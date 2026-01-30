All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Which New SUV Is The Better Pick?

    Does the new Duster have what it takes to challenge one of the most sought-after compact SUVs in the segment? Let’s find out

    Published On Jan 30, 2026 06:01 PM By Yashein

    7.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    Duster Vs Seltos

    The compact SUV segment in India has become even more exciting following recent launches such as the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Tata Sierra. To make it even more interesting, Renault’s Duster has made a comeback in a modern, premium avatar, ready to take on the popular compact SUVs. If you’re in the market for a compact SUV today, chances are you’d be considering both the Seltos and the Duster. 

    To make things easier for you, we have created a comprehensive report comparing both these SUVs. So, let’s take a closer look at both the SUVs to find out which one gives you the better package in this crowded segment:

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Price

     

    2026 Kia Seltos 

    New Renault Duster 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    Yet to be revealed. Expected to start from Rs 10.5 lakh 

    Prices for the Renault Duster are expected to be out soon, but it would be fair to assume that the new Renault SUV will be priced similarly to the newly launched Kia Seltos, as they both belong to the same segment. The Seltos has a wide price range, mainly due to the number of variants it offers. If you want to check out its variant-wise features, then check out this story. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    2026 Kia Seltos 

    Length

    4346 mm (-114 mm)

    4460 mm 

    Width

    1815 mm (-15 mm)

    1830 mm 

    Height

    1703 mm (+68 mm)

    1635 mm 

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm (-33 mm)

    2690 mm 

    Bootspace

    518 litres

    447 litres 

    • The Kia Seltos is both longer and wider than the Duster, by 114 mm and 15 mm, respectively.

    Kia Seltos
    Renault Duster

    • The Duster is significantly taller than the new Seltos, giving it a more SUV-like stance. 

    Kia Seltos
    2026 Renault Duster

    • The Seltos’ wheelbase is slightly longer than the Renault Duster's. 

    • The Duster, on the other hand, has more boot space to offer.

    Kia Seltos
    Renault Duster

     Overall, both SUVs have similar proportions and look equally modern. In the same segment, you also get the Sierra, which is the largest SUV in this space. Check out this story to see how the new Duster compares with the Sierra. 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Powertrain

    Model

    New Renault Duster 

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre strong hybrid 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    TBA 

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
    • Both Seltos and Duster have different engine options. The Seltos comes with a NA petrol, a larger turbo-petrol engine, and a diesel mill. 

    Kia Seltos

    • On the other hand, you get mild-hybrid and strong hybrid options with the Duster. 

    • The Dusters’ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine makes the most output here.

    Renault Duster

    • You also get a strong-hybrid version with the Duster, which would naturally focus more on efficiency.

    • The Dusters’ 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is the only option that does not come with the convenience of an automatic transmission. 

    Note

    The Duster is the only SUV in the segment to come with a DHT gearbox. 

    2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Features

    Feature

    New Renault Duster 

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    12.3-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    8-speaker Bose sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Powered and ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Head-up Display (HUD)

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    •  Both SUVs offer features that were once unheard of in the compact SUV space, and you will be satisfied with the equipment list of both SUVs.

    • The Seltos offers larger displays, a head-up display, and a better sound system over the Duster.

    Kia Seltos
    Renault Duster

    • The Duster gets features like a powered tailgate and built-in Google over the Kia SUV. 

    • In terms of safety, both these SUVs are loaded with features that will protect you during unforeseen situations. 

    CarDekho Says

    Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the new-generation Renault Duster bring plenty to the table and make a strong case for themselves in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. The Seltos continues to impress as a well-rounded, feature-rich offering, with its premium cabin feel, larger displays, powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and a long list of creature comforts that still set benchmarks in the segment. It remains an easy recommendation for buyers who prioritise features, refinement, and brand familiarity.

     Kia Seltos

    The Duster’s comeback, however, is far from just nostalgic. In its latest avatar, it feels more mature and purpose-built, offering a more mature and premium design, a larger boot, and features that you will love to use daily. Its biggest trump card lies under the hood, with strong hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options that not only promise better efficiency but also make it stand out in a segment dominated by conventional engines. Add to that unique touches like a DHT gearbox, and built-in Google, and the Duster clearly brings something fresh to the table.

     Renault Duster

    If your priority is a polished, tech-loaded compact SUV with proven appeal, the Seltos still edges ahead. But if you’re looking for something unique with a blend of nostalgia and a distinct SUV character, the new Renault Duster could well be the more compelling pick. We would conclude by saying that Renault seems to have a winner, and it would come down to how the brand prices it. On paper, the SUV looks like a tempting option in the compact SUV segment.

    We would recommend that you test drive both these SUVs with your family and make a decision based on your needs and requirements.  

    You can take a look at the Duster’s booking details and other timelines in this report.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Explore similar cars

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Which New SUV Is The Better Pick?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience