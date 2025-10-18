2025 Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI: Which Performance Car Should You Bring Home?
Both these cars deliver maximum driving thrills, but the Golf GTI has one significant feature that makes a lot of difference!
The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS performance sedan has just been launched, with only 100 units available. It is a direct rival to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, a hot hatch which was also launched in limited numbers, i.e, to 250 units only. Both Skoda and Volkswagen’s performance models share the same 265 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and are being sold here as CBU (completely built unit). Here’s how these performance cars stack up against each other in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Price
|
2025 Skoda Octavia RS
|
Volkswagen Golf GTI
|
Rs 49.99 Lakh
|
Rs 50.91 Lakh
Prices are ex-showroom
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is Rs 92,000 more expensive than the recently launched 2025 Skoda Octavia RS.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2025 Skoda Octavia RS
|
Volkswagen Golf GTI
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,709 mm
|
4289 mm
|
+ 420 mm
|
Width
|
1,829 mm
|
1789 mm
|
+ 40 mm
|
Height
|
1,457 mm
|
1471 mm
|
(-) 14 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,677 mm
|
2627 mm
|
+ 50 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
128 mm
|
136 mm
|
(-) 8 mm
|
Boot Space
|
600 litres
|
380 litres
|
+ 220 litres
- Being a sedan, the Skoda Octavia RS is 420 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Notably, the Octavia RS also has a 50 mm longer wheelbase compared to Volkswagen’s hot hatch.
Interestingly, the Golf GTI is 14 mm taller than Skoda’s performance sedan.
The Golf GTI has an 8 mm of advantage over the Octavia RS in terms of ground clearance.
Owing to its length and sedan bodystyle, the Skoda here offers 220 litres of extra boot space compared to the Golf GTI.
Engine And Transmission
|
Specifications
|
2025 Skoda Octavia RS/Volkswagen Golf GTI
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
265 PS
|
Torque
|
370 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|
6.4 seconds (Octavia RS)/ 5.9 second (Golf GTI)
|
Top Speed
|
250 kmph (limited)
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
- Both performance cars from Skoda and Volkswagen use the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the exact same output of 265 PS and 370 Nm.
However, the Golf GTI is marginally quicker than the Octavia RS to 100 kmph by half a second.
The top-speed of both cars have been electronically limited to 250 kmph.
Skoda and Volkswagen have also equipped these cars with electronic differential lock (EDL). It helps in better exit speeds around corners as the power is sent to wheels with better traction.
The Golf GTI also comes with dynamic chassis control, essentially adaptive dampers, through which the damping forces can be tweaked. In simple words, it allows you to choose between a softer or stiffer suspension setup based on the road conditions.
Features
|
Features
|
2025 Skoda Octavia RS
|
Volkswagen Golf GTI
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- While both Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI are well equipped, it’s the Skoda which offers extra premium features including memory and massage function for front seats, 11-speaker Canton sound system, and a 360-degree camera.
Both performance models are equipped with 3-zone climate control, almost identical sized touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters.
Note that the Golf GTI additionally also gets a heated steering wheel which isn’t available in the Octavia RS.
In terms of safety, the Octavia RS has a clear advantage with 10 airbags, whereas the Golf GTI only comes with 7 airbags. However, both cars are equipped with a complete suite of level 2 ADAS.
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, it’s clear that both the Skoda Octavia RS and Volkswagen Golf GTI deliver similar performance. However, the Octavia RS is better packaged and costs Rs 92,000 less, making it the more value for money option. The Skoda sedan also boasts larger dimensions and a bigger boot, making it the more practical option here.
That said, the Golf GTI isn’t far behind as it sits taller than the Octavia, offers better ground clearance, and is slightly quicker off the line. Its party trick - dynamic chassis control (read: adaptive dampers) – makes a huge difference as one can change the stiffness of the suspension based on the driver’s need. We wish Skoda offers this with the Octavia RS.
That said, if you’re looking for a perfect blend of features and performance, the Octavia RS should be your pick. However, if you prefer a sporty drive with slightly better ground clearance for practicality, the Golf GTI also makes sense. Ideally, both these cars boast a lot of desirability and you wouldn’t go wrong with either.