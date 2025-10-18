2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Which Performance Car Should You Bring Home?

Both these cars deliver maximum driving thrills, but the Golf GTI has one significant feature that makes a lot of difference!

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS performance sedan has just been launched, with only 100 units available. It is a direct rival to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, a hot hatch which was also launched in limited numbers, i.e, to 250 units only. Both Skoda and Volkswagen’s performance models share the same 265 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and are being sold here as CBU (completely built unit). Here’s how these performance cars stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2025 Skoda Octavia RS Volkswagen Golf GTI Rs 49.99 Lakh Rs 50.91 Lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is Rs 92,000 more expensive than the recently launched 2025 Skoda Octavia RS.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Volkswagen Golf GTI Difference Length 4,709 mm 4289 mm + 420 mm Width 1,829 mm 1789 mm + 40 mm Height 1,457 mm 1471 mm (-) 14 mm Wheelbase 2,677 mm 2627 mm + 50 mm Ground Clearance 128 mm 136 mm (-) 8 mm Boot Space 600 litres 380 litres + 220 litres

Being a sedan, the Skoda Octavia RS is 420 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Notably, the Octavia RS also has a 50 mm longer wheelbase compared to Volkswagen’s hot hatch.

Interestingly, the Golf GTI is 14 mm taller than Skoda’s performance sedan.

The Golf GTI has an 8 mm of advantage over the Octavia RS in terms of ground clearance.

Owing to its length and sedan bodystyle, the Skoda here offers 220 litres of extra boot space compared to the Golf GTI.

Engine And Transmission

Specifications 2025 Skoda Octavia RS/Volkswagen Golf GTI Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds (Octavia RS)/ 5.9 second (Golf GTI) Top Speed 250 kmph (limited)

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Both performance cars from Skoda and Volkswagen use the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the exact same output of 265 PS and 370 Nm.

However, the Golf GTI is marginally quicker than the Octavia RS to 100 kmph by half a second.

The top-speed of both cars have been electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Skoda and Volkswagen have also equipped these cars with electronic differential lock (EDL). It helps in better exit speeds around corners as the power is sent to wheels with better traction.

The Golf GTI also comes with dynamic chassis control, essentially adaptive dampers, through which the damping forces can be tweaked. In simple words, it allows you to choose between a softer or stiffer suspension setup based on the road conditions.

Features

Features 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Volkswagen Golf GTI Exterior Adaptive MATRIX LED headlights

Headlight washers

LED tail lights

19-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black finish for the grille, window surrounds, door mirrors, and badging

Blacked-out dual exhausts

Sporty bumpers

Rear spoiler Adaptive MATRIX LED headlights

Connected LED DRLs with illuminated Volkswagen logo

LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black grille with red GTI badges

Chrome dual exhausts

Rear spoiler Interior All-black cabin theme with contrast red stitching

Ambient lighting

Aluminium finished sporty pedals

3-spoke sporty steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Three headrests in the second row

Umbrella holder in front doors All-black cabin theme with contrast red stitching

Ambient lighting

Aluminium finished sporty pedals

3-spoke heated steering wheel with GTI logo

Front centre armrest

Three headrests in the second row Comfort And Convenience Triple-zone climate control

Sports seats for front occupants with heating, power adjustment with memory function, and massage function

Paddle shifters

10-inch fully-digital driver’s display

All four power windows

Keyless entry

Powered tailgate

Electrically adjustable, foldable, heated, and driver-side auto-dimming ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

Wireless phone charger Triple-zone climate control

Sports seats for front occupants with heating function

Paddle shifters

10.25-inch fully-digital driver’s display

All four power windows

Keyless entry

Electrically adjustable, foldable auto-dimming ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors)

Auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror)

Wireless phone charger Infotainment 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

A 675 W 11-speaker Canton sound system 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7-speaker sound system Safety 10 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic differential lock (EDL)

Multi-collision braking

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level-2 ADAS 7 airbags

Rear view camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Electronic differential lock (EDL)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level-2 ADAS

While both Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI are well equipped, it’s the Skoda which offers extra premium features including memory and massage function for front seats, 11-speaker Canton sound system, and a 360-degree camera.

Both performance models are equipped with 3-zone climate control, almost identical sized touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters.

Note that the Golf GTI additionally also gets a heated steering wheel which isn’t available in the Octavia RS.

In terms of safety, the Octavia RS has a clear advantage with 10 airbags, whereas the Golf GTI only comes with 7 airbags. However, both cars are equipped with a complete suite of level 2 ADAS.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that both the Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI deliver similar performance. However, the Octavia RS is better packaged and costs Rs 92,000 less, making it the more value for money option. The Skoda sedan also boasts larger dimensions and a bigger boot, making it the more practical option here.

That said, the Golf GTI isn’t far behind as it sits taller than the Octavia, offers better ground clearance, and is slightly quicker off the line. Its party trick - dynamic chassis control (read: adaptive dampers) – makes a huge difference as one can change the stiffness of the suspension based on the driver’s need. We wish Skoda offers this with the Octavia RS.

That said, if you’re looking for a perfect blend of features and performance, the Octavia RS should be your pick. However, if you prefer a sporty drive with slightly better ground clearance for practicality, the Golf GTI also makes sense. Ideally, both these cars boast a lot of desirability and you wouldn’t go wrong with either.