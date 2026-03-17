2026 Renault Duster Booking Details: Booking Amount, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

After years of waiting, an all-new generation of the Renault Duster SUV has finally been launched in our market with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) for regular buyers. Those who had pre-booked the Duster using the ‘R-Pass’ feature, they will be eligible for savings of up to Rs 40,000. While pre-orders under ‘R-Pass’ for the third-generation Duster were already open since its unveiling in January 2026, Renault has decided to keep the R-Pass valid till the end of March. If you are planning to bring one home, here’s what you need to know about the 2026 Renault Duster:

How To Book The 2026 Renault Duster?

Booking via Renault India’s Official Website

To book the new Duster, you can head over to Renault India’s official website.

After that, you will be required to fill in a form with your personal details, including your contact number.

The next few steps involve selecting your city, nearest Renault dealership and your preferred powertrain and variant option of the Duster.

It will then take you to the payment page, where you can have the choice of choosing between card and UPI options to make the payment.

Once that’s confirmed, your booking for the Duster is completed.

Booking The Duster At A Renault Dealership

You can also book the Duster at the closest Renault dealership.

There, you will have to get in touch with a sales representative who will guide you with the entire booking procedure.

You will be required to fill in the same personal details as you would have to when booking the car online.

Along with that, you will also have to select your preferred variant, engine and gearbox options, and colour of the new Duster.

We request that you kindly check the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines of your new vehicle with the sales representative without fail.

Variants: Renault offers the Duster in 6 broad variants called the Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition. You can know more about them here.

Delivery Timeline

Customer deliveries of the new Renault Duster will begin from April 2026 onwards (for those picking the turbo-petrol variants) and around November 2026 for buyers choosing the strong-hybrid powertrain.

2026 Renault Duster: An Overview

The third-gen Duster has been given a tweaked fascia for the Indian market that looks bold and more rugged over the international-spec versions. Key design highlights include the imposing ‘Duster’ moniker in the grille, sleek eyebrow-style LED DRLs, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Renault has also given the new Duster 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a kink in the windowline near the C-pillar, wraparound LED tail lights with an illuminated connecting strip, and a rugged rear bumper.

Its interior is the biggest step up when compared to that of the last sold iteration of the Duster in India. The new model features soft-touch material throughout the cabin, sleek AC vents, a 3-spoke steering wheel with gloss black accents, and dual-digital displays. There’s also a carbon fibre trim insert on the co-driver side of the dashboard and brushed silver finishes in the centre console, on the door panels, and even on the dashboard.

The 2026 Renault Duster is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

Its safety net comprises six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, and even some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

Renault will be offering the third-gen Duster with the following engine choices:

Specification 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid tech Power 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS (Expected) Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD TBA

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission

^FWD - front-wheel drivetrain

Note: The 1.8-litre strong-hybrid is expected to be launched this year.

Competition

The Renault Duster has re-entered the crowded compact SUV space that now comprises plenty of models. These include the new Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Citroen Aircross, and even SUV-coupes like the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.