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    New Renault Duster Variant-wise Features Explained

    The 2026 Renault Duster is available in five broad trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic

    Published On Mar 17, 2026 04:46 PM By Rohit

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    New Renault Duster

    The third-generation Renault Duster has been introduced in our market with prices kicking off at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Renault is offering savings of up to Rs 40,000 to those who had pre-booked the SUV using the ‘R-Pass’ feature.

    Renault is offering the new Duster in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition as well. If you’re wondering what features are available with which variant, take a look at the tables below:

    2026 Renault Duster: Exterior

    Feature

    Authentic

    Evolution

    Techno

    Techno Plus

    Iconic

    Iconic Launch Edition

    Headlights

    Auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function

    LED DRLs

    LED front fog lamps

    ORVM with LED turn indicators

    Silver finished front skid plate

    Roof rails

    ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity)

    Wheels

    17-inch steel wheels without covers

    17-inch single-tone alloy wheels

    17-inch single-tone alloy wheels

    18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

    LED puddle lamps

    Grey side garnish

    Grey door decal

    Himalayan-inspired side garnish

    Yellow door decal

    Duster decal on roof rail

    Yellow accents on Duster emblem (front and rear)

    Silver finished rear skid plate

    LED tail lights

    LED rear light bar

    LED rear fog lamps

    LED reversing lamp

    • The entry-level Authentic variant of the new Renault Duster is offered with auto multi-reflector LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels without covers, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and LED tail lights. Take a closer look at this variant here.

    New Renault Duster

    • Picking a higher-spec variant adds more stylised elements to the SUV in the form of alloy wheels (either 17- or 18-inches depending on the variant chosen), roof rails, front and rear LED fog lamps, and even silver-finished front and rear skid plates.

    • The Iconic Launch Edition variant comes with its own unique touches in the form of yellow accents at the front, sides and rear.

    • Renault is selling the new Duster in a total of 10 colourways, including four dual-tone shades. We have also covered its variant-wise colour options to help you in making an informed purchase decision.

    2026 Renault Duster: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Authentic

    Evolution

    Techno

    Techno Plus

    Iconic

    Iconic Launch Edition

    Cabin theme

    Grey and black with silver accents

    Grey and black with silver accents

    Grey and brown with silver accents

    Grey and brown with silver accents

    Grey and sage green with silver accents and carbon finish on the dashboard

    Grey and sage green with silver accents and carbon finish on the dashboard

    Seat upholstery

    Black fabric seats with grey stitching

    Black fabric seats with grey stitching

    Brown fabric seats with grey stitching

    Brown fabric seats with grey stitching

    Sage green leatherette seats with yellow stitching

    Sage green leatherette seats with yellow stitching

    Sliding front armrest

    ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only)

    ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only)

    ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only)

    ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only)

    Twin cupholders in the front centre console

    Sun visor with vanity mirror and illumination (for front passengers)

    One-touch LED cabin lights (front and rear)

    Illuminated glovebox

    Boot lamps

    Parcel tray

    Sound-reducing windshield

    Adjustable headrests for all passengers

    Rear centre armrest

    USB Type-C ports (two x front and rear each)

    12V power socket (front)

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Instrument cluster

    7-inch TFT display

    7-inch TFT display

    7-inch TFT display

    10.25-inch TFT display

    10.25-inch TFT display

    10.25-inch TFT display

    Power windows

    ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows)

    ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows)

    ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows)

    ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows)

    ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows)

    ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows)

    Climate control

    Manual AC with rear vents

    Manual with rear vents

    Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents

    Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents

    Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents

    Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents

    Panoramic sunroof

    Ventilated front seats

    6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support

    Powered tailgate

    PM2.5 air filter

    Keyless entry

    Central locking

    Cruise control

    Paddle shifters

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Auto-folding ORVMs

    Wireless phone charger

    • Renault has equipped the Duster with 1-touch auto up/down for all power windows, a digital driver’s display, keyless entry, and an illuminated glovebox as standard.

    • When moving up the variant ladder, you also get features such as wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone climate control.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • That said, amenities such as ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable front seats, and a PM2.5 air filter are limited to the top-spec Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition variants.

    2026 Renault Duster: Infotainment

    Feature

    Authentic

    Evolution

    Techno

    Techno Plus

    Iconic

    Iconic Launch Edition

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅ (10.1-inch unit)

    ✅ (10.1-inch unit)

    ✅ (10.1-inch unit)

    ✅ (10.1-inch unit with Google built-in)

    ✅ (10.1-inch unit with Google built-in)

    Connected car tech

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Sound system

    ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker)

    ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker)

    ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker)

    ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker surround system)

    ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker surround system)
    • The base-spec Authentic variant misses out on a music system altogether. It’s only from the 1-above-base Evolution trim that the new Duster gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, although it lacks connected car tech.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • Renault is providing the 2026 Duster with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity across all variants, save for the Authentic trim.

    • There’s also Google built in on the top-spec Iconic variant along with the Iconic Launch Edition variant for Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant support.

    2026 Renault Duster: Safety

    Feature

    Authentic

    Evolution

    Techno

    Techno Plus

    Iconic

    Iconic Launch Edition

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Brake assist

    Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    Traction control system (TCS)

    Cornering stability control

    Hill start assist

    Hill-descent control

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear parking sensors

    3-point seatbelts for all seats

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    IRVM

    Day/night

    Day/night

    Auto-dimming

    Auto-dimming

    Auto-dimming

    Auto-dimming

    Burglar alarm

    Rear wiper with washer

    Rear defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Reverse parking camera

    Front and side parking sensors

    360-degree camera

    Level-2 ADAS*

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

    • Renault has placed a strong focus on safety and is offering plenty of tech as standard. These include six airbags, ESP, TCS, cornering stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

    New Renault Duster

    • Features such as a rear parking camera, rear wiper with washer and defogger, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS are provided on the higher- and top-spec variants.

    Powertrain Details

    Renault will be offering the third-gen Duster with the following engine choices:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    160 PS (Expected)

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD

    TBA
    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, ^FWD - front-wheel drivetrain

    We have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options on offer with the Duster to help you pick the right engine and gearbox combination for your needs.

    2026 Renault Duster

    Rivals

    The Renault Duster takes on other compact SUVs such as the new Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and even SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.

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