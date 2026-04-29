2026 Renault Duster ULTIMATE BUYING GUIDE

The new Renault Duster is back in the Indian market, and this time around, it competes in one of the most crowded segments of the market. Renault has thrown all it can towards the SUV, with its competitive pricing, rugged and tough styling and a long list of features all making it a tempting choice. If you are smitten by the Duster, here is our ultimate buying guide to help you with the process and tell you all you need to know about it:

Renault Duster Launch Report: Full Prices & Details

Renault launched the new Duster with a wide range of variants, an extensive equipment list and a modern yet butch-looking design on March 17. To take a look at its specifications and other details, you can take a look at our launch report:

EMI Buying Guide For Renault Duster

If you’re buying the new Duster, chances are that you are looking to avail financing via an auto loan. This EMI buying guide will help you understand your monthly payment amount, the overall pricing of the finance schemes and the loan tenure, among other things:

Booking Details & Delivery Timelines Explained

Booking the new Duster is a fairly straightforward process and can be done through Renault’s official website or by visiting your nearest Renault dealership. You can check out the linked report below, where we have compiled all the booking details such as the booking amount, delivery timelines and even a guide through the process:

How Much Does The Duster Cost On-road?

The new Duster’s prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but before you can actually get it home, there are more fees and taxes involved. If you were wondering about what it will cost you overall, here is a detailed on-road price breakdown for the Top 5 cities in India:

Closer Look At The Duster In Real-life Images

The Duster’s design is certainly one of its talking points, and the modern-yet-rugged design philosophy has earned it many fans. Even inside, the SUV now boasts of a premium-feel with a touch of modernity without compromising on a contemporary feel. We have compiled this detailed image gallery that will take you through the new Duster in detail inside and out:

Renault Duster’s Variants Explained

Choosing the correct variant is an important part of the car-buying process, and with 6 variants on offer, it becomes all the more paramount that you understand each variant in detail to know which suits your requirements the best. For this, you can take a look at our detailed story at the variant-wise feature breakup for the Duster here:

What Powers The New Duster, And Its Variant-wise Engine & Transmission Choices

Powertrain is a department that has always been important to the Duster brand, and Renault has given its latest avatar a choice of two turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. You also have a choice of 6 variants to choose from. But which ones can you configure with your favourite powertrain combo? Here is a detailed explainer:

Renault Duster Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed

Renault is offering the Duster with six distinct colour options, each of them giving it a unique personality. However, not all of them are available with every variant. Check out the Duster’s variant-wise colour matrix here:

2026 Renault Duster: Official Accessories List

A big part in making a car your own comes in the form of personalisation, and Renault has taken notice of this fact by offering a wide range of accessories that enhance the style and practicality of the SUV. Here is a detailed list of the official accessories with their detailed pricing that you can buy for your own Duster:

2026 Renault Duster Vs Rivals

We have also compared the Duster with its rivals in detail in these stories: