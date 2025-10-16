All
    Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition Launched: Gets Cosmetic Accessory Package For A Premium Of Rs 32,000

    Modified On Oct 16, 2025 04:37 PM By Bikramjit

    The Hyryder Aero Edition is available with all five variants of the SUV: E, S, G, G(O), and V

    Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition

    • Accessory package includes: Front spoiler, side skirts and rear spoiler.

    • The Aero Edition is available with all five variants: E, S, G, G(O), and V.

    • Colour options included with the Aero Edition are: Silver, White, Black and Red.

    • Top features include 9-inch infotainment,  a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

    • Powertrain options include petrol, hybrid and CNG choices.

    • The Hyryder is priced from Rs 10.95 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

    With Diwali around the corner, Toyota has launched a special Hyryder Aero Edition. This limited edition of the compact SUV is offered with a dealership-fitted accessory package priced at Rs 31,999. The Aero Edition is available across all five variants of the Hyryder: E, S, G, G(O), and V. Apart from the accessory fitments, there are no changes to the SUV’s features or powertrain.

    If you’re wondering what accessories are included and which colour options this edition can be had in, we’ve detailed that next.

    What’s New?

    Toyota is offering three accessories with the Aero Edition:

    • Front spoiler

    • Rear spoiler

    • Side skirts

    These body kit additions give the SUV a touch of added bling. The Hyryder is generally offered in seven monotone colours: Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black and Speedy Blue, four of which can be had in dual-tone in its standard lineup. However, the Aero Edition is limited to White, Silver, Black, and Red shades. While the carmaker has not specified if both the black hues are available with the Aero Edition, the Grey and Blue colours available on the regular model are not offered with this edition.

    Other Features Onboard 

    Toyota Hyryder

    The Toyota Hyryder in its fully-loaded variant comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, and a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system. You also get a panoramic sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters on the automatic variants, and a wireless phone charger. Other highlights include a head-up display (HUD) and keyless entry for added convenience.

    In terms of safety, the Hyryder is equipped with six airbags (dual airbags on lower trims), a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Powertrain Options

    There are no changes made in the powertrain department in the Aero Edition. The specifications of the Hyryder are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre petrol Mild Hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol Strong Hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol-CNG

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive / All-wheel drive (AT only)

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT (single-speed gearbox)

    5-speed MT

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    121.5 Nm

    *MT-manual transmission, AT-torque converter automatic transmission

    Price & Rivals

    After GST 2.0, the Toyota Hyryder have seen a price cut of up to Rs 66,100 and now it retails at a range between Rs 10.95 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check its detailed variant-wise price as well as that of the other Toyotas in this report.

    The Toyota Hyryder rivals the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

