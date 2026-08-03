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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Confirmed Features List

    The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift will add the most demanded feature, a panoramic sunroof!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 03, 2026 17:02 IST
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    Published OnAug 03, 2026 15:27 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 03, 2026 17:02 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Confirmed Features

    The Mahindra Scorpio N, which was launched back in 2022, received positive feedback from customers, thanks to its impressive road presence, a powerful set of powertrains, and a feature-rich cabin. As the Scorpio N also received running updates throughout its production cycle, Mahindra is now readying to give it a minor facelift ahead of the festive season,  which would put the Scorpio N in line with the competition in this segment. 

    After multiple leaks and spy shots of the Scorpio N, we now have the confirmed feature list for the upcoming Scorpio N facelift. Let’s dive into the features:

    10.25-inch Floating Infotainment System

    The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will now feature a large floating-style 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen system with an updated user interface that will be borrowed from the Thar Roxx. This will make the interior feel more upmarket for the Scorpio N, which was a slight miss with the current model. With the updated infotainment system, the AC vents have also been repositioned to accommodate the bigger screen. 

    Mahindra Scoprio N Facelift Infotainment System

    10.25-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

    The most noticeable miss was the Scorpio N not having a digital instrument cluster, despite other Mahindras getting this feature, like the XUV 7XO, Thar Roxx, and even the XUV 3XO. Now, with the facelift, this problem is fixed by adding a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, mostly for the top-spec variants. This will certainly improve the premium appeal of the Scorpio N.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Digital Driver's Display

    New 18-inch Alloy Wheels

    The facelift Scorpio N on the outside is similar to the current model, with the only noticeable difference being the design of 18-inch alloy wheels. The update will bring dual-tone alloy wheels, which will be available only in the higher variants. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Alloy Wheel

    Panoramic Sunroof

    The Scorpio N’s biggest update is going to be the introduction of a panoramic sunroof. This will make the cabin feel more airy and also fulfil the need for customers who have been demanding this feature for a very long time. We now have a confirmation from our trusted source that this feature is reserved for the top-spec Z8L variant, while lower variants will continue to feature a single-pane sunroof. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Panoramic Sunroof

    Type-C Fast Charging In Front

    The Mahindra Scorpio N will now support faster mobile phone charging as the front will get a 65W Type-C port. As the current Scorpio N gets Type-C ports only in the second row, the facelift will now have a Type-C port at the front, along with a wireless phone charger as well.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Type C Charge Port

    A 360-degree Camera

    On multiple occasions, we have tested the Scorpio N for more than 10,000 kms, and during our experience, the new generation, with its large proportions, certainly has impressive road presence, but with that, also comes the problem of navigating through tight spaces and parking this bulky SUV. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift 360-degree camera

    The facelift will fix this issue by adding a 360-degree camera, which will certainly make it a lot easier to park and navigate through small spaces. The current Scorpio N is offered with only a reverse parking camera in the higher variants. 

    Powertrain Options

    The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift will continue with the same powertrain, i.e., the 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a 4x4 setup. The specifications of the current Scorpio N are given below: 

    Engine

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    Power

    Up to 175 PS

    203 PS

    Torque

    Up to 400 Nm

    Up to 380 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

    Mahindra Scorpio N Engine

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is expected to have a starting price from Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the current model starts at Rs 13.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.34 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    As the Scorpio N is a ladder frame SUV, it has no direct rivals, but is considered a rival to the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Hyundai Alcazar

    CarDekho Says…

    With the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift receiving multiple feature additions, like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and more, it will make this large SUV a complete package appealing to the buyers of the compact SUV segment as well, since the price also overlaps with cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Scorpio N’s sibling, the Thar Roxx

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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