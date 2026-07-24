2026 Maruti Brezza Variant-wise Features Detailed; Which Variant Should You Pick?

It is no secret that Maruti’s Brezza has been the preferred choice of a lot of subcompact SUV buyers, and almost four years to launch, the carmaker has now introduced a facelift that brings in styling tweaks, a few new features and some key powertrain changes as well.

The new Brezza is offered in four broad variants named LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus, and while the lower trims offer a great balance of affordability and performance, the top-spec trims get some modern equipment on offer. If you want to take a look at each one of them in detail, here is a detailed guide:

Exterior

Feature LXI VXI ZXI ZXI Plus Projector headlamps ✅(Halogen) ✅(Halogen) ✅(Dual LED) ✅(Dual LED) LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Front grille Painted Painted Smoked Chrome Smoked Chrome Wheels 16-inch steel wheel with covers 16-inch silver alloy wheels (Turbo only) 16-inch silver alloy wheels 16-inch machined alloy wheels Roof rails ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Wheel arch cladding ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual-tone door cladding ✅ ✅ ✅(Painted) ✅(Painted) Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base LXI variant misses out on exterior elements such as DRLs, fog lamps, chrome grille and alloy wheels.

The difference between ZXI and ZXI Plus is minimal, with fog lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels being the only noticeable differences.

Elements such as a roof spoiler, projector headlamps and sharkfin antenna remain standard across all variants.

The new Brezza is offered with 7 colour options, including 2 new shades. You can check out how they look, and their variant-wise availability by clicking here.

Interior

Feature LXI VXI ZXI ZXI Plus Brown and black cabin theme ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leatherette seat upholstery ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ (single colour) ✅ (64-colour) Leatherette steering wheel wrap ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Chrome door handles ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Door armrest with fabric ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Flat-bottom steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Front sliding centre armrest with storage ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Footwell illumination ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Inserts Black Black Piano Black Piano Black Sunglass holder ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Seatback pocket ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholder ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Adjustable rear headrests ✅(Turbo only) ✅ ✅ ✅(Winged-type) Rear parcel tray ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Luggage lamp ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split folding rear seats ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

All variants get a brown and black cabin theme, although only the top-spec ZXI Plus offers leatherette seat upholstery.

A notable addition in this facelift is the winged-type adjustable rear headrests in the top trim, which will be especially useful for chauffeur-driven buyers and for long road trips.

The one-below-top ZXI variant gets all the essentials for a modern and comfortable experience.

Comfort And Convenience

Feature LXI VXI ZXI ZXI Plus Single-pane sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Head-up display ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto headlamps ❌ ❌ ✅(Turbo only) ✅ Wireless phone charger with active cooling ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅(Turbo only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ✅( Turbo only) ✅ Electrically-adjustable ORVM ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically-foldable ORVM ❌ ✅(Turbo only) ✅ ✅(Auto folding) Power windows with auto up/down for driver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅(Turbo only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push button start/stop ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 12V charging socket ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear USB fast charging ports ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C) Steering-column adjustment ✅(Tilt only) ✅(Tilt only) ✅(Tilt and Telescopic) ✅(Tilt and Telescopic) Cabin Air Filter ✅(Pollen) ✅(Pollen) ✅(PM 2.5) ✅(PM 2.5 with AQI Display)

In terms of comfort and conveniences, even the base LXI variant comes fairly well-loaded with features like electrically-adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat and an adjustable steering column.

The ZXI variant again comes across as excellent value-for-money, with only select non-essential features reserved for the top ZXI Plus trim.

Infotainment And Instrumentation

Feature LXI VXI ZXI ZXI Plus Infotainment system ❌ ✅(7-inch touchscreen) ✅(7-inch touchscreen) ✅(10.1-inch touchscreen) ARKAMYS Sound system ❌ ✅6-speaker (Turbo only)^ ✅6-speaker ✅6-speaker surround sound Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Over-the-air Updates ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Steering-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Voice assistant ❌ ✅ ✅ Alexa AI assistant ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Inbuilt navigation ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Internet connectivity ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Connected car technology ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Instrument cluster Analogue with monochrome MID Analogue with monochrome MID Analogue with TFT MID Analogue with TFT MID Gearshift indicator ✅ (MT only) ✅ (MT only) ✅ (MT only) ✅ (MT only)

^Non-turbo variants get 4-speaker unit

In terms of the infotainment package, the base LXI trim misses out on a sound system altogether, and you will have to add it as an official or aftermarket accessory.

The mid-spec trims get the same 7-inch touchscreen unit as the pre-facelift version. This system does the job, but misses out on several advanced features.

One of the highlights of the new Brezza is the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, borrowed from the Victoris. However, this is restricted to the top-spec ZXI Plus trim.

Safety

Feature LXI VXI ZXI ZXI Plus 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability program (ESP) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Select Level 1 ADAS functions* ❌ ❌ ✅(Turbo only) ✅ Parking Camera ❌ ✅(Rear view in Turbo only) ✅(Rear view) ✅(360-degree) Parking Sensors ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Front and rear in Turbo only)# ✅(Front and rear) ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Day/night IRVM ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Auto-dimming) Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ✅(Turbo only) ✅ 3-point seatbelts and reminders for all occupants ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable front seatbelts ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ✅(Turbo only) ✅ Rear defogger ✅(Turbo only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Anti-theft security system with engine immobiliser ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

*Includes Blind Spot Warning, Safe Exit Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, #Non-turbo variants get rear sensors only

The new Brezza’s safety quotient remains strong, with 6 airbags, ESP, HHA, three-point seatbelts and day/night IRVM being offered as standard.

This facelift also adds select Level 1 ADAS functions, which are available from the ZXI trim onwards.

For crash safety ratings, the new Brezza carries a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

Powertrain

Big changes in this iteration of the SUV have come in the form of a brand-new 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and an underbody CNG setup. The 5-speed manual gearbox in the pre-facelift car has also been swapped for an upgraded 6-speed unit. You can check out the new Brezza’s specifications below:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW) Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI, ZXI Plus)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

If you want to take a look at the new Brezza's variant-wise powertrain mix, you can check out this story.

Price And Rivals

Maruti has priced the 2026 Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It rivals subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger