Renault Duster Is Back! Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh; Find Full PRICES, Variants, Colours, Specifications And More Details Here!
The new Duster is offered in five broad variants and an exclusive price for R-Pass buyers
Published On Mar 17, 2026 11:32 AM By Bikramjit
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Renault India has finally launched the Duster. The iconic compact SUV is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). Bookings for the Duster are underway, and deliveries for select variants will commence from April. If you are interested in this cult Renault nameplate, here’s more to know about it:
Variants And Prices
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The new Renault Duster is available in five broad variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, Iconic.
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Variant
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1-litre turbo MT
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1.3-litre turbo MT
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1.3-litre turbo DCT
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Standard
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R-Pass
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Standard
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R-Pass
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Standard
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R-Pass
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Authentic
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Rs 10.49 lakh
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Rs 10.29 lakh
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—
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—
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Evolution
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Rs 11.69 lakh
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Rs 11.39 lakh
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Rs 12.99 lakh
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12.69 lakh
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Rs 14.49 lakh
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Rs 13.99 lakh
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Techno
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Rs 13.49 lakh
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Rs 13.19 lakh
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Rs 14.49 lakh
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Rs 14.19 lakh
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Rs 15.89 lakh
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Rs 15.49 lakh
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Techno Plus
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—
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—
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Rs 15.29 lakh
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Rs 14.99 lakh
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Rs 16.69 lakh
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Rs 16.29 lakh
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Iconic
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—
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Rs 16.99 lakh
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Rs 16.59 lakh
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Rs 18.49 lakh
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Rs 18.09 lakh
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Bookings for the new Duster are underway. Know more about the booking process here.
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Deliveries for the two turbo-petrol variants of the Duster will commence from April.
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The strong-hybrid variant deliveries will start later in November this year.
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R-Pass Exclusive Benefit:
The R-Pass prices with an additional discount of up to Rs 40,000, are applicable for bookings made before 31st March with an R-Pass.
You can also checkout the variant-wise feature list of the Duster in this story.
Exterior
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This new generation of the Duster does bring you some sort of nostalgia due to its ruggedness and character, but it's fairly a whole lot modern now.
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The front design is upright with a flat bonnet and a wide rectangular grille. The nose prominently carries the ‘Duster’ name instead of a Renault logo.
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The slim horizontal LED headlamps sit at the outer edges of the grille and include thin LED DRLs that also function as turn indicators.
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The bonnet features multiple sculpted creases that run rearward from the grille toward the windshield, forming raised contours above the front wheel arches and adding definition to the otherwise flat surface.
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Interesting Fact:
The Renault Duster is also offered in a limited Iconic Launch Edition, which is capped at 2026 units. It features the Mountain Jade Green exterior paired with yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired graphics.
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The front bumper is tall and heavily moulded, with a wide central air intake and a contrasting silver skid-plate-style element at the bottom. The fog lamps are positioned toward the outer corners of the bumper and are framed within dark plastic housings.
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The side profile maintains a boxy silhouette with squared wheel arches and thick black cladding running around the wheels and along the lower doors for protection.
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The sides also include functional roof rails mounted along the roofline, rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar, and 18-inch alloy wheels that fill the prominent wheel arches.
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Numbers That Matter:
Length: 4346 mm | Width: 1815 mm | Height: 1703 mm | Wheelbase: 2657 mm | Ground clearance: 212 mm | Boot space: 518 litres
- At the rear, the tailgate is almost vertical. The tail lamps use angular LED shapes positioned at the corners and are connected by a horizontal light bar running across the tailgate.
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The rear bumper mirrors the rugged treatment seen at the front, with extensive black cladding and a silver lower insert, while a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated brake light slightly extends over the rear windshield.
Colour Options
The 2026 Renault Duster is available in six different colour options:
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Mountain Jade Green
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River Blue
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Sunset Red
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Pearl White
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Moonlight Silver
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Stealth Black
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Note:
The Green, Red, White and Blue hues are also available in dual-tone, paired with a black roof. Our colours gallery will give you an insight of how every hue looks like.
Interior
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The cabin of the Renault Duster welcomes you with a sporty all-black theme. You see a horizontally layered dashboard with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment display.
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The dashboard and door panels incorporate textured surfaces, while there’s an expanse of soft-touch materials for that upmarket and premium feel.
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The AC vents are angular and chunky in design, arranged vertically at the outer edges of the dashboard and horizontally near the centre.
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The centre console houses physical toggle-style controls for key functions along with a rotary drive-mode selector positioned near the gear lever in certain variants.
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Seats feature thick cushioning with contrast stitching and leatherette upholstery.
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There are plenty of practical storage areas such as large door pockets, cup holders and a wide centre armrest with cupholders.
Features
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Top features in the 2026 Renault Duster include dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and 6-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, which improve comfort for occupants.
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Smaller Details:
The rear centre armrest has a dedicated phone holder besides the cupholders for added convenience for rear passengers in using their devices on the move.
- The Duster also includes a lot of modern tech, like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, a wireless phone charger, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop for quicker access.
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There are also some thoughtful additions to the Duster, like a powered tailgate that can be useful when loading luggage or groceries.
Safety
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The new Duster doesn’t compromise on safety. It has all the essentials covered, like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.
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The Duster also gets some advanced additions like a 360-degree camera system, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, and a level-2 ADAS(advanced driver assistance systems) suite with 17 features.
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About 5-Star Safety Rating:
While the Duster is yet to be crash tested, the carmaker is pretty confident that the Duster will score a perfect 5-star rating in the NCAP tests, as its body structure uses 57 percent advanced high-strength steel, hence bringing better structural strength in the event of a crash.
Powertrain
The 2026 Renault Duster is powered by three engine options. The engine specifications are given below:
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Engine
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1-litre turbo petrol
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1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid
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1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid
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Power
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100 PS
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163 PS
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160 PS (expected)
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Torque
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160 Nm
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280 Nm
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TBA
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Transmission
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6-speed manual
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6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*
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8-speed DHT^
TBA - To Be Announced
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Renault claims that the Duster’s powertrain can also support CNG, flex fuel and EV, alongside the ICE and hybrid options on offer.
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In fact, it is also claimed to be future-ready for BS7 emission norms.
- To know, which engine option is offered with which variant, check out this report.
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Drivetrain:
Although currently, the Duster has been launched with a front-wheel drive setup, Renault says that the Duster’s architecture is ready for 4WD (four-wheel drive) and eAWD (electric All Wheel Drive) setups.
Rivals
The new Renault Duster looks like a promising contender against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Citroen Basalt. We have compared the new Duster with some of its prime rivals:
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