2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Confirmed Features List

The Mahindra Scorpio N, which was launched back in 2022, received positive feedback from customers, thanks to its impressive road presence, a powerful set of powertrains, and a feature-rich cabin. As the Scorpio N also received running updates throughout its production cycle, Mahindra is now readying to give it a minor facelift ahead of the festive season, which would put the Scorpio N in line with the competition in this segment.

After multiple leaks and spy shots of the Scorpio N, we now have the confirmed feature list for the upcoming Scorpio N facelift. Let’s dive into the features:

10.25-inch Floating Infotainment System

The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will now feature a large floating-style 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen system with an updated user interface that will be borrowed from the Thar Roxx. This will make the interior feel more upmarket for the Scorpio N, which was a slight miss with the current model. With the updated infotainment system, the AC vents have also been repositioned to accommodate the bigger screen.

10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

The most noticeable miss was the Scorpio N not having a digital instrument cluster, despite other Mahindras getting this feature, like the XUV 7XO, Thar Roxx, and even the XUV 3XO. Now, with the facelift, this problem is fixed by adding a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, mostly for the top-spec variants. This will certainly improve the premium appeal of the Scorpio N.

New 18-inch Alloy Wheels

The facelift Scorpio N on the outside is similar to the current model, with the only noticeable difference being the design of 18-inch alloy wheels. The update will bring dual-tone alloy wheels, which will be available only in the higher variants.

Panoramic Sunroof

The Scorpio N’s biggest update is going to be the introduction of a panoramic sunroof. This will make the cabin feel more airy and also fulfil the need for customers who have been demanding this feature for a very long time. We now have a confirmation from our trusted source that this feature is reserved for the top-spec Z8L variant, while lower variants will continue to feature a single-pane sunroof.

Type-C Fast Charging In Front

The Mahindra Scorpio N will now support faster mobile phone charging as the front will get a 65W Type-C port. As the current Scorpio N gets Type-C ports only in the second row, the facelift will now have a Type-C port at the front, along with a wireless phone charger as well.

A 360-degree Camera

On multiple occasions, we have tested the Scorpio N for more than 10,000 kms, and during our experience, the new generation, with its large proportions, certainly has impressive road presence, but with that, also comes the problem of navigating through tight spaces and parking this bulky SUV.

The facelift will fix this issue by adding a 360-degree camera, which will certainly make it a lot easier to park and navigate through small spaces. The current Scorpio N is offered with only a reverse parking camera in the higher variants.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will continue with the same powertrain, i.e., the 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a 4x4 setup. The specifications of the current Scorpio N are given below:

Engine 2.2-litre mHawk diesel 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol Power Up to 175 PS 203 PS Torque Up to 400 Nm Up to 380 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is expected to have a starting price from Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the current model starts at Rs 13.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

As the Scorpio N is a ladder frame SUV, it has no direct rivals, but is considered a rival to the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

CarDekho Says…

With the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift receiving multiple feature additions, like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and more, it will make this large SUV a complete package appealing to the buyers of the compact SUV segment as well, since the price also overlaps with cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Scorpio N’s sibling, the Thar Roxx.