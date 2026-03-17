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    Renault Duster Is Back! Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh; Find Full PRICES, Variants, Colours, Specifications And More Details Here!

    The new Duster is offered in five broad variants and an exclusive price for R-Pass buyers

    Published On Mar 17, 2026 11:32 AM By Bikramjit

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    New Renault Duster

    Renault India has finally launched the Duster. The iconic compact SUV is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Bookings for the Duster are underway, and deliveries for select variants will commence from April. If you are interested in this cult Renault nameplate, here’s more to know about it:

    Variants And Prices

    • The new Renault Duster is available in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, Iconic.

    Variant

    1-litre turbo MT

    1.3-litre turbo MT

    1.3-litre turbo DCT

    Standard

    R-Pass

    Standard

    R-Pass

    Standard

    R-Pass

    Authentic

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 10.29 lakh

    Evolution

    Rs 11.69 lakh

    Rs 11.39 lakh

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    12.69 lakh

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    Techno

    Rs 13.49 lakh

    Rs 13.19 lakh

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    Rs 14.19 lakh

    Rs 15.89 lakh

    Rs 15.49 lakh

    Techno Plus

    Rs 15.29 lakh

    Rs 14.99 lakh

    Rs 16.69 lakh

    Rs 16.29 lakh

    Iconic

    Rs 16.99 lakh

    Rs 16.59 lakh

    Rs 18.49 lakh

    Rs 18.09 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom

    • Bookings for the new Duster are underway. Know more about the booking process here

    • Deliveries for the two turbo-petrol variants of the Duster will commence from April. 

    • The strong-hybrid variant deliveries will start later in November this year.

    R-Pass Exclusive Benefit:

    The R-Pass prices with an additional discount of up to Rs 40,000, are applicable for bookings made before 31st March with an R-Pass. 

    You can also checkout the variant-wise feature list of the Duster in this story.

    Exterior

    2026 Renault Duster

    • The slim horizontal LED headlamps sit at the outer edges of the grille and include thin LED DRLs that also function as turn indicators. 

    • The bonnet features multiple sculpted creases that run rearward from the grille toward the windshield, forming raised contours above the front wheel arches and adding definition to the otherwise flat surface.

    Interesting Fact:

    The Renault Duster is also offered in a limited Iconic Launch Edition, which is capped at 2026 units. It features the Mountain Jade Green exterior paired with yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired graphics.

    • The front bumper is tall and heavily moulded, with a wide central air intake and a contrasting silver skid-plate-style element at the bottom. The fog lamps are positioned toward the outer corners of the bumper and are framed within dark plastic housings.

    • The side profile maintains a boxy silhouette with squared wheel arches and thick black cladding running around the wheels and along the lower doors for protection.

    2026 Renault Duster
    2026 Renault Duster

    • The sides also include functional roof rails mounted along the roofline, rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar, and 18-inch alloy wheels that fill the prominent wheel arches.

    Numbers That Matter:

    Length: 4346 mm | Width: 1815 mm | Height: 1703 mm | Wheelbase: 2657 mm | Ground clearance: 212 mm | Boot space: 518 litres
    • At the rear, the tailgate is almost vertical. The tail lamps use angular LED shapes positioned at the corners and are connected by a horizontal light bar running across the tailgate.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • The rear bumper mirrors the rugged treatment seen at the front, with extensive black cladding and a silver lower insert, while a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated brake light slightly extends over the rear windshield.

    Colour Options

    The 2026 Renault Duster is available in six different colour options: 

    • Mountain Jade Green

    • River Blue

    • Sunset Red

    • Pearl White

    • Moonlight Silver

    • Stealth Black

    Note:

    The Green, Red, White and Blue hues are also available in dual-tone, paired with a black roof.  Our colours gallery will give you an insight of how every hue looks like.

    Interior

    • The cabin of the Renault Duster welcomes you with a sporty all-black theme. You see a horizontally layered dashboard with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment display.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • The dashboard and door panels incorporate textured surfaces, while there’s an expanse of soft-touch materials for that upmarket and premium feel.

    • The AC vents are angular and chunky in design, arranged vertically at the outer edges of the dashboard and horizontally near the centre.

    • The centre console houses physical toggle-style controls for key functions along with a rotary drive-mode selector positioned near the gear lever in certain variants.

    • Seats feature thick cushioning with contrast stitching and leatherette upholstery.

    2026 Renault Duster
    2026 Renault Duster

    • There are plenty of practical storage areas such as large door pockets, cup holders and a wide centre armrest with cupholders.

    Features

    • Top features in the 2026 Renault Duster include dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, which improve comfort for occupants. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    Smaller Details:

    The rear centre armrest has a dedicated phone holder besides the cupholders for added convenience for rear passengers in using their devices on the move.
    • The Duster also includes a lot of modern tech, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, a wireless phone charger, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop for quicker access. 

    • There are also some thoughtful additions to the Duster, like a powered tailgate that can be useful when loading luggage or groceries. 

    Safety

    • The new Duster doesn’t compromise on safety. It has all the essentials covered, like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.

    • The Duster also gets some advanced additions like a 360-degree camera system, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, and a level-2 ADAS(advanced driver assistance systems) suite with 17 features.

    About 5-Star Safety Rating:

    While the Duster is yet to be crash tested, the carmaker is pretty confident that the Duster will score a perfect 5-star rating in the NCAP tests, as its body structure uses 57 percent advanced high-strength steel, hence bringing better structural strength in the event of a crash.

    Powertrain

    The 2026 Renault Duster is powered by three engine options. The engine specifications are given below:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    160 PS (expected)

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

    8-speed DHT^
    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    TBA - To Be Announced

    2026 Renault Duster

    Drivetrain:

    Although currently, the Duster has been launched with a front-wheel drive setup, Renault says that the Duster’s architecture is ready for 4WD (four-wheel drive) and eAWD (electric All Wheel Drive) setups.

    Rivals

    The new Renault Duster looks like a promising contender against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Basalt. We have compared the new Duster with some of its prime rivals:

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    Renault Duster Is Back! Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh; Find Full PRICES, Variants, Colours, Specifications And More Details Here!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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