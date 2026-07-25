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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Compared: Which SUV Will Take The Crown?

    Both these SUVs offer quite distinct personalities, making your choice quite a lot easier.

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 25, 2026 13:34 IST
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    Published OnJul 25, 2026 10:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 25, 2026 13:34 IST
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    Maruti Brezza vs Hyundai Venue

    The subcompact SUV segment is a crowded one, with many cars vying for the top position. One of the most successful options among these is the Maruti Brezza, which has recently received a mid-lifecycle facelift with revised exterior styling, a new engine and some added equipment as well.

    On the other hand, you have what could be called its closest competition in terms of sales figures, which is the Hyundai Venue. Known for its premium quotient, bold styling and a high-quality experience, it has won its share of fans. However, when it comes to picking between the two, which one wins? Let’s uncover the details:

    Price

    Model

    2026 Maruti Brezza

    Hyundai Venue

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.40 lakh* 

    Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh

    *Starting price only

    • The new Brezza is about Rs 60,000 more affordable than the base Venue.
    • However, Maruti has not revealed prices of other variants as of now. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Maruti Brezza

    Hyundai Venue

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3995 mm

    No difference

    Width

    1790 mm

    1800 mm

    (- 10 mm)

    Height

    1685 mm

    1665 mm

    + 20 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2520 mm

    (- 20 mm)

    • In terms of their size, both cars have the exact same length figure.

    Maruti Brezza
    Hyundai Venue

    • The Venue offers more width and a longer wheelbase too, which could result in a more spacious cabin.

    • The Brezza, on the other hand, is taller by 20mm.

    Maruti Brezza
    Hyundai Venue

    Colour Options

    2026 Maruti Brezza

    Hyundai Venue

    Arctic White*

    Atlas White*

    Magma Grey

    Titan Grey

    Pearl Bluish Black

    Titanium Black

    Sizzling Red*

    Dragon Red

    Splendid Silver

    Hazel Blue*

    Vivacious Orange

    Hazel Blue Matte

    Luster Beige*

    Mystic Sapphire

    -

    Mystic Sapphire Matte

    *Also available with black roof in select variants

    • Both cars are evenly matched when it comes to offering a wide variety of colour options to choose from.

    • The Hyundai SUV can be had with unique matte finishes on some paint options, with the White and Blue shades also offered with an optional dual-tone scheme with a black roof.

    • Maruti, however, offers the White, Red and Beige hues with dual-tone colour schemes.

    • That said, the Venue can be had in the Knight guise as well, which adds blacked-out bits inside and outside for a more menacing look. No such equivalent is present on the Brezza.

    • For a closer look at the new Brezza’s variant-wise colours, check out this story.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    2026 Maruti Brezza

    Hyundai Venue

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED DRLs

    ✅ (Connected)

    Front fog lamps

    ✅(LED)

    Roof Rails

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Alloy wheels

    16-inch

    16-inch

    Powered driver seat

    ✅(4-way)

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Rear sunshades

    Reclining rear seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch

    Heads-up display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys

    8-speaker Bose

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane

    Panoramic

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    60:40 Split-folding rear seats

    Drive Modes

    3 (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    Parking Camera

    360-degree

    360-degree

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    EPB (electronic parking brake)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper and washer with defogger

    Traction control

    ✅(with 3 modes)

    Hill hold assist

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    ✅(select Level 1 functions only)

    ✅(Level 2)

     As seen above, while the new Brezza gets all the essential features, the Venue gets more advanced equipment.

    • Even when it comes to safety features, the Venue offers a more comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite, electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes and traction control with customisable modes.

    Maruti Brezza
    Hyundai Venue

    • Both SUVs have a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

    • The Brezza does fight back with a few exclusive features though, such as a heads-up display and LED front fog lamps.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Maruti Brezza

    Hyundai Venue

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    110 PS

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    115 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    • Maruti and Hyundai have given their offerings plenty of powertrain combinations to cater to various types of buyers. Interestingly, the Venue offers both the least and most powerful options here.

    • Buyers seeking frugality, refinement and smoothness, and those who have a high urban running may find the Brezza’s mild-hybrid petrol to be an ideal powerplant.

    • The Venue’s turbo-petrol is significantly more powerful than its counterpart in the Brezza, and offers the DCT option too.

    Maruti Brezza

    • For CNG customers, the factory-fitted CNG setup of the Brezza is the only option here. It now offers enhanced practicality as well with the underbody dual-cylinder setup. 

    • The Venue’s diesel is a popular option in this segment with its torquey nature and quick performance.

    Hyundai Venue

    Rivals

    Besides the Brezza and Venue, here are some other rivals you may consider if shopping in this segment:

    • Tata Nexon: One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Nexon caters to a wide range of buyers with its multitude of variants, powertrain options, contemporary styling and a long list of features.

    • Kia Sonet: An ageing option, but still relevant with a sophisticated feel, muscular styling and premium positioning.

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO: The SUV is known for its torquey diesel engine, long list of equipment and a premium feel.

    • Kia Syros: Offers a quirky personality, with a roomy and high-quality interior, plethora of equipment and competent turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

    • Skoda Kylaq: The enthusiast pick of the segment, the Kylaq’s fun-to-drive nature has made it a blockbuster success for Skoda. It also offers good levels of kit, understated European styling and a solid feel.

    • Maruti Fronx/Toyota Taisor: Maruti’s more youthful approach to the segment, both cars offer a similar feature-list as the Brezza, powerful turbo-petrol engines and a spacious cabin. The Taisor’s differentiation comes down to the styling.

    • Renault Kiger/Nissan Magnite: Stylish SUVs that offer accessible pricing, with all essential features and great value-for-money.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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