Renault Duster EMI Buying Guide: What Are The Monthly Payments?

The Duster is back in all its glory, and with its Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price, it is surely a tempting proposition for any buyer looking at the compact SUV space. If you were looking to bring one home, and are availing an auto loan, this is what it would cost you in terms of EMIs payments.

Do note that we have taken on-road prices for the top-spec Iconic Launch Edition DCT variant of the new Duster in New Delhi for this story.

Variant Duster Iconic Launch Edition DCT On-road Price Rs 21,33,192 Down Payment (Approximately 20% of ex-showroom price) Rs 4,30,000 Loan Amount Rs 17,03,192 Interest Rate 8.8%

For a more in-depth look at the Duster’s EMI payments, click here. You can also check out its pricing in the top 5 Indian cities here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

Renault Duster: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 54,003

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 23,74,108 (Including Interest)

Renault Duster: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 42,222

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 24,56,656 (Including Interest)

Renault Duster: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 35,190

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 25,41,400 (Including Interest)

Renault Duster: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,30,000

EMI Amount: Rs 27,230

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 27,17,320 (Including Interest)

Renault Duster Overview

Renault’s most popular brand in India, the Duster has made its way back into the market in an all-new avatar. It still retains a butch and rugged design language, but one that has been modernised to keep up with times. Upfront, there is a gloss-black grille with ‘DUSTER’ lettering, slim LED DRLs and a faux silver skid plate.

Colour Options: The Duster is available in a choice of 6 colours: Pearl White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black, River Blue, Sunset Red and Mountain Jade Green. Take a look at them in detail here.

In profile, it has an upright stance, flared fenders, functional roof rails, rear door handles placed behind the windows for a ‘coupe-like’ look and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear-end gets a connected LED taillamp cluster, roof spoiler and chunky cladding on the bumper with silver applique.

Equipment-wise, the Duster is well-loaded with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger and auto headlamps.

Safety-wise, it gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera, hill hold assist (HHA) and front and rear parking sensors.

It gets powered by a choice of 1-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options, with the latter also getting mild-hybrid tech and an optional DCT gearbox as well. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Interested in booking the Duster? This guide will help you out.

Variants: Renault is offering the Duster in 6 variants called Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition. Take a look at each one of them in detail here.

Renault Duster Price & Rivals

Renault has priced the Duster from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at its detailed pricing here.

It goes up against other established compact SUVs like the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor.