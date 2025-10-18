All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Which Performance Car Should You Bring Home?

    Published On Oct 18, 2025 11:02 AM By Shreyash

    2.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    Both these cars deliver maximum driving thrills, but the Golf GTI has one significant feature that makes a lot of difference! 

    Octavia RS vs Golf GTI

    The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS performance sedan has just been launched, with only 100 units available. It is a direct rival to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, a hot hatch which was also launched in limited numbers, i.e, to 250 units only. Both Skoda and Volkswagen’s performance models share the same 265 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and are being sold here as CBU (completely built unit). Here’s how these performance cars stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper. 

    Price

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Rs 49.99 Lakh

    Rs 50.91 Lakh

    Prices are ex-showroom

    • The Volkswagen Golf GTI is Rs 92,000 more expensive than the recently launched 2025 Skoda Octavia RS.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Difference

    Length

    4,709 mm

    4289 mm

    + 420 mm

    Width

    1,829 mm

    1789 mm

    + 40 mm

    Height

    1,457 mm

    1471 mm

    (-) 14 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,677 mm

    2627 mm

    + 50 mm

    Ground Clearance

    128 mm

    136 mm

    (-) 8 mm

    Boot Space

    600 litres

    380 litres

    + 220 litres
    • Being a sedan, the Skoda Octavia RS is 420 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the Volkswagen Golf GTI. 

    • Notably, the Octavia RS also has a 50 mm longer wheelbase compared to Volkswagen’s hot hatch.

    • Interestingly, the Golf GTI is 14 mm taller than Skoda’s performance sedan. 

    • The Golf GTI has an 8 mm of advantage over the Octavia RS in terms of ground clearance. 

    • Owing to its length and sedan bodystyle, the Skoda here offers 220 litres of extra boot space compared to the Golf GTI.

    Also See: 2025 Skoda Octavia RS: Check Out The Performance Sedan In Our Detailed 7 Image Gallery

    Engine And Transmission

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Front

    Specifications

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS/Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque

    370 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    6.4 seconds (Octavia RS)/ 5.9 second (Golf GTI)

    Top Speed

    250 kmph (limited)

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    • Both performance cars from Skoda and Volkswagen use the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the exact same output of 265 PS and 370 Nm.

    • However, the Golf GTI is marginally quicker than the Octavia RS to 100 kmph by half a second. 

    • The top-speed of both cars have been electronically limited to 250 kmph.

    • Skoda and Volkswagen have also equipped these cars with electronic differential lock (EDL). It helps in better exit speeds around corners as the power is sent to wheels with better traction. 

    • The Golf GTI also comes with dynamic chassis control, essentially adaptive dampers, through which the damping forces can be tweaked. In simple words, it allows you to choose between a softer or stiffer suspension setup based on the road conditions. 

    Features

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Features

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Exterior

    • Adaptive MATRIX LED headlights

    • Headlight washers

    • LED tail lights

    • 19-inch alloy wheels

    • Gloss black finish for the grille, window surrounds, door mirrors, and badging

    • Blacked-out dual exhausts

    • Sporty bumpers

    • Rear spoiler

    • Adaptive MATRIX LED headlights

    • Connected LED DRLs with illuminated Volkswagen logo

    • LED tail lights

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Gloss black grille with red GTI badges

    • Chrome dual exhausts

    • Rear spoiler

    Interior

    • All-black cabin theme with contrast red stitching

    • Ambient lighting

    • Aluminium finished sporty pedals

    • 3-spoke sporty steering wheel

    • Front centre armrest

    • Three headrests in the second row

    • Umbrella holder in front doors

    • All-black cabin theme with contrast red stitching

    • Ambient lighting

    • Aluminium finished sporty pedals

    • 3-spoke heated steering wheel with GTI logo

    • Front centre armrest

    • Three headrests in the second row

    Comfort And Convenience

    • Triple-zone climate control

    • Sports seats for front occupants with heating, power adjustment with memory function, and massage function

    • Paddle shifters

    • 10-inch fully-digital driver’s display

    • All four power windows

    • Keyless entry

    • Powered tailgate

    • Electrically adjustable, foldable, heated, and driver-side auto-dimming ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

    • Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Triple-zone climate control

    • Sports seats for front occupants with heating function

    • Paddle shifters

    • 10.25-inch fully-digital driver’s display

    • All four power windows

    • Keyless entry

    • Electrically adjustable, foldable auto-dimming ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

    • Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

    • Wireless phone charger

    Infotainment

    • 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • A 675 W 11-speaker Canton sound system

    • 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 7-speaker sound system

    Safety

    • 10 airbags

    • 360-degree camera

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic differential lock (EDL)

    • Multi-collision braking

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • 7 airbags

    • Rear view camera

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic differential lock (EDL)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Level-2 ADAS
    • While both Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI are well equipped, it’s the Skoda which offers extra premium features including memory and massage function for front seats, 11-speaker Canton sound system, and a 360-degree camera.

    • Both performance models are equipped with 3-zone climate control, almost identical sized touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters.

    • Note that the Golf GTI additionally also gets a heated steering wheel which isn’t available in the Octavia RS.

    • In terms of safety, the Octavia RS has a clear advantage with 10 airbags, whereas the Golf GTI only comes with 7 airbags. However, both cars are equipped with a complete suite of level 2 ADAS.

    Also Check Out: 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Explained In 25 Real-life Images

    Final Takeaway

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    From the above comparison, it’s clear that both the Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI deliver similar performance. However, the Octavia RS is better packaged and costs Rs 92,000 less, making it the more value for money option. The Skoda sedan also boasts larger dimensions and a bigger boot, making it the more practical option here. 

    That said, the Golf GTI isn’t far behind as it sits taller than the Octavia, offers better ground clearance, and is slightly quicker off the line. Its party trick - dynamic chassis control (read: adaptive dampers) – makes a huge difference as one can change the stiffness of the suspension based on the driver’s need. We wish Skoda offers this with the Octavia RS. 

    That said, if you’re looking for a perfect blend of features and performance, the Octavia RS should be your pick. However, if you prefer a sporty drive with slightly better ground clearance for practicality, the Golf GTI also makes sense. Ideally, both these cars boast a lot of desirability and you wouldn’t go wrong with either.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Octavia RS

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Which Performance Car Should You Bring Home?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience