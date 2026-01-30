2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Which New SUV Is The Better Pick?

The compact SUV segment in India has become even more exciting following recent launches such as the 2026 Kia Seltos and the Tata Sierra. To make it even more interesting, Renault’s Duster has made a comeback in a modern, premium avatar, ready to take on the popular compact SUVs. If you’re in the market for a compact SUV today, chances are you’d be considering both the Seltos and the Duster.

To make things easier for you, we have created a comprehensive report comparing both these SUVs. So, let’s take a closer look at both the SUVs to find out which one gives you the better package in this crowded segment:

2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Price

2026 Kia Seltos New Renault Duster Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh Yet to be revealed. Expected to start from Rs 10.5 lakh

Prices for the Renault Duster are expected to be out soon, but it would be fair to assume that the new Renault SUV will be priced similarly to the newly launched Kia Seltos, as they both belong to the same segment. The Seltos has a wide price range, mainly due to the number of variants it offers. If you want to check out its variant-wise features, then check out this story.

Dimensions

Model New Renault Duster 2026 Kia Seltos Length 4346 mm (-114 mm) 4460 mm Width 1815 mm (-15 mm) 1830 mm Height 1703 mm (+68 mm) 1635 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm (-33 mm) 2690 mm Bootspace 518 litres 447 litres

The Kia Seltos is both longer and wider than the Duster, by 114 mm and 15 mm, respectively.

The Duster is significantly taller than the new Seltos, giving it a more SUV-like stance.

The Seltos’ wheelbase is slightly longer than the Renault Duster's.

The Duster, on the other hand, has more boot space to offer.

Overall, both SUVs have similar proportions and look equally modern. In the same segment, you also get the Sierra, which is the largest SUV in this space. Check out this story to see how the new Duster compares with the Sierra.

2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Powertrain

Model New Renault Duster 2026 Kia Seltos Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 100 PS 163 PS TBA 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Both Seltos and Duster have different engine options. The Seltos comes with a NA petrol, a larger turbo-petrol engine, and a diesel mill.

On the other hand, you get mild-hybrid and strong hybrid options with the Duster.

The Dusters’ 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine makes the most output here.

You also get a strong-hybrid version with the Duster, which would naturally focus more on efficiency.

The Dusters’ 1-litre turbo-petrol engine is the only option that does not come with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Note The Duster is the only SUV in the segment to come with a DHT gearbox.

2026 Renault Duster Vs Kia Seltos: Features

Feature New Renault Duster 2026 Kia Seltos Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅(connected) Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 12.3-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 8-speaker Bose sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone climate control Dual-zone climate control Powered and ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Head-up Display (HUD) ❌ ✅ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

Both SUVs offer features that were once unheard of in the compact SUV space, and you will be satisfied with the equipment list of both SUVs.

The Seltos offers larger displays, a head-up display, and a better sound system over the Duster.

The Duster gets features like a powered tailgate and built-in Google over the Kia SUV.

In terms of safety, both these SUVs are loaded with features that will protect you during unforeseen situations.

CarDekho Says

Both the 2026 Kia Seltos and the new-generation Renault Duster bring plenty to the table and make a strong case for themselves in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. The Seltos continues to impress as a well-rounded, feature-rich offering, with its premium cabin feel, larger displays, powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, and a long list of creature comforts that still set benchmarks in the segment. It remains an easy recommendation for buyers who prioritise features, refinement, and brand familiarity.

The Duster’s comeback, however, is far from just nostalgic. In its latest avatar, it feels more mature and purpose-built, offering a more mature and premium design, a larger boot, and features that you will love to use daily. Its biggest trump card lies under the hood, with strong hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options that not only promise better efficiency but also make it stand out in a segment dominated by conventional engines. Add to that unique touches like a DHT gearbox, and built-in Google, and the Duster clearly brings something fresh to the table.

If your priority is a polished, tech-loaded compact SUV with proven appeal, the Seltos still edges ahead. But if you’re looking for something unique with a blend of nostalgia and a distinct SUV character, the new Renault Duster could well be the more compelling pick. We would conclude by saying that Renault seems to have a winner, and it would come down to how the brand prices it. On paper, the SUV looks like a tempting option in the compact SUV segment.

We would recommend that you test drive both these SUVs with your family and make a decision based on your needs and requirements.

You can take a look at the Duster’s booking details and other timelines in this report.