2025 Hyundai Venue Will Get Key Safety Feature From The Creta And Alcazar And Big 12.3-Inch Displays From The Kia Syros

Besides the two confirmed features, the new Venue is expected to bring a lot more updates in its feature suite as part of this generational upgrade

Hyundai has revealed two major features for the new-generation 2025 Venue. Unlike the 10.25-inch displays in Creta and Alcazar, the new Venue will come with larger dual 12.3-inch screens as found in the Kia Syros. Besides, it will also borrow an updated level-2 advanced driver assistance suite (ADAS) from its bigger siblings.

The carmaker will likely add more updates to the Venue’s feature set, which are yet to be revealed. Likewise, the Venue’s design has also been thoroughly revised as seen in the latest undisguised spyshots, making it more in line with the family look of the Creta, Exter and Alcazar.

If you’re wondering what other updates are up on the cards for the new Venue, here’s everything you need to know:

Other Expected Features

*Image used is of the Kia Syros for representation

It is also expected to offer to other comfort and convenience features like dual-zone auto AC, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It should also continue to feature an 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger, 4-way powered driver-seat, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, ambient lighting and an auto-dimming IRVM.

In terms of safety, the new Venue is likely to feature a new 360-degree camera and front parking sensors, alongside ADAS, which is confirmed. It will continue to offer six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain

The 2025 Venue is expected to retain its engine options from the current model. However, one can expect the diesel engine to be paired with an automatic transmission, just like its Kia siblings - the Syros and Sonet. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed manual / 6-speed AT^ (expected) Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm

*DCT- dual clutch transmission, ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is likely to be priced higher than the current model, which ranges between Rs 7.26 lakh and Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) after GST 2.0 being applicable. You can check out the current variant-wise prices here.

The new Venue will continue to compete against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.