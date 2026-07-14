2026 Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched; Exclusive Badging, Decals And Added Features For A Lower Price!

The Renault Duster has proven to be a very successful model for the carmaker ever since its launch earlier this year, and to celebrate the moment, the carmaker has launched a new Adventure Edition of the SUV. Based on the Techno variant of the standard Duster, this new Edition features exclusive exterior enhancements and a lower price too. Here is all you need to know about it:

Price

The Duster Adventure Edition has a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is its pricelist, and how it compares to the Techno variant:

Powertrain Adventure Edition Techno Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh (- Rs 50,000) 1.3-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh (- Rs 50,000) 1.3-litre turbo-petrol DCT Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh (- Rs 50,000)

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

As seen above, despite having similar levels of equipment and the exclusive touches, the Adventure Edition of the Duster is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the comparable Techno variant that it is based on.

Now, let’s take a look at the Adventure Edition in detail:

What’s New?

Not a lot has changed with this special edition, and the exclusivity mainly remains cosmetic compared to the standard Duster. With the Adventure Edition, you get:

C-pillar decals with topographical contour lines

Front door inserts with geographical coordinates of Leh (34.27 N, 77.60 E)

Premium floor mats

‘Adventure’ badging

Features & Safety

Besides these changes, it remains identical to the Techno trims of the Duster, with equipment such as full LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 17-inch alloy wheels.

*Image of top-spec Duster Iconic Launch Edition for representation

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), rear view camera, rear parking sensors, rear washer, wiper and defogger, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) (DCT only) and traction control.

Powertrains

You can get the Duster Adventure Edition with all its powertrain choices, the details of which are outlined below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

*Image of top-spec Duster Iconic Launch Edition for representation

Rivals

The Renault Duster faces stiff competition from compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Nissan Tekton, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.