2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Compared: Which SUV Will Take The Crown?

The subcompact SUV segment is a crowded one, with many cars vying for the top position. One of the most successful options among these is the Maruti Brezza, which has recently received a mid-lifecycle facelift with revised exterior styling, a new engine and some added equipment as well.

On the other hand, you have what could be called its closest competition in terms of sales figures, which is the Hyundai Venue. Known for its premium quotient, bold styling and a high-quality experience, it has won its share of fans. However, when it comes to picking between the two, which one wins? Let’s uncover the details:

Price

Model 2026 Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.40 lakh* Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh

*Starting price only

The new Brezza is about Rs 60,000 more affordable than the base Venue.

However, Maruti has not revealed prices of other variants as of now.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1790 mm 1800 mm (- 10 mm) Height 1685 mm 1665 mm + 20 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2520 mm (- 20 mm)

In terms of their size, both cars have the exact same length figure.

The Venue offers more width and a longer wheelbase too, which could result in a more spacious cabin.

The Brezza, on the other hand, is taller by 20mm.

Colour Options

2026 Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Arctic White* Atlas White* Magma Grey Titan Grey Pearl Bluish Black Titanium Black Sizzling Red* Dragon Red Splendid Silver Hazel Blue* Vivacious Orange Hazel Blue Matte Luster Beige* Mystic Sapphire - Mystic Sapphire Matte

*Also available with black roof in select variants

Both cars are evenly matched when it comes to offering a wide variety of colour options to choose from.

The Hyundai SUV can be had with unique matte finishes on some paint options, with the White and Blue shades also offered with an optional dual-tone scheme with a black roof.

Maruti, however, offers the White, Red and Beige hues with dual-tone colour schemes.

That said, the Venue can be had in the Knight guise as well, which adds blacked-out bits inside and outside for a more menacing look. No such equivalent is present on the Brezza.

For a closer look at the new Brezza’s variant-wise colours, check out this story.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ (Connected) Front fog lamps ✅(LED) ❌ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅(Connected) Alloy wheels 16-inch 16-inch Powered driver seat ❌ ✅(4-way) Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Rear sunshades ❌ ✅ Reclining rear seats ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Instrument Cluster ❌ 12.3-inch Heads-up display ✅ ❌ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys 8-speaker Bose Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Single-pane Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ 60:40 Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ❌ 3 (Eco/Normal/Sport) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Traction control ❌ ✅(with 3 modes) Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(select Level 1 functions only) ✅(Level 2)

As seen above, while the new Brezza gets all the essential features, the Venue gets more advanced equipment.

Even when it comes to safety features, the Venue offers a more comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes and traction control with customisable modes.

Both SUVs have a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

The Brezza does fight back with a few exclusive features though, such as a heads-up display and LED front fog lamps.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Maruti and Hyundai have given their offerings plenty of powertrain combinations to cater to various types of buyers. Interestingly, the Venue offers both the least and most powerful options here.

Buyers seeking frugality, refinement and smoothness, and those who have a high urban running may find the Brezza’s mild-hybrid petrol to be an ideal powerplant.

The Venue’s turbo-petrol is significantly more powerful than its counterpart in the Brezza, and offers the DCT option too.

For CNG customers, the factory-fitted CNG setup of the Brezza is the only option here. It now offers enhanced practicality as well with the underbody dual-cylinder setup.

The Venue’s diesel is a popular option in this segment with its torquey nature and quick performance.

Rivals

Besides the Brezza and Venue, here are some other rivals you may consider if shopping in this segment: