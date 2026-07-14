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    2026 Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched; Exclusive Badging, Decals And Added Features For A Lower Price!

    Changes in this special edition are not major, but the highlight is the significantly lower price compared to the variant it is based on

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 14, 2026 12:19 IST
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    Published OnJul 14, 2026 12:18 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 14, 2026 12:19 IST
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    Renault Duster Adventure Edition

    The Renault Duster has proven to be a very successful model for the carmaker ever since its launch earlier this year, and to celebrate the moment, the carmaker has launched a new Adventure Edition of the SUV. Based on the Techno variant of the standard Duster, this new Edition features exclusive exterior enhancements and a lower price too. Here is all you need to know about it:

    Price

    The Duster Adventure Edition has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is its pricelist, and how it compares to the Techno variant:

    Powertrain

    Adventure Edition

    Techno

    Difference

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    Rs 13.49 lakh

    (- Rs 50,000)

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol MT

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    (- Rs 50,000)

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    Rs 15.39 lakh

    Rs 15.89 lakh

    (- Rs 50,000)

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    As seen above, despite having similar levels of equipment and the exclusive touches, the Adventure Edition of the Duster is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the comparable Techno variant that it is based on. 

    Now, let’s take a look at the Adventure Edition in detail:

    What’s New?

    Not a lot has changed with this special edition, and the exclusivity mainly remains cosmetic compared to the standard Duster. With the Adventure Edition, you get:

    • C-pillar decals with topographical contour lines

    • Front door inserts with geographical coordinates of Leh (34.27 N, 77.60 E)

    • Premium floor mats

    • ‘Adventure’ badging

    Renault Duster Adventure Edition
    Renault Duster Adventure Edition

    Features & Safety

    Besides these changes, it remains identical to the Techno trims of the Duster, with equipment such as full LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 17-inch alloy wheels.

    Renault Duster

    *Image of top-spec Duster Iconic Launch Edition for representation

    Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), rear view camera, rear parking sensors, rear washer, wiper and defogger, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) (DCT only) and traction control.

    Powertrains

    You can get the Duster Adventure Edition with all its powertrain choices, the details of which are outlined below:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Renault Duster

    *Image of top-spec Duster Iconic Launch Edition for representation

    Rivals

    The Renault Duster faces stiff competition from compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Nissan Tekton, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate and MG Astor. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched; Exclusive Badging, Decals And Added Features For A Lower Price!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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