallery

The Octavia RS comes to India as a CBU import, set to take on the VW Golf GTI!

Performance enthusiasts, it’s time to celebrate as the Skoda Octavia RS has officially been launched at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bad news is that the allocated 100 units of the sedan have already been sold out through pre-launch bookings. We hope that Skoda brings in more units of the Octavia RS very soon. The Octavia RS has been one of India’s favorite performance sedans, and seeing it back on our roads is indeed special, especially if you are an enthusiast.

If you want to take a closer look at it, here’s everything you need to know about the new Skoda Octavia RS in our detailed image gallery.

Skoda Octavia RS Design

The new-generation Octavia RS retains the sophisticated, elegant silhouette of the standard Octavia, but turns up the aggression with sportier RS-specific touches.

The signature butterfly grille remains, but it’s now finished in glossy black with a prominent ‘RS’ badge that hints at its performance credentials. The front fascia gets dual-pod matrix LED headlights paired with distinctive V-shaped LED DRLs, whose design gives a mean look to the sedan’s face. The bumper design has been reworked with larger air intakes for better cooling and a more muscular appearance.

The Octavia RS sits on 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, which perfectly fill out the arches while complementing the car’s athletic proportions. A peek behind the wheel reveals the presence of red brake callipers. Blacked-out ORVMs and window surrounds further elevate the sportiness quotient.

Move to the rear, and the wraparound LED tail lamps, subtle boot lip spoiler, and blacked-out accents give the car a distinctly sporty vibe. Everything about the design strikes the right balance between aggression and elegance. You get bold ‘SKODA’ lettering in the centre and VRS badging to remind those driving behind that this is no ordinary Skoda.

Exterior colour options for the new Octavia RS include Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White and Velvet Red.

To take a detailed look at the colours: Check Out The 5 Colour Options Of Upcoming 2025 Skoda Octavia RS, But You Can Book It In Only These 4 Shades

Skoda Octavia RS Interior

Step inside, and the Octavia RS welcomes you into a cabin that feels premium, focused, and purpose-built for performance driving. The first thing that catches your eye is the all-black interior theme, enhanced by red contrast stitching and accents across the dashboard, door pads, and seats.

Skoda’s new design language is clearly evident here. The dashboard layout is minimalistic yet modern, with a clean horizontal dashboard and a large, free-standing central display. The three-spoke flat steering wheel, embossed with the ‘SKODA’ logo, adds a sporty flair, while the metallic pedals and sport seats with enhanced bolstering reinforce the car’s performance DNA.

Rear passengers also get plenty of space, adding the practicality quotient to the table. And the same continues to the boot, where you get a massive 600-litre capacity, which makes it perfect for long trips.

Skoda Octavia RS Features

The Octavia comes with a well-equipped cabin featuring amenities that ensure you feel entertained, comfortable and safe. Dominating the dashboard, you get a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a 10-inch digital driver’s display. Both screens offer crisp graphics and intuitive functionality, blending seamlessly into the cabin’s design.

Other modern features include a three-zone automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a 12-speaker CANTON sound system.

On the safety front, there are no compromises. The Octavia RS comes with 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera for easier maneuvering.

Skoda Octavia RS Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS packs a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which has performed duty on many Skoda-VW cars before. This motor produces a solid 265 PS of power and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

This setup allows the Octavia RS to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Also, to ensure that handling is on point, the Octavia RS gets stiffer springs, a quicker steering rack and upgraded brakes. It also gets an electronic differential, ensuring that power is directed to the wheel with maximum grip for better cornering exit speeds.

Skoda Octavia RS Price and Rivals

The Octavia RS’ closest competitors include the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the newly launched Mini Countryman JCW.