New Renault Duster Variant-wise Features Explained

The third-generation Renault Duster has been introduced in our market with prices kicking off at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Renault is offering savings of up to Rs 40,000 to those who had pre-booked the SUV using the ‘R-Pass’ feature.

Renault is offering the new Duster in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, and Iconic, along with a limited-run Iconic Launch Edition as well. If you’re wondering what features are available with which variant, take a look at the tables below:

2026 Renault Duster: Exterior

Feature Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Iconic Launch Edition Headlights Auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function Auto multi-reflector LED headlights with follow-me-home function Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home function LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED front fog lamps ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Silver finished front skid plate ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity) ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity) ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity) ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity) ✅ (with 50 kg load carrying capacity) Wheels 17-inch steel wheels without covers 17-inch single-tone alloy wheels 17-inch single-tone alloy wheels 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels LED puddle lamps ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Grey side garnish ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Grey door decal ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Himalayan-inspired side garnish ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Yellow door decal ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Duster decal on roof rail ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Yellow accents on Duster emblem (front and rear) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Silver finished rear skid plate ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED tail lights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED rear light bar ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED rear fog lamps ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED reversing lamp ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The entry-level Authentic variant of the new Renault Duster is offered with auto multi-reflector LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch steel wheels without covers, ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators and LED tail lights. Take a closer look at this variant here.

Picking a higher-spec variant adds more stylised elements to the SUV in the form of alloy wheels (either 17- or 18-inches depending on the variant chosen), roof rails, front and rear LED fog lamps, and even silver-finished front and rear skid plates.

The Iconic Launch Edition variant comes with its own unique touches in the form of yellow accents at the front, sides and rear.

Renault is selling the new Duster in a total of 10 colourways, including four dual-tone shades. We have also covered its variant-wise colour options to help you in making an informed purchase decision.

2026 Renault Duster: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Feature Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Iconic Launch Edition Cabin theme Grey and black with silver accents Grey and black with silver accents Grey and brown with silver accents Grey and brown with silver accents Grey and sage green with silver accents and carbon finish on the dashboard Grey and sage green with silver accents and carbon finish on the dashboard Seat upholstery Black fabric seats with grey stitching Black fabric seats with grey stitching Brown fabric seats with grey stitching Brown fabric seats with grey stitching Sage green leatherette seats with yellow stitching Sage green leatherette seats with yellow stitching Sliding front armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only) ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only) ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only) ✅ (with cooled storage in DCT only) Twin cupholders in the front centre console ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sun visor with vanity mirror and illumination (for front passengers) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ One-touch LED cabin lights (front and rear) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Illuminated glovebox ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Boot lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parcel tray ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound-reducing windshield ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for all passengers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C ports (two x front and rear each) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket (front) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster 7-inch TFT display 7-inch TFT display 7-inch TFT display 10.25-inch TFT display 10.25-inch TFT display 10.25-inch TFT display Power windows ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows) ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows) ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows) ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows) ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows) ✅ (1-touch auto up/down for all windows) Climate control Manual AC with rear vents Manual with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Dual-zone (auto) with rear vents Panoramic sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 6-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Central locking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) Electrically adjustable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-folding ORVMs ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Renault has equipped the Duster with 1-touch auto up/down for all power windows, a digital driver’s display, keyless entry, and an illuminated glovebox as standard.

When moving up the variant ladder, you also get features such as wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone climate control.

That said, amenities such as ventilated front seats, 6-way power-adjustable front seats, and a PM2.5 air filter are limited to the top-spec Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition variants.

2026 Renault Duster: Infotainment

Feature Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Iconic Launch Edition Touchscreen infotainment system ❌ ✅ (10.1-inch unit) ✅ (10.1-inch unit) ✅ (10.1-inch unit) ✅ (10.1-inch unit with Google built-in) ✅ (10.1-inch unit with Google built-in) Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound system ❌ ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker) ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker) ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker) ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker surround system) ✅ (Arkamys-tuned 6-speaker surround system)

The base-spec Authentic variant misses out on a music system altogether. It’s only from the 1-above-base Evolution trim that the new Duster gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, although it lacks connected car tech.

Renault is providing the 2026 Duster with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity across all variants, save for the Authentic trim.

There’s also Google built in on the top-spec Iconic variant along with the Iconic Launch Edition variant for Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant support.

2026 Renault Duster: Safety

Feature Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Iconic Launch Edition Six airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Brake assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability programme (ESP) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cornering stability control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill start assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-descent control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ IRVM Day/night Day/night Auto-dimming Auto-dimming Auto-dimming Auto-dimming Burglar alarm ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Reverse parking camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and side parking sensors ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS* ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Renault has placed a strong focus on safety and is offering plenty of tech as standard. These include six airbags, ESP, TCS, cornering stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Features such as a rear parking camera, rear wiper with washer and defogger, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS are provided on the higher- and top-spec variants.

Powertrain Details

Renault will be offering the third-gen Duster with the following engine choices:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech Power 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS (Expected) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD TBA

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, ^FWD - front-wheel drivetrain

We have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options on offer with the Duster to help you pick the right engine and gearbox combination for your needs.

Rivals

The Renault Duster takes on other compact SUVs such as the new Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and even SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.