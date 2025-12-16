Here Are The Best Skoda Cars In India

There’s a special bonus waiting for you!

Skoda has steadily carved a niche for itself in the Indian car market, and while the brand may not chase volume numbers as aggressively as some rivals, its cars appeal to buyers who value solid fundamentals and European engineering. Over the years, Skoda has expanded its portfolio to cover multiple body styles and price points, from compact SUVs to premium seven-seaters.

Whether you are looking for a practical daily driver, a comfortable family car, or something that still excites the enthusiast, Skoda’s lineup has something worth considering for everyone:

Skoda Kylaq

Price Range: Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq represents the brand’s entry into the most popular segment of the Indian market. Positioned as a compact SUV, the Kylaq, Skoda wants a piece of the sub-4-metre SUV space.

In terms of design, the Kylaq follows Skoda’s familiar styling language, with clean lines, a strong shoulder profile, and a simple but confident front end. It doesn’t try too hard to look aggressive, which works in its favour, especially for urban buyers who prefer subtlety over flash.

On the road, the Kylaq is tuned for everyday comfort. The suspension setup handles broken city roads well, and the steering is light enough for easy manoeuvring without feeling vague at higher speeds. For buyers entering the Skoda ecosystem for the first time, the Kylaq serves as a sensible and well-rounded starting point.

Skoda Slavia

Price Range: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh

The Slavia is Skoda’s answer to those who still value a well-engineered sedan in a market dominated by SUVs. It combines classic three-box proportions with modern design elements, resulting in a car that looks elegant without being old-fashioned.

One of Slavia’s biggest strengths is its spacious cabin. Rear-seat comfort is great in its segment, making it a strong option for families as well as chauffeur-driven users. The boot is generously sized, reinforcing the Slavia’s practicality for long trips. Get behind the wheel, and the Slavia will feel nice and balanced. The ride quality is absorbent over rough roads, yet the car feels composed and stable on highways.

For buyers who want comfort, space, and a touch of driving pleasure in a sensible package, the Slavia remains one of the best sedans available in India.

Skoda Kushaq

Price Range: Rs 10.61 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh

Visually, the Kushaq has a compact yet muscular stance. It doesn’t feel oversized in the city, but still offers enough road presence to appeal to SUV buyers. The interior follows Skoda’s functional design approach, with a clean dashboard layout and easy-to-use controls. The overall space is well managed, especially for front occupants, while rear-seat comfort is adequate for most families. The boot is practical enough for weekend getaways and daily use.

Where the Kushaq really shines is in its driving dynamics. The suspension setup handles bad roads confidently, and the engines are refined and offer enough performance for both city driving and overtaking on open roads. The Kushaq is about to receive a facelift - which we've already spotted as a test mule on the roads.

Skoda Kodiaq

Price Range: Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh

At the top of Skoda’s India lineup sits the Kodiaq, a premium seven-seater SUV aimed at buyers who want space, comfort, and a more upmarket experience. The Kodiaq’s design is mature and understated, avoiding unnecessary styling gimmicks. It looks premium without shouting for attention.

Inside, the Kodiaq offers a well-appointed cabin with high-quality materials and excellent fit and finish. The seats are comfortable, and the third row is usable for short to medium journeys, making it a practical option for larger families. While it may not be the most feature-loaded SUV in its class, the Kodiaq makes up for it. For buyers looking for a refined family SUV without venturing into luxury-brand pricing, the Kodiaq makes a strong case.

It is now also available in a 5-seater option!

Bonus: Skoda Octavia RS

Priced at: Rs 49.99 lakh

Yes, the Octavia RS has been sold out, but it deserves a special mention, as it represents a side of Skoda that enthusiasts love. It is not a mass-market car, but it plays a crucial role in shaping the brand’s image in India.

The RS takes the already capable Octavia platform and adds a more powerful engine, sportier suspension tuning, and subtle design enhancements. It looks purposeful without being flashy, and we love it -- here's a detailed look at its design. On the road, the Octavia RS is easily one of the most engaging cars Skoda has ever offered in India. The acceleration is strong, the handling is precise, and the car feels planted even when driven hard. Yet, it still retains the practicality of a sedan, with usable rear seats and a large boot.

For enthusiasts who want a car that can handle daily duties while delivering genuine driving excitement, the Octavia RS stands in a league of its own.