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    2026 Maruti Brezza Variant-wise Features Detailed; Which Variant Should You Pick?

    The new Brezza is offered across four variants, but there’s a few key changes to what they offer

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 24, 2026 21:22 IST
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    Published OnJul 24, 2026 20:47 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 24, 2026 21:22 IST
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    Maruti Brezza

    It is no secret that Maruti’s Brezza has been the preferred choice of a lot of subcompact SUV buyers, and almost four years to launch, the carmaker has now introduced a facelift that brings in styling tweaks, a few new features and some key powertrain changes as well.

    The new Brezza is offered in four broad variants named LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus, and while the lower trims offer a great balance of affordability and performance, the top-spec trims get some modern equipment on offer. If you want to take a look at each one of them in detail, here is a detailed guide:

    Exterior

    Feature

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    Projector headlamps

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(Dual LED)

    ✅(Dual LED)

    LED DRLs

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED foglamps

    ✅ 

    Front grille

    Painted

    Painted

    Smoked Chrome

    Smoked Chrome

    Wheels

    16-inch steel wheel with covers

    16-inch silver alloy wheels (Turbo only)

    16-inch silver alloy wheels 

    16-inch machined alloy wheels 

    Roof rails

    Wheel arch cladding

    Dual-tone door cladding

    ✅(Painted)

    ✅(Painted)

    Sharkfin antenna

    Roof spoiler

    LED Taillamps

    • The base LXI variant misses out on exterior elements such as DRLs, fog lamps, chrome grille and alloy wheels.

    • The difference between ZXI and ZXI Plus is minimal, with fog lamps and dual-tone alloy wheels being the only noticeable differences.

    • Elements such as a roof spoiler, projector headlamps and sharkfin antenna remain standard across all variants.

    • The new Brezza is offered with 7 colour options, including 2 new shades. You can check out how they look, and their variant-wise availability by clicking here.

    Interior

    Feature

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    Brown and black cabin theme

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (single colour)

    ✅ (64-colour)

    Leatherette steering wheel wrap

    Chrome door handles

    Door armrest with fabric

    Flat-bottom steering wheel

    Cooled glovebox

    Front sliding centre armrest with storage

    Footwell illumination

    Inserts

    Black

    Black

    Piano Black

    Piano Black

    Sunglass holder

    Rear AC vents

    Seatback pocket

    Rear centre armrest with cupholder

    Adjustable rear headrests

    ✅(Turbo only)

    ✅(Winged-type)

    Rear parcel tray

    Luggage lamp

    60:40 split folding rear seats

    • All variants get a brown and black cabin theme, although only the top-spec ZXI Plus offers leatherette seat upholstery.

    Maruti Brezza

    • A notable addition in this facelift is the winged-type adjustable rear headrests in the top trim, which will be especially useful for chauffeur-driven buyers and for long road trips.

    • The one-below-top ZXI variant gets all the essentials for a modern and comfortable experience.

    Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    Single-pane sunroof

    Head-up display

    Auto headlamps

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅(Turbo only) 

    ✅ 

    Wireless phone charger with active cooling

    Ventilated front seats

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Cruise control

    ✅( Turbo only)

    Electrically-adjustable ORVM

    Electrically-foldable ORVM

    ✅(Turbo only)

    ✅(Auto folding)

    Power windows with auto up/down for driver

    Automatic climate control

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Keyless entry

    Push button start/stop

    12V charging socket

    Rear USB fast charging ports

    ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

    Steering-column adjustment

    ✅(Tilt only)

    ✅(Tilt only)

    ✅(Tilt and Telescopic)

    ✅(Tilt and Telescopic)

    Cabin Air Filter

    ✅(Pollen)

    ✅(Pollen)

    ✅(PM 2.5)

    ✅(PM 2.5 with AQI Display)

    • In terms of comfort and conveniences, even the base LXI variant comes fairly well-loaded with features like electrically-adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat and an adjustable steering column.

    Maruti Brezza
    Maruti Brezza

    • The ZXI variant again comes across as excellent value-for-money, with only select non-essential features reserved for the top ZXI Plus trim.

    Infotainment And Instrumentation

    Feature

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    Infotainment system

    ✅(7-inch touchscreen)

    ✅(7-inch touchscreen)

    ✅(10.1-inch touchscreen)

    ARKAMYS Sound system

    ✅6-speaker (Turbo only)^

    ✅6-speaker

    ✅6-speaker surround sound

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Over-the-air Updates

    Steering-mounted controls

    Voice assistant

    		 

    Alexa AI assistant

    Inbuilt navigation

    Internet connectivity

    Connected car technology

    Instrument cluster

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Analogue with TFT MID

    Analogue with TFT MID

    Gearshift indicator

    ✅ (MT only)

    ✅ (MT only)

    ✅ (MT only)

    ✅ (MT only)

    ^Non-turbo variants get 4-speaker unit

    • In terms of the infotainment package, the base LXI trim misses out on a sound system altogether, and you will have to add it as an official or aftermarket accessory.

    • The mid-spec trims get the same 7-inch touchscreen unit as the pre-facelift version. This system does the job, but misses out on several advanced features.

    • One of the highlights of the new Brezza is the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, borrowed from the Victoris. However, this is restricted to the top-spec ZXI Plus trim.

    Maruti Brezza

    Safety

    Feature

    LXI

    VXI

    ZXI

    ZXI Plus

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability program (ESP)

    Hill hold assist (HHA)

    Select Level 1 ADAS functions*

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Parking Camera

    ✅(Rear view in Turbo only)

    ✅(Rear view)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Front and rear in Turbo only)#

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    Day/night IRVM

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Auto-dimming)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    ✅(Turbo only)

    3-point seatbelts and reminders for all occupants

    Height-adjustable front seatbelts

    Rear wiper and washer

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Rear defogger

    ✅(Turbo only)

    Anti-theft security system with engine immobiliser

    *Includes Blind Spot Warning, Safe Exit Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, #Non-turbo variants get rear sensors only

    • The new Brezza’s safety quotient remains strong, with 6 airbags, ESP, HHA, three-point seatbelts and day/night IRVM being offered as standard.

    • This facelift also adds select Level 1 ADAS functions, which are available from the ZXI trim onwards.

    • For crash safety ratings, the new Brezza carries a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

    Powertrain

    Big changes in this iteration of the SUV have come in the form of a brand-new 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and an underbody CNG setup. The 5-speed manual gearbox in the pre-facelift car has also been swapped for an upgraded 6-speed unit. You can check out the new Brezza’s specifications below:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW)

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT)

    26.90 km/kg

    20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI, ZXI Plus)

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    If you want to take a look at the new Brezza's variant-wise powertrain mix, you can check out this story.

    Price And Rivals

    Maruti has priced the 2026 Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It rivals subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger 

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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