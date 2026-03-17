2026 Renault Duster Colours Explained: Which Shades Are Available With Each Variant

A few months have gone by since Renault India showcased the third-gen Duster and we finally have the pricing for the rugged-looking compact SUV. The much-loved Duster comes with 6 monotone and 4 dual-tone options.

It’s become an increasing trend in the Indian automotive market that manufacturers don’t offer all colour options across the entire variant lineup, keeping halo colours for the top-end trims to increase the exclusivity. If you have your eyes set on the new Renault Duster, here’s your guide for the variant-wise colour options available on the latest compact SUV.

Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Colours

The latest Renault Duster is available in 6 variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition. The colours on the SUV include: Pearl White, Stealth Black, Moonlight Silver, Sunset Red, River Blue and Mountain Jade Green.

The table below lists the distribution of the colours of the new Renault Duster across different variants:

Colours Authentic Evolution Techno Techno Plus Iconic Iconic Launch Edition Pearl White ✅ ✅ ✅* ✅* ✅* ❌ Moonlight Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Stealth Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ River Blue ❌ ❌ ✅* ✅* ✅* ❌ Sunset Red ❌ ❌ ✅* ✅* ✅ ❌ Mountain Jade Green ❌ ❌ ✅* ✅* ✅ ✅(Dual-tone only)*

*Also offered with optional dual-tone theme with Stealth Black roof

The base Authentic and Evolution variants are offered with 3 colour options, and in a monotone scheme only.

Higher trims get the full range of colour options, including optional dual-tone schemes with some of them.

The limited ‘Iconic Launch Edition’ can only be had with the Mountain Jade Green hue with a black roof.

Note: The ‘Iconic Launch Edition’ also gets a slew of cosmetic enhancements such as blacked-out alloy wheels, yellow highlights and a special badge on the front doors.

2026 Renault Duster: Colour Options

Pearl White

Moonlight Silver

Stealth Black

River Blue

Sunset Red

Mountain Jade Green

2026 Renault Duster Overview

The Duster was the SUV that started the compact SUV segment in India, and after a successful first generation (and skipping the second generation), Renault is back with it to shake up the Indian market. In terms of design, the new Duster features macho styling with muscular haunches, a tall bonnet and prominent cladding all around.

Features highlights of the latest Duster include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google OS, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the new Duster packs 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC),electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. It also gets a level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite.

Below are the powertrain options on offer with the new Duster:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/ 6-speed DCT 8-speed hybrid transmission Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS* Torque (Nm) 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Drivetrain FWD FWD TBA

*Expected

FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Checkout this story to know more about the Duster's variant-wise powertrain breakup.

2026 Renault Duster Price and Rivals

The new Renault Duster is priced between Rs 10.29 lakh and Rs 18.29 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). You can check out this story for the detailed pricing and this one for the detailed variant-wise feature list.

It competes in a cut-throat segment with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Tata Sierra, and Honda Elevate.